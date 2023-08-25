Ian Motta

Bucknell’s Ian Motta makes a layup during a game last season. Motta and the Bison host Delaware on Nov. 6 to open the season.

 File

LEWISBURG – A new era of Bucknell men’s basketball officially tips off on Monday, Nov. 6, when the Bison open the 2023-24 season at home against longtime rival Delaware at Sojka Pavilion. The campus and community excitement is palpable as former Bucknell standout John Griffin III has returned to his alma mater as head coach, and the program is pushing for a sellout at Sojka for opening night.

The Delaware game is one of five non-conference home games on this year’s slate in addition to the nine Patriot League home dates. Season tickets for all 14 regular-season home games are now on sale through the Bucknell Campus Box Office. A combo package is also available for those also wishing to purchase women’s basketball season tickets.

