With a fifth-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle, senior Katherine Brown made the podium for the second year in a row in the event to highlight the Lycoming College swimming teams opening day at the MAC Championships, at the Graham Aquatic Center on Thursday. Brown, who set the school record (24.56) in the event at the 2022 MAC Championships with a fourth-place finish, swam an even 25.00 in the preliminaries before swimming a season-best 24.84 in the finals to take fifth, 0.90 seconds behind the event winner, Camryn Hubric of Misericordia.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 39 16 .709 — Philadelphia 34 19 .642 4 Brooklyn 33 22 .600 6 New York 30 26 .536 9½ Toronto 26 30 .464 13½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 30 25 .545 — Atlanta 28 28 .500 2½ Washington 25 29 .463 4½ Orlando 23 33 .411 7½ Charlotte 15 41 .268 15½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 38 17 .691 — Cleveland 35 22 .614 4 Chicago 26 29 .473 12 Indiana 25 31 .446 13½ Detroit 14 42 .250 24½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 33 21 .611 — Dallas 30 26 .536 4 New Orleans 29 27 .518 5 San Antonio 14 41 .255 19½ Houston 13 42 .236 20½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 38 18 .679 — Minnesota 30 28 .517 9 Portland 27 28 .491 10½ Utah 27 29 .482 11 Oklahoma City 26 28 .481 11
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 31 23 .574 — L.A. Clippers 31 27 .534 2 Phoenix 30 27 .526 2½ Golden State 28 27 .509 3½ L.A. Lakers 25 31 .446 7 ___
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 113, Detroit 85 Washington 118, Charlotte 104 Toronto 112, San Antonio 98 Boston 106, Philadelphia 99 Miami 116, Indiana 111 Sacramento 130, Houston 128 Minnesota 143, Utah 118 Dallas 110, L.A. Clippers 104 Portland 125, Golden State 122
Thursday’s Games
Orlando 115, Denver 104 Atlanta 116, Phoenix 107 Brooklyn 116, Chicago 105 Milwaukee 115, L.A. Lakers 106
Friday’s Games
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Detroit, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Miami, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m. Cleveland at New Orleans, 10 p.m. Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m. Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m. Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Utah at New York, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
