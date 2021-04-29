LEWISBURG — Shamokin came out swinging in Wednesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup at Lewisburg, and the Indians drew first blood as they put a run on the board early.
But the Green Dragons answered right back, and they kept on answering the call over the next three innings against a young an inexperienced Shamokin squad.
After Lewisburg tallied six runs in the first inning, the Green Dragons would tack on nine more runs the rest of the way to cruise to a 15-1, five-inning victory at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
The Green Dragons (4-7 overall) were led by a 4-for-4 day from Josh Heath, who returned to the lineup but was still hobbled by a right ankle injury. Heath hit a pair of home runs in the game and drove in a total of six runs to key the lopsided win.
“It probably felt good to a lot of the guys to hit some balls on the screws, but we just have to carry that over when we play some of the upper echelon teams,” said Lewisburg coach Don Leitzel. “Having Heath back raises everybody’s enthusiasm level a little bit, and then of course he delivered like we expected him to.”
Shamokin (0-10) got its run when Hayden Kramer and Tyler Whary both walked to lead off the game, and then a fielder’s choice hit into by Hunter Bates brought Kramer home.
But that was it for the Indians against a trio of Green Dragons pitchers.
“That’s the way it is for us every game. We come out swinging, and then we just (play flat),” said Shamokin coach Jayson Mowery. “But, we’re just inexperienced and we need to learn the game better. We just got to keep practicing hard day-by-day.”
An RBI single by Max Mitchell combined with an error and a wild pitch put three more runs on the board for Lewisburg in the second.
And in the third came the first of Heath’s two homers, a solo shot to deep center that built the Green Dragons’ lead to 11-1.
Heath then hit a grand slam homer to almost the exact same spot an inning later to plate Ryan Metta-Rogan, Jimmy Alexander and Owen Arndt. Metta-Rogan and Alexander both singled to lead off the fourth before Arndt walked to load the bases and set the stage for Heath’s big tater.
“Heath definitely took the smart approach tonight with that sore ankle, but it’s amazing the power he can generate on one leg like that,” said Leitzel. “But a lot of guys hit balls on the nose tonight, and I think we needed to feel that because we’ve been getting 3-4 hits a game last week, and that’s just not going to cut it against good teams.”
Joel Myers got the win in relief of starter Jack Landis for Lewisburg. Myers struck out four, walked one and gave up just one hit in two innings of work.
Christian Wesloskie, Hunter Rodman and Korbin Kramer all went 1-for-1 to lead Shamokin and show coach Mowery something promising from the game, especially with Kramer, a sophomore, getting a double on the day.
“Kramer hit a double there (in the fourth inning), but we’re making contact,” said Shamokin’s coach. “We’re young and inexperienced, but we’re progressing. We’re taking our lumps, but we’re going from there.”
In addition to Heath, Arndt finished 2-for-3 along with Max Mitchell to key a 14-hit effort for Lewisburg.
The Green Dragons have to keep it up if they want to qualify for districts. Next up for Lewisburg is a home game against Mifflinburg, and the two teams will complete their suspended game from earlier in the season at 3:30 p.m. prior to the day’s regular matchup.
“Hopefully this game gets us playing a little more confidently, and Friday night we have the resumption of the tied game with Mifflinburg and the regularly scheduled game, and those are going to be two big ones for both teams to try to make themselves eligible for the playoffs.
“If we can get two wins Friday, that will go along way (to get us into the postseason) especially with Heath coming back, because we haven’t played well in his absence,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Lewisburg 15, Shamokin 1 (5 innings)At Lewisburg
