TULSA, Okla. – The Penn State Nittany wrestling team will end day one of the 2023 NCAA Championships sitting in first place in the team race. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s crew won all but three of its bouts on day one and moved a tournament-best seven wrestlers into the quarterfinals.

Seven of Penn State’s nine qualifiers went 2-0 on day one to advance to the quarterfinals. One other Penn Stater is still alive in consolation action with third place still on the table. The Nittany Lions lead in the team race with 26.0 points while Iowa is in second with 21.5.

