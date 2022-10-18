STATE COLLEGE — After an outstanding first day at the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships, Warrior Run junior Hannah Rabb has put herself in prime position for a state title.
Rabb birdied three holes on the day and carded a 2-under-par 70 to sit in first place by three strokes over North East’s Anna Swan.
The back nine was very good to Rabb. She birdied holes 16 and 18 to close out Day 1 and begin her third trip to states on a high note.
Rabb, who was the state runner-up her freshman year and placed ninth last season, will have 18 more holes to secure her first state title.
The two-day competition continues Tuesday, and Rabb will tee off at 11:40 a.m.
Lewisburg senior Nick Mahoney is also back for another go at a state title, and the Green Dragon is ninth in the boys’ Class 2A tournament.
Mahoney fired a 1-over-par 73 on Day 1 — just four strokes behind leader Josh James of Union City, who carded a 3-under-69.
Mahoney bogeyed three holes (6, 8, 9) and had a pair of birdies (2, 5) in the front nine, and he had two birdies (10, 16) and two bogeys (12, 17) on the back nine.
Round two for Mahoney begins at 10:40 a.m.
All tee times have been pushed back an hour due to forecasted cold temperatures and frost warnings.
TURBOTVILLE — The first goal of the season for Ariana Martel helped the Defenders take the Heartland-II victory over the Tigers.
Yai Gil and Nora Styer also scored for Warrior Run (2-12).
For Gil, it was her second goal of the year. And for Styer, she scored off an assist by Adelle Hunter.
Warrior Run next plays at Midd-West today at 5:30 p.m.
MILTON — Avery Mast scored five goals, and Maddy Moyers tallied three to power the Green Dragons past the Black Panthers in the Heartland-I victory.
Maddie Ikeler and Olivia Bartlett added two goals apiece, plus Whitney Berge and Ryan Brouse each had a goal for Lewisburg (8-4) against Milton (1-15).
Lewisburg next plays at Mifflin County on Wednesday at 4 p.m., while Milton heads to Line Mountain for a game today at 4.
TYRONE — Jaden Garcia scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Lions to the nonleague victory.
Garcia scored on a penalty kick with 10:20 left in the first half for Meadowbrook (11-5-1), and then in the second half he assisted on an insurance goal by Jacob Reed with 6:06 remaining.
Meadowbrook Christian 2, Tyrone 0
MC-Jaden Garcia, penalty kick, 10:20.
MC-Jacob Reed, assist Jaden Garcia, 6:06.
Shots on goal: 5-5; Corner kicks: MC, 4-2; Saves: MC (Michael Eager), 5; Tyrone (Eric Sims), 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.