HERSHEY — Lewisburg freshman Baylee Espinosa learned a tough lesson three weeks ago at the Heartland Athletic Conference cross-country meet.
However, it was a lesson that paid big dividends for the uber-talented first-year runner.
Finishing 12th at the league meet, as Espinosa did in 20:40.5, is not a bad result, but it didn't reach the standards that Espinosa set for herself throughout her debut high school season.
"At leagues, I had a lot of outside influences on me, telling me I should set a course record and do all this stuff," Espinosa said. "I stopped thinking about my teammates, and I started thinking for me, like, 'I'm going to do this for myself.' Once that didn't happen, I kind of broke down during the race."
That caused Espinosa to do some self-reflection ahead of the district and state meets. Espinosa won the District 4 Class 2A title and placed ninth at Saturday's state meet by running selflessly instead of selfishly.
"I took a lot of time over the last three weeks, and I got in my right head spiritually and mentally," Espinosa said. "After leagues, I took a step back and realized what I was doing. Every single race this season that I was able to have success, I was running for my teammates."
That started at Bloomsburg University where Espinosa dominated the district field, winning by nearly 20 seconds.
"At districts, I was thinking, 'This is for my team,'" she said. "I wanted us to get to states so badly. I wanted everyone to experience this joy. Our senior (Gabriella Rosenberg) made it to varsity this year, and I really wanted her to get to states."
That team-focused approach carried Espinosa through the state meet as well, where she was the top freshman finisher in Class 2A. Espinosa's performance also helped the Green Dragons to an eighth-place team finish.
"We've just been running for each other," Espinosa said. "This race, I thought I was going to die on the second mile because I went out way too hard. I kept thinking of a chant. We have a little Lewisburg chant. It's like, 'L-EW-IS-BURG.' I wrote on my arm '1-10,' which is 10 quick steps for your team. ... It's not for you; it's for them."
That season-ending performance was a far cry from when Espinosa was running on the course behind Shikellamy High School and was dealing with the disappointment of not performing her best.
"My parents thought I wasn't going to finish," she said of the league meet. "I had a panic attack, so my breathing — I wasn't getting oxygen right."
Not only did she finish the season strong, but she did it the way she had the most success all season — by running for her team.
