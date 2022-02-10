BROCKPORT, N.Y. - Twenty-five players from the Bloomsburg University field hockey team were named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division II National Academic Squad as announced by the organization Wednesday afternoon. The Huskies led all institutions with their mark of 25 student-athletes making the list.
Making the list for the Huskies were Mifflinburg Area High School graduate Bri Doebler, along with Lewisburg High's Kara Koch.
The NFHCA National Academic Squad honors athletes who have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 or higher through the first semester of the 2021-22 academic year. The list consists of 543 student-athletes.
Three Division II academic awards will be announced later this month as the NFHCA Scholars of Distinction will be announced on Feb. 16, the NFHCA National Academic Team awards on Feb. 21 and National Scholar-Athlete award on Feb. 23.
PSU's Nick Lee named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State Nittany Lion wrestler Nick Lee has been named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week for the week ending Feb. 6. The honor is the first for Lee and the fifth for Penn State this year (joining Max Dean, Greg Kerkvliet and Aaron Brooks twice). He shares this week’s award with Iowa’s Alex Marinelli.
Lee swept the final two Big Ten dual meets of his illustrious Penn State career, helping the Nittany Lions clinch the Big Ten Regular Season Championship outright. Lee majored No. 20 Dylan D'Emilio of Ohio State 13-3 on Friday, Feb. 4, in front of nearly 16,000 fans in the sold-out BJC Dual. Lee's win helped the Nittany Lions hammer the sixth-ranked Buckeyes 32-7. Two days later, Lee controlled the action from start to finish in a 4-1 win over No. 8 Chad Red Jr. in sold out Rec Hall. Lee notched the bout's only takedown and rolled up 1:20 in riding time as well. His win helped Penn State post a 21-13 victory over No. 7 Nebraska.
Lee improves his season record to 13-0 and his career mark to 109-13. Lee ends his Big Ten dual career with a 35-2 mark, including 21-0 over the last three years. Penn State improves to 16-0 overall and ends the Big Ten portion of the regular season at 8-0. The Nittany Lions, which close out the season with a non-conference dual against Rider in two weeks, won their eighth Big Ten Regular Season (dual meet) Championship under head coach Cael Sanderson.
The Nittany Lions host Rider on Sunday, Feb. 20, in the regular season finale. The dual is set for 2 p.m. in Rec Hall.
Eight Nittany Lions earn NFL Combine Invites
UNIVERSITY PARK – Eight Penn State football players – S Jaquan Brisker, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, WR Jahan Dotson, DE Arnold Ebiketie, DE Jesse Luketa, LB Brandon Smith, P Jordan Stout and OL Rasheed Walker – each earned official invitations to the 2022 NFL Combine. The Nittany Lions have had 34 NFL Combine participants in the last five years with eight athletes in 2018, seven in 2019, five in 2020 and six in 2021.
Penn State's eight participants rank fourth among all schools. A total of 324 prospects are invited to attend this year's combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from March 1 through March 7.
Lycoming men's basketball listed in initial Region 4 rankings
WILLIAMSPORT – A tough non-conference schedule as well as their current second-place standing in the MAC Freedom has helped Lycoming's men’s basketball team earn a spot on the initial unranked NCAA Division III rankings, it was announced on Tuesday.
The Warriors (13-8, 8-4 MAC Freedom) are second in the conference in rebound margin (+6.4) and 3-point field goal percentage (.313) and sit third in blocked shots (3.7), field goal percentage defense (.421) and scoring defense (69.4).
DeSales (19-2), Montclair State (12-7), Rowan (18-4), Rutgers-Newark (14-7), Stevens (9-8) and Stockton (17-4) were also listed in unranked fashion in Region 4 in the first of the NCAA’s regional rankings. Lycoming has beaten one team in the regional rankings (Susquehanna, Region 5) and fallen six times to ranked teams (Yeshiva, Region 3; DeSales, Region 4; Stevens, Region 4; Johns Hopkins, Region 5; and Mount Union, Region 7).
Junior Dyson Harward leads the MAC Freedom with 12 double-doubles this season, while his 11.3 rebounds per game is second in the conference. Senior Matt Ilodigwe leads the conference in 3-point field goals made (52).
The pair are two of five players averaging double figures, with sophomore Steven Hamilton leading the team (12.9) ahead of Harward (12.6), junior Mo Terry (11.7), Ilodigwe (10.6) and junior DeAundre Manuel (10.3).
Blake Wisdom named Patriot League Men’s Golfer of the Week
LEWISBURG – Bucknell junior Blake Wisdom has been selected as the Patriot League Men’s Golfer of the Week after a strong spring debut at the Bucknell Veterans Classic at Orange County National in the Orlando area.
Wisdom posted red numbers in each of the final two rounds to finish at even-par 216 for the week. That was good for a ninth-place finish in a field of 55, and seven of the eight players who finished ahead of him were from Florida schools, including four from powerful South Florida.
After opening with a 2-over-par 74, Wisdom fired consecutive 71s on the Crooked Cat course. He made eight birdies and an eagle over the three-day tournament, leading the Bison to a second-place finish in their first event since October.
Bucknell has five more spring events on tap. Up next is the Loyola Intercollegiate at Palm Valley GC in Arizona Feb. 20-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.