Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 60 38 .612 _
Baltimore 57 37 .606 1
Toronto 53 42 .558 5½
Boston 51 45 .531 8
New York 50 46 .521 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 49 47 .510 _
Cleveland 47 48 .495 1½
Detroit 42 52 .447 6
Chicago 40 56 .417 9
Kansas City 28 68 .292 21
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 57 39 .594 _
Houston 52 43 .547 4½
Los Angeles 48 48 .500 9
Seattle 47 47 .500 9
Oakland 26 71 .268 31½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 61 32 .656 _
Philadelphia 52 42 .553 9½
Miami 53 44 .546 10
New York 44 50 .468 17½
Washington 38 57 .400 24
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 52 43 .547 _
Cincinnati 50 46 .521 2½
Chicago 44 50 .468 7½
St. Louis 42 53 .442 10
Pittsburgh 41 54 .432 11
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 55 39 .585 _
San Francisco 54 41 .568 1½
Arizona 53 42 .558 2½
San Diego 45 50 .474 10½
Colorado 37 58 .389 18½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4
Texas 3, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2
Boston 7, Oakland 0
Seattle 7, Minnesota 6
L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 9, Toronto 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Baltimore 3
Kansas City 11, Detroit 10
N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10
Texas 5, Tampa Bay 3
Colorado 4, Houston 3
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Oakland 3, Boston 0
Minnesota 10, Seattle 3
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 0-1) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 2:05 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-7), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 7-5) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6), 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 6-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-5) at Seattle (Castillo 6-7), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4
St. Louis 6, Miami 4
Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5
San Francisco at Cincinnati, sus.
Tuesday's Games
San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3
Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 9, Toronto 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Baltimore 3
Arizona 16, Atlanta 13
N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10
St. Louis 5, Miami 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 11, Cincinnati 10, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 17, Washington 3
Colorado 4, Houston 3
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 2:15 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-7), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 5-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 6-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 5-5) at Atlanta (Morton 10-6), 7:20 p.m.
Washington (Williams 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
New York 14 4 .778 —
Connecticut 15 6 .714 ½
Atlanta 12 8 .600 3
Washington 11 8 .579 3½
Chicago 8 12 .400 7
Indiana 5 15 .250 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 19 2 .905 —
Dallas 11 9 .550 7½
Minnesota 9 12 .429 10
Los Angeles 7 13 .350 11½
Phoenix 5 15 .250 13½
Seattle 4 16 .200 14½
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 82, Minnesota 73
Phoenix 72, Connecticut 66
Wednesday's Games
Indiana at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Dallas at New York, 1 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Atlanta at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Cionel Perez from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF George Wolkow and 2B Rikuu Nishida.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Assigned RHP Peyton Battenfield to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Cody Morris to Columbus. Recalled LHP Logan Allen from Columbus.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Alonzo Tredwell and Derek True, OFs Anthony Huezo, Cam Fisher, Cs Will Bush, Garret Guillemette, SSs Pascanel Ferreras and Chase Jaworsky on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Hudson Leach on a minor league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RF Edward Olivares from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Samad Taylor to Omaha (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF George Lombard Jr., C Tomas Frick, TWP Josh Tiedemann, RHPs Cade Smith, Brian Hendry, Nicholas Judice, Josh Grosz, Bryce Warrecker, Andrew Landry, Danny Flatt, Cade Austin, OF Jared Wegner, Wilson Rodriguez, Coby Morales, 1B Kiko Romero and LHPs Kyle Carr and Brady Rose. Sent OF Greg Allen to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a rehab assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent OF Ramon Laureano to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Andrew Kittredge to Durham (IL) on a rehab assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Wyatt Langford.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Luis Frias from Reno (PCL). Placed LHP Andrew Chafin on the paternity list. Agreed to terms with C Jeremiah Boyd, 2B Tommy Troy, 3Bs Gino Groover, Kevin Sim, 1B Jaclson Feltner, UTL Wyatt Crenshaw, OFs Jack Hurley, Cole Roberts, LHPs Grayson Hitt, Philip Abner, Jake Fitzgibbons, Rio Britton, Carlos Rey, Caden Grice, Shane Telfer and RHPs Casey Anderson, Sam Knowlton, Matthew Linskey, Alec Baker and Roman Angelo.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Kolby Allard on the 60-day IL, retroactive to July 17. Selected the contract of 2B Forrest Wall from Gwinnett (IL). Agreed to terms with C Travis D'Arnaud on a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Jimmy Nelson to Oklahoma (PCL) on a rehab assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RF Avisail Garcia to Pensacola (FSL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated RHP Edward Cabrera from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Robert Garcia to Jacksonville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Trevor Megill from Nashville (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with INFs Aidan Miller, Bryson Ware, OFs Devin Saltiban, TayShaun Walton, Avery Owusu-Asiedu, A.J. Shaver, RHPs George Klassen, Jake Eddington, Cam Brown, Marty Gair, Luke Russo, Ethan Chenault, Casey Steward, Cs Kehden Hettiger and Jared Thomas.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Paul Skenes, Garret McMillan, LHPs Hunter Furtado and Jaden Woods.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Designated 2B Rougned Odor for assignment. Reinstated C Luis Campusano from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Reiss Knehr from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled 1B Alfonso Rivas from El Paso (PCL). Optioned 3B Brandon Dixon and 1B Austin Nola to El Paso. Selected the contract of LF Taylor Kohlwey from El Paso.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Cole Waites from Sacramento (PCL) and placed him on the 60-day IL. Reinstated OF Heliot Ramos from his rehab assignment an optioned him to Sacramento. Reinstated RHP Anthony DeSclafani from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Tristan Beck to Sacramento. Activated OF Bryce Johnson.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent C Israel Pineda to the Florida Coast League (FCL) Nationals on a rehab assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Armoni Brooks to a two-way contract. Waived F RaiQuan Gray.
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed C Bol Bol.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed G Tre Jones to a contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Brian Branch to a rookie contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Alex McGough.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed CB Ethan Bonner on the active/non-football injury list and LB Zeke Vandenburgh on injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed RB Kendre Miller and WRs A.T. Perry and Shaquan Davis on the active/non-football injury list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed LB Jarrad Davis on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DB Darrell Luter on the active/physically unable to play (PUP) list.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Ethan Bristow from Tranmere Rovers of the English Football League Two through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026 pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and his P1 visa.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Olwethu Makhanya to a two-and-a-half-year contract with options through 2027 following receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and his P1 Visa.
