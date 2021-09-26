Men’s cross country
LOCK HAVEN – The Lock Haven University men’s cross country team hosted the 2021 LHU Invitational on Saturday and the Bald Eagles finished eighth overall in the team standings in a deep field that attracted a number of top-ranked regional talent to go along with several nationally-ranked teams. The Haven men scored 231 points and placed eighth among 20 standout teams.
Charleston – ranked No. 24 in Division II – took home the team title with 28 points. No. 18 (DII) Walsh placed second with 49 points and Edinboro – who is receiving votes in this weeks’ national rankings – rounded out the top three teams with 55 points. In all, the meet featured six of the top-10 Division II teams in the Atlantic Region.
Among the leaders for LHU on the day was Milton High graduate Tanner Walter, who helped build a strong pack for Lock Haven. Walter finished 71st in 26:49.2. Also for the Bald Eagles, Warrior Run High grad Caden Dufrene, a freshman, finished 101st in 27:26.3, and fellow Warrior Run product Hunter Confair, a senior, finished 103rd in 27:27.4.
Lycoming at Dickinson Long-Short Invitational
NEWVILLE – First-year Katryn Yocum posted the eighth-fastest 6K time in program history, posting a time of 25:43.61 to lead the Lycoming College cross country teams at the Dickinson Long-Short Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 25. The women’s cross country team finished 15th in a field of 18 teams in the long race and the men’s team finished 15th in a field of 21 teams in the long race.
Yocum, running her first 6K race, became just the ninth runner in school history to beat the 26:00-mark in a 6K race, as she finished 33rd in a field of 125 runners. First-year Eliott Bello posted a time of 30:11.52 in his first 8K race, finishing 53rd in the field of 141 to lead the men's team.
Men's soccer
Lycoming 0, Eastern 0
ST. DAVIDS - A strong defensive performance from Lycoming allowed for only two total shots on goal, as it drew up a scoreless tie with regionally-ranked Eastern University in a double overtime match on Saturday afternoon at Olsen Field.
Senior Tyler Flood led Lycoming with three out of five total shots on goal for the Warriors (4-2-2 overall), edging out Eastern (6-1-1) in scoring chances. Lycoming, ranked ninth in Region IV by the United Soccer Coaches, held a 9-2 advantage in corner kicks, but Eastern, ranked fourth in Region V, held a slim 16-15 advantage in shots. Senior goalkeeper Zach Donoway made two saves in his fifth shutout, tying himself for the NCAA Division III lead. Eagles’ goalkeeper Diesel Fiore made five saves.
Army 2, Bucknell 1
LEWISBURG – Senior co-captain Patrick O’Hara scored his seventh career goal, but Bucknell could not come up with an equalizer and fell 2-1 to Army West Point on Saturday night at Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium. The Bison fell to 0-1-1 in Patriot League play and 2-5-1 overall, while Army won its second straight conference match and improved to 5-2-1 on the season.
Lock Haven 2, Bloomsburg 1
LOCK HAVEN - Bloomsburg dropped a heart-breaking 2-1 overtime contest to Lock Haven Saturday afternoon. With the loss, the Huskies move to 6-2 on the year and 2-2 in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East action. The Bald Eagles improve to 4-1-1 for the year and 2-0 in conference play.
Women's soccer
Bloomsburg 2, Lock Haven 0
LOCK HAVEN - Bloomsburg rolled to its third-straight shutout victory against a PSAC East opponent Saturday morning. With the win, the Huskies improved to 5-2-1 for the year and 4-1-1 in conference play. The Bald Eagles drop to 2-3-1 for the year and 0-3-1 in conference action. Senior Paige Harris, a Danville High grad, assisted on the second of two goals from freshman Brooke Foster for the Huskies.
Women's tennis
King's College Fall Invitational
WILKES-BARRE- Lycoming College first-year player Rei Saar improved to 6-1 on the season to lead the Warriors, as she won the No. 5 singles flight at the King’s College Fall Invitational on Saturday at the Kirby Park tennis courts.
Saar was one of five Warriors that played in the semifinal rounds, where she first defeated Marino of Arcadia, 6-1, 6-0. She won her final, 7-5, 6-0 over Visilli.
Sophomore Emily Wolfgang won in the No. 3 singles quarterfinals, defeating Moraca of King’s, 6-4, 6-3, before she advanced to the semi-finals and was defeated by Ulzheimer, 6-3, 1-6, 10-3.
First-year Emily Engelhardt won her No. 7 quarter-final round, defeating Finelli of Arcadia, 6-1, 6-2, before moving on to the semifinals where she lost to Grossman (Scranton), 6-0, 6-1.
In the doubles matches, sophomore Hannah Seebold, a Milton High grad, and senior Madison Heller won their semifinal round, defeating Atkins and Drollas of King’s, 8-1, and they were defeated by 8-2 by Nowatc and Caiupo of Scranton in the finals.
Wolfgang and Haley Seebold lost in their doubles quarter-final round to Noavak and O’Mara of Scranton, 8-3.
Women's volleyball
Stockton 3, Lycoming 1
GALLOWAY, N.J. - Junior Elizabeth Kelson posted 12 kills to lead Lycoming, which put together a gritty effort, but ultimately falling 3-1 to Stockton to cap off a tri-match at the Stockton Sports Center on Saturday,. The Warriors fell 3-0 to 19th-ranked NYU in the opening match.
Kelson led the Warriors (5-9 overall) with 12 kills and five blocks in the second match and first-year Brynne Bisel added eight kills and eight digs. Sophomore Megan Starkweather notched 23 assists, four kills and an ace and first-year Sydney Guethlein posted three aces. First-year Ali Koval finished with 22 digs and first-year Kendall Myers added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.