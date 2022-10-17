SUNBURY — Three Lewisburg boys cross-country runners crossed the finish line before anyone not named Rory Lieberman on Saturday at the Shikellamy Classic, which serves as the Heartland Athletic Conference championship.
Lieberman, a Danville senior, won the race in 15:27.9, just seconds off the meet record.
“Rory is so good,” Lewisburg coach Ron Hess said. “He’s like a man among children, if you will.”
Thomas Hess finished second, starting a wave of green that led the three-time defending state champion Green Dragons to another team league title after an undefeated regular season.
“The 2-3-4 finish was big,” Thomas Hess said, after completing the course in 16:07.2.
“I could not be more proud of those guys,” coach Hess added. “I could not have asked for more.”
Jonathan Hess finished third (16:22.7) and Kieran Murray (16:23.9) was fourth as Lewisburg topped Danville, 32-47, for the team title.
On the girls side, Alanna Jacob finished sixth to lead the Green Dragons to a second-place finish, behind only the Ironmen.
“It was definitely a competitive race,” Jacob said. “I was excited. I was trying to run for my team, so I was bummed I didn’t get one more place, but I was excited. It was a course (personal record).”
Thomas Hess stuck with Lieberman for the early part of the race, but he couldn’t sustain the same pace as the Ironman, who is headed to Penn next season.
“I came into it with the mindset12th of, ‘Just take it out pretty fast, and see how long I can stick,’” Thomas Hess said. “I went out a little too fast. I was still OK, through about two miles, but that last mile took it to me. I wasn’t able to hold on as well as I would have liked, so I’m a little disappointed.”
Jonah Carney passed a pair of runners in the final 40 meters to finish 10th overall, and Liam Shabahang was 15th to close out Lewisburg’s scoring.
Milton’s Ryan Bickhart finished fifth. He completed the 3.1-mile course in 16:26.4 to lead the Black Panthers.
“It was a fun, great race,” Bickhart said. “(My strategy was) to go out with the Lewisburg boys and run with them.”
Jacob, a sophomore, completed the race in 19:48.4. The top seven girls runners each represented a different school.
The Green Dragons finished with 60 points, 12 behind Danville. Warrior Run placed third as a team with 86 points.
Jenna Binney placed ninth for the Green Dragons, one spot ahead of Millton’s Jayden Mather,
Lewisburg freshman Baylee Espinosa finished 12th, two spots ahead of classmate Maya Sak. Warrior Run’s Sage Dunkleberger finished between the two Green Dragon freshmen, Warrior Run freshman Claire Dufrene placed 19th overall.
