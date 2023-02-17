TURBOTVILLE — District 4 Class 2A team champion Warrior Run has three No. 1 seeds and two No. 2 seeds for this weekend's Central Sectional championship at Hughesville Area High School.

Earning top seeds for the Defenders are freshman Reagan Milheim at 139, senior Kaden Milheim at 145 and sophomore Isaiah Betz at 160.

