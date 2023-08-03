CHICAGO (AP) — Ramon Diaz says he was just 17 years old when Northwestern University upperclassmen shaved “Cinco de Mayo” onto the back of his head as the entire football team watched.
“The holiday itself has a significant meaning to me and my family and then the Latino community at large,” Diaz told The Associated Press. “I was mocked and ridiculed.”
Diaz said he was the only Latino offensive lineman at a time when the athletic department's culture allowed racism and sexual abuse to thrive and caused psychological and emotional damage to athletes of color.
A lawsuit announced on Diaz' behalf Wednesday is the 10th against the prestigious private university since student journalists at The Daily Northwestern published an article on July 8 that suggested head coach Patrick Fitzgerald may have been aware of hazing, leading to his firing after 17 seasons.
The lawsuits allege hazing across multiple sports that included sexual abuse by teammates and racist comments by coaches. Diaz, like other former players who have come forward, also described instances of forced nudity and sexual abuse. With Diaz's allegations, the cases now span more than 15 years, from 2005 to 2022.
Fitzgerald has maintained he had no knowledge of the hazing. A statement from his lawyers called the sweeping allegations “imprecise.”
And in a new statement on Wednesday, Northwestern said it is investigating allegations lodged at Matt MacPherson, who remains listed on the roster as associate head football coach. At least four former players, including Diaz, accuse MacPherson of having witnessed players forced to perform pull-ups while naked as the team watched, as well as other hazing, and taking no action to stop it.
Diaz, who needed his football scholarship to afford college, said he recalled Bret Ingalls, the Wildcats' offensive line coach at the time, telling him: “I know you grew up on dirt floors, but here we try to keep things clean," and “Ramon, you can get a job easily in summer mowing the lawn or painting houses.”
Ingalls, who is listed as an analyst for the University of Michigan's football team, called those allegations “baseless accusations" in an emailed statement Wednesday.
Diaz said he tried to kill himself at one point because of the racism and bigotry he endured, started seeing a therapist for depression, and still needs treatment to process what happened. He said the psychological damage was significant enough to impair his functioning throughout his time at Northwestern.
Wilt Chamberlain's 1972 finals jersey expected to draw more than $4 million at Sotheby's auction
Collectibles broker Sotheby’s expects Wilt Chamberlain’s 1972 NBA Finals jersey to sell for more than $4 million in an upcoming auction.
Sotheby's calls the jersey Chamberlain wore in the championship-clinching Game 5 victory over the New York Knicks the most valuable piece of his memorabilia ever to appear on the market. The current record sale for a Chamberlain sports memorabilia item is $1.79 million in June 2023. It was for a jersey worn his rookie season with the Philadelphia Warriors.
Online bidding will run from August 28 to September 27.
The 7-foot-1 Chamberlain anchored the team that won the Lakers’ first NBA title. Playing with a broken hand, he had 24 points and 29 rebounds in Game 5 against New York and was named Finals MVP.
Chamberlain died at age 63 in 1999.
“This jersey holds an extraordinarily significant place in the history of Los Angeles, not only adorned by the man many consider to be the greatest player ever to step on the court, but as a relic from one of the greatest franchises in sports history,” said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles.”
The jersey is being offered with a collection depicting it in magazines, newspapers, photographs, trading cards and more. It will be on display for the public at the Sotheby’s Los Angeles gallery from August 2 to August 31.
Chamberlain is a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and a four-time NBA most valuable player. He scored 100 points in a game in 1962 — a record that still stands.
