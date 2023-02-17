TURBOTVILLE — District 4 Class 2A team champion Warrior Run has three No. 1 seeds and two No. 2 seeds for this weekend's Central Sectional championship at Hughesville Area High School.
Earning top seeds for the Defenders are freshman Reagan Milheim at 139, senior Kaden Milheim at 145 and sophomore Isaiah Betz at 160.
Reagan Milheim (37-3) earned a first-round bye.
For Kaden Milheim (36-2), he will face No. 8 Seth Janovitz (7-18) in the first round; and for Betz (25-12) he goes up against No. 8 Cayman Daugherty of Montoursville (1-15) in their first-round match.
Earning No. 2 seeds for Warrior Run are freshman Tyler Ulrich (30-7) at 127, and sophomore Cameron Milheim (34-4) at 152.
Along with Warrior Run, Meadowbrook Christian will also be taking part in the Central Sectional.
The seeded wrestlers for the Lions are freshman Max Wirnsberger (32-3) at 121, and senior Cade Wirnsberger (30-1) at 145
Action begins Saturday at 10 a.m. with first-round competition. The competition wraps up with the consolation and championship finals at 6 p.m.
The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the District 4 Individual Championships held next Friday and Saturday at Williamsport Area High School.
District 4 Central Sectional
At Hughesville Area High School
Saturday’s first round pairings
Seed/Wrestler/Grade/School/Record
107:
1. Gage Swank, 9, Muncy, 28-9 vs. 8. Carter Sullivan, 10, So. Williamsport, 8-14
5. Alex Billmeyer, 9, Bloomsburg, 11-6 vs. 4. Manny Stoltzfus, 9, Montgomery, 30-10
3. Aristootellis Bobotas, 9, Montoursville, 27-6 vs. 6. Nathan Bieber, 9, Hughesville, 15-13
7. Cohen Zechman, 9, Warrior Run, 16-15 vs. 2. Seth Kolb, 10, Benton, 26-6
114:
1. Chase Shaner, 10, Hughesville, 29-9, bye
9. Michael Ridall, 10, Bloomsburg, 8-13 vs. 8. Josh Hill, 11, Muncy, 7-12
5. Cole Rooker, 10, Benton, 14-15 vs. 4. Connor Lagler, 9, Montoursville, 25-8
3. Carden Wagner, 9, Montgomery, 30-8 vs. 6. Trey Nicholas, 10, Warrior Run, 15-14
7. Connor Phillips, 9, Loyalsock, 13-12 vs. Kayvan Shams, 11, So. Williamsport, 24-7
121:
1. Branden Wentzel, 12, Montoursville, 31-6, bye
5. Gavin Hunter, 10, Warrior Run, 14-16 vs. 4. Kase Snyder, 9, Muncy, 14-16
3. Brandt Harer, 9, Montgomery, 34-1 vs. 6. Wesley Harvey, 9, Hughesville, 6-19
7. Damian Romero, 10, Bloomsburg, 5-14 vs. Max Wirnsberger, 9, Meadowbrook, 32-3
127:
1. David Kennedy, 10, Montoursville, 30-6, bye
9. Luke Osman, 10, Meadowbrook, 3-9 vs. 8. Logan Hrinda, 10, Bloomsburg, 7-14
5. Brennen Watson, 10, Central Columbia vs. 4. Seth McClintock, 9, Montgomery, 8-9
3. Jackson Swinehart, 11, So. Williamsport, 18-12 vs. 6. Phil McCormick, 11, Muncy, 8-12
7. Brayden Gifford, 12, Loyalsock, 8-14 vs. 2. Tyler Ulrich, 9, Warrior Run, 30-7
133:
1. Scott Johnson, 12, Muncy, 24-5, bye
9. Michael Eager, 12, Meadowbrook, 8-14 vs. 8. Madison Kwasney, 9, Loyalsock, 6-9
5. Samuel Hall, 10, WR, 29-10 vs. 4. Cole Johnson, 12, Montoursville, 25-10
3. Caiden Puderbach, 12, Hughesville, 30-5 vs. 6. AJ Kroft, 9, Montgomery, 17-14
7. Josiah Hosler, 9, Central Col., 8-17 vs. 10. Cayetano Smith, 10, Bloomsburg, 7-14
2. Dylan Granahan, 12, Benton, 27-5, bye
139:
1. Reagan Milheim, 9, WR, 37-3, bye
9. Zach Leiby, 10, Bloomsburg, 2-3 vs. 8. Alex Mumrock, 10, Montoursville, 3-11
5. Conor Knight, 10, Hughesville, 17-9 vs. 4. Paxton Derr, 10, Muncy, 13-13
3. Alexander Hosler, 11, Central Col., 13-14 vs. 6. Kayden Keefer, 9, Loyalsock, 13-7
7. Brennan Emery, 11, Montgomery, 3-10 vs. 2. Ethan Kolb, 12, Benton, 28-6
145:
1. Kaden Milheim, 12, WR, 36-2 vs. 8. Seth Janovitz, 9, Loyalsock, 7-18
5. Mason Mordan, 10, Hughesville, 20-10 vs. 4. Gage Wentzel, 9, Montoursville, 31-7
3. Chase Burke, 12, Benton, 27-6 vs. 6. Nevin Beachel, 11, Montgomery, 17-14
7. Caius Morrow, 9, Central Col., 12-12 vs. 2. Cade Wirnsberger, 12, Meadowbrook, 30-1
152:
1. Conner Harer, 11, Montgomery, 37-1 vs. 8. Josiah Ceballo, 12, Central Col., 1-4
5. Owen Kleinman, 10, Montoursville, 19-13 vs. 4. Keagan Smith, 10, Hughesville, 25-9
3. Braden Vincenzes, 11, Loyalsock, 24-1 vs. 6. Remington Morrow, 12, Benton, 14-13
7. Landyn Wommer, 10, Muncy, 3-15 vs. 2. Cameron Milheim, 10, WR, 34-4
160:
1. Isaiah Betz, 10, WR, 25-12 vs. 8. Cayman Daugherty, 11, Montoursville, 1-15
5. Jonah White, 11, So. Williamsport, 15-13 vs. 4. Wyatt Gavitt, 10, Hughesville, 21-12
3. Coy Bryson, 10, Montgomery, 26-10 vs. 6. Kayden James, 11, Bloomsburg, 5-19
7. Ian Haines, 12, Loyalsock, 4-19 vs. 2. Evan Brokenshire, 10, Benton, 25-6
172:
1. Caden Finck, 11, Montgomery, 35-6, bye
9. Spencer Garvey, 11, Meadowbrook, 1-15 vs. 8. Ethan French, 11, Loyalsock, 4-2
5. Landyn Gephart, 11, So. Williamsport, 13-14 vs. 4. Luke Stutzman, 10, Hughesville, 14-16
3. Cole Shupp, 11, WR, 25-13 vs. 6. Luke Steinbacher, 11, Montoursville, 12-16
7. Hunter Collett, 9, Bloomsburg, 10-15 vs. 10. Zachary Wolfe, 9, Benton, 2-4
2. Greyson Shaud, 12, Central Col., 20-9, bye
189:
1. Kaden Rodarmel, 11, Loyalsock, 26-0, bye
9. Evan Bloom, 11, Montoursville, 6-9 vs. 8. Connor Diehl, 11, Muncy, 2-13
5. Joshua Worthington, 10, Central Col., 17-10 vs. 4. Jacob Bobersky, 12, Benton, 20-8
3. Connor Parker, 11, WR, 23-15 vs. 6. Owen Bird, 11, So. Williamsport, 14-13
7. Gavin Mebane, 11, Montgomery, 7-13 vs. 2. Nicholas Wharton, 12, Bloomsburg, 15-12
215:
1. Austin Johnson, 10, Muncy, 27-0 vs. 8. Brayden Wright, 11, Hughesville, 3-18
5. Gavin Rice, 12, Loyalsock, 6-4 vs. 4. Jalen Hall, 10, WR, 15-9
3. Cole Yonkin, 11, Montoursville, 26-8 vs. 6. Tristan Lepore, 12, Benton, 7-11
7. Raymond Pautz, 12, Montgomery, 8-14 vs. 2. Ryan Casella, 11, So. Williamsport, 25-5
285:
1. Carter Secora, 12, Loyalsock, 23-3 vs. 8. Jacob Hostrander, 12, So. Williamsport, 5-4
5. Graden Thomas, 12, Bloomsburg, 6-10 vs. 4. Landon Morehart, 10, Montoursville, 23-11
3. Aiden Hidlay, 11, Central Col., 14-10 vs. 6. Peyton Snyder, 10, WR, 11-18
7. Layne Gingery, 9, Montgomery, 7-22 vs. 2. Andrew Wolfe, 12, Benton, 25-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.