LEWISBURG — Surprise, surprise. Look who’s back in the PIAA Class 2A boys soccer semifinals.
The Lewisburg Green Dragons.
Obviously, it may not be much of a surprise that Lewisburg’s boys are back in the state semifinals.
This is, after all, the sixth time in the last seven years that the Green Dragons have advanced to the final four in the state.
And what also might not be a very big surprise is Lewisburg’s opponent for today’s semifinal game — the Midd-West Mustangs.
The two teams will hit the pitch at Danville Area High School at 7 p.m. tonight in the third, and biggest, meeting between the two rivals this season.
“We are humbled by the experience to be here again,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. “We know it is extremely difficult to hear — we are playing a tough Midd-West team.”
Lewisburg’s players usually don’t need much, if any, motivation to get up for their games — especially in the postseason — where each trip they make to the state playoffs is special.
However, playing a rival like Midd-West only ramps the excitement level up to 10.
“We’re always excited to play in the state semifinals, this never gets old,” said Kettlewell. “Playing against a rival will make the game more exciting, and showcase how good District 4 boys soccer is this year.
“This is unique and maybe the first time two District 4 boys teams have faced off against each other in the state tournament,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “I am never surprised at what Midd-West is able to accomplish, they are a good team.”
Without a doubt, Lewisburg (19-1-1) and Midd-West (21-2) have been two of the best teams in District 4 Class 2A for the last number of years.
The Green Dragons and the Mustangs facing each other in the district playoffs have become a common occurrence. The two squads have played in the District 4 finals in six out of the last seven years, with all of the contests won by the Green Dragons.
The only year that didn’t happen was in 2018, when Midd-West beat Lewisburg 0-0 (4-2 on PKs) in the district semis. That same year, the Mustangs advanced to the PIAA semifinals themselves.
And if the previous two meetings this season are any indication, expect another tightly-contested, and possibly low-scoring, contest tonight.
Lewisburg first took a 1-0 victory at Midd-West on Oct. 4, and then one month later the Green Dragons “rolled” to a 3-0 triumph over the Mustangs in the Nov. 4 district championship game at Loyalsock Township High School.
That sets up one of the toughest things to do in scholastic sports — taking three wins over a team in a single season.
“It’s tough to beat a team three times, but we are up to the challenge,” said Kettlewell. “Every game gives us the ability to learn and grow from.
“We played against two different teams (in the first two rounds of states), and we can use this experience if needed,” Kettlewell added.
Leading the way for the Mustangs is senior forward Nicholas Eppley, who has a team-high 30 goals and 15 assists, plus junior midfielder Owen Solomon, who is next with 10 goals and a team-high 16 assists.
In addition, three players (senior mid Nolan Stahl, senior mid Kynn Loss and senior mid Nathan Hartman) have nine goals apiece, with Loss also notching six assists on the year and Hartman collecting five.
Defensively, sophomore goalkeeper Cole Keister leads the way for the Mustangs. Keister has made 56 saves and recorded 10 shutouts this season.
Lewisburg is paced by senior forward Philip Permyashkin (15G/12A) and junior forward Alfred Romano (14G/14A), the latter scoring the first of his team’s goals in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Allentown C.C.
Senior midfielder Carter Hoover, who scored the game-winning goal in Saturday’s victory, has five goals and nine assists on the year.
The three aforementioned players, and the rest of their teammates, know the challenge that lies ahead and what’s needed from them to come away with a victory.
“I believe our midfield will be a key to the game. Hopefully we can control the tempo and space in the game,” said Kettlewell. “The team understands the job in front of them, and they will need to do the simple things to get our result.”
