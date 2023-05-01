Women’s golf
Bloomsburg finished seventh overall at the PSAC Championships over the weekend at the Berkleigh Golf Club in Kutztown. The Huskies finished with a team score of 721 (+65) after shooting a 368 in round one and 353 in round two. Round three, which was scheduled to take place Sunday, was canceled due to rain. Olivia Martinez (Bellevue, Ohio/Bellevue) was the highest finisher for Bloomsburg in the individual standings. The sophomore was tied for 17th overall and finished with an overall score of 171 (+27). Ryleigh Faust, a Lewisburg Area High School graduate, was the next highest finisher for Bloomsburg and the sophomore finished tied for 30th with her overall score of 183 (+39). Faust’s lowest round of the championships was in round two, which is when she shot an 85 (+13). The 85 was her lowest score at the PSAC Championships during her career so far. The PSAC Championship closes out the 2022-23 season for the women’s golf team. The squad will be back in action next year with its fall season.
College baseballSaturdayGame 1: Bucknell 4, Holy Cross 2Game 2: Bucknell 7, Holy Cross 5Notes:
Catchers Jake Wortman and Nic Adamo came through with clutch hits in the late innings in each game, Sean Keys had another game-winning knock, and the Bison added two more come-from-behind, last-at-bat wins in a doubleheader sweep of Holy Cross at Depew Field on a rainy Saturday at Depew Field. The Bison not only clinched a Patriot League Tournament spot, but they lowered their magic number to one over Navy to potentially earn the No. 2 seed if they also stay ahead of fourth-place Lafayette. Navy split a doubleheader at Lehigh on Saturday, and the Midshipmen and Bison are now 13-11 in Patriot League play and tie for second place with one more game to play. Bucknell won the season series three games to two and thus owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. Lafayette, which knocked off first-place Army on Saturday, is 10-10 and still has five conference games to play, so the Leopards could still move up to second with a late hot streak.
College softballFridayGame 1: E. Stroudsburg 4, Lock Haven 1Game 2: E. Stroudsburg 5, Lock Haven 1Notes:
Delaney Good, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, broke a record to highlight the Lock Haven’s 2023 regular season-finale at East Stroudsburg (36-14, 24-8 PSAC East). Good continued to perform at the plate and she ended her strong offensive regular season with a record-breaking day. Good’s single in the top of the fifth inning in game two for Lock Haven (24-24, 14-18) ran her season total to 76 hits, which broke Courtney Hughes’ single-season school record of 75 hits, set back in 2006. Good also finished the regular season with 33 stolen bases, the third-most in school history for a single-season. She also scored 55 runs, the second-most ever for a single-season.
Women’s lacrosseSaturdayFDU-Florham 16, Lycoming 8Notes:
First-year Riley Block scored four goals to lead the Warriors, which clinched a spot in the MAC Freedom Championship, but fell to first-place FDU-Florham during the regular-season finale for both teams. Lycoming (8-8, 4-4 MAC Freedom) clinched the No. 5 seed at the MAC Freedom Championship and will head to No. 4 seed Arcadia (8-9, 5-3) for a 7 p.m. game tonight, clinching the spot due to Arcadia’s 20-11 win over DeSales on Saturday. Block became the fifth Warrior rookie to reach 50 goals in a season with her third of four goals in the game, joining Kelly McGinniss (2016, 66), Sarah Wingerden (59, 2006), Katie Maguire (58, 2022) and Megan McIntyre (50, 2007).
BaseballAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 23 6 .793 _ Baltimore 19 9 .679 3½ Toronto 18 10 .643 4½ Boston 15 14 .517 8 New York 15 14 .517 8
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 12 .586 _ Cleveland 13 15 .464 3½ Detroit 10 17 .370 6 Chicago 8 21 .276 9 Kansas City 7 22 .241 10
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 17 11 .607 _ Houston 15 13 .536 2 Los Angeles 15 14 .517 2½ Seattle 12 16 .429 5 Oakland 6 23 .207 11½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 18 9 .667 _ New York 15 12 .556 3 Miami 16 13 .552 3 Philadelphia 15 14 .517 4 Washington 10 17 .370 8
Central Division W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 20 9 .690 _ Milwaukee 18 10 .643 1½ Chicago 14 13 .519 5 Cincinnati 12 16 .429 7½ St. Louis 10 19 .345 10
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 16 13 .552 _ Los Angeles 16 13 .552 _ San Diego 15 14 .517 1 San Francisco 11 16 .407 4 Colorado 9 20 .310 7
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Detroit 7, Baltimore 4, 1st game Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2 Toronto 1, Seattle 0, 10 innings Cincinnati 3, Oakland 2 Boston 8, Cleveland 7, 10 innings Baltimore 6, Detroit 4, 2nd game Philadelphia 6, Houston 1 Texas 2, N.Y. Yankees 0 Milwaukee 7, L.A. Angels 5 Tampa Bay 12, Chicago White Sox 3
Sunday’s Games
Boston 7, Cleveland 1 Baltimore 5, Detroit 3 L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0 Seattle 10, Toronto 8, 10 innings Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4 Texas 15, N.Y. Yankees 2 Chicago White Sox 12, Tampa Bay 9 Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4 Houston 4, Philadelphia 3
Monday’s Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 2-3) at Boston (Kluber 1-4), 7:10 p.m. San Francisco (Stripling 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m. San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3, 1st game Cincinnati 3, Oakland 2 Miami 7, Chicago Cubs 6 Philadelphia 6, Houston 1 Pittsburgh 16, Washington 1, 2nd game San Diego 16, San Francisco 11 Milwaukee 7, L.A. Angels 5 Arizona 11, Colorado 4 L.A. Dodgers 1, St. Louis 0 Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 3 Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2 L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0 Colorado 12, Arizona 4 Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4 L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 3 San Diego 6, San Francisco 4 Houston 4, Philadelphia 3 Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Strider 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Reyes 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game Atlanta (Morton 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-1) at Washington (Gore 3-1), 7:05 p.m. San Francisco (Stripling 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 2-2), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Weaver 0-1) at San Diego (Snell 0-4), 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Walker 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m. San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCEFlorida 4, Boston 3
Monday, April 17: Boston 3, Florida 1 Wednesday, April 19: Florida 6, Boston 3 Friday, April 21: Boston 4, Florida 2 Sunday, April 23: Boston 6, Florida 2 Wednesday, April 26: Florida 4, Boston 3, OT Friday, April 28: Florida 7, Boston 5 Sunday, April 30: Florida 4, Boston 3, OT
Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Monday, April 17: Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Wednesday, April 19: Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Friday, April 21: N.Y. Islanders 5, Carolina 1 Sunday, April 23: Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 Tuesday, April 25: N.Y. Islanders 3, Carolina 2 Friday, April 28: Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT
New Jersey 3, N.Y. Rangers 3
Tuesday, April 18: N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1 Thursday, April 20: N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1 Saturday, April 22: New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, OT Monday, April 24: New Jersey 3, N.Y. Rangers 1 Thursday, April 27: New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 0 Saturday, April 29: N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 2 Monday, May 1: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 8 p.m.
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2
Tuesday, April 18: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3 Thursday, April 20: Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2 Saturday, April 22: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT Monday, April 24: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT Thursday, April 27: Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2 Saturday, April 29: Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT
WESTERN CONFERENCEEdmonton 4, Los Angeles 2
Monday, April 17: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3, OT Wednesday, April 19: Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2 Friday, April 21: Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 2, OT Sunday, April 23: Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 4, OT Tuesday, April 25: Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 3 Saturday, April 29: Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 4
Dallas 4, Minnesota 2
Monday, April 17: Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, 2OT Wednesday, April 19: Dallas 7, Minnesota 3 Friday, April 21: Minnesota 5, Dallas 1 Sunday, April 23: Dallas 3, Minnesota 2 Tuesday, April 25: Dallas 4, Minnesota 0 Friday, April 28: Dallas 4, Minnesota 1
Colorado 3, Seattle 3
Tuesday, April 18: Seattle 3, Colorado 1 Thursday, April 20: Colorado 3, Seattle 2 Saturday, April 22: Colorado 6, Seattle 4 Monday, April 24: Seattle 3, Colorado 2, OT Wednesday, April 26: Seattle 3, Colorado 2 Friday, April 28: Colorado 4, Seattle 1 Sunday, April 30: Seattle at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Vegas 4, Winnipeg 1
