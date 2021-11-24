BLOOMSBURG — Despite trailing by 12 late in the third quarter, the Bloomsburg University women’s basketball team out-scored Chestnut Hill 28-16 in the fourth quarter to climb all of the way back and defeat the Griffins 63-57 in their home opener. The Huskies improved to 2-3 for the season, while the Griffins dropped to 3-2 for the year.
With 2:19 to play in the third, graduate student Emma Saxton (York, Pa./Central York) drew her fourth foul of the game and hit both of her free throws to cut the Chestnut Hill lead to 10, 41-31, and freshman Ella Kale grabbed a steal and made a layup to complete the fast break with 1:51 to play to cut the deficit to single digits, 41-33. Sophomore Megan Fisher made a pair of free throws with 1:24 to play for the final points of the quarter and pull the Huskies to within six, 41-35, going into the last period.
A jumper in the paint from Morgan Sterner pushed the Griffins’ lead back to eight, but graduate student Meghan Corridoni scored five unanswered points to cut the lead to three, 43-40 with 7:43 to play in regulation. After four-straight points from the Griffins pushed their advantage back to seven, 47-40, the Huskies went on an 11-2 run to turn the seven-point deficit into a two-point lead, 51-49. Six points from junior Samantha Brusha highlighted the run. A pair of free throws from Emily Chmiel tied the game at 51-51 with 1:52 to play, but Corridoni drained a three at the end of the shot clock on the Huskies’ next possession to give BU a 54-51 lead at the 1:28 mark.
The Griffins cut the lead back to two, but the Huskies remained in control of the rest of the contest, and after Brusha hit a three-pointer with 38 seconds to play, the Huskies maintained at least a four-point lead for the rest of the game. A jumper by Cassie Sebold trimmed the lead to 61-57 with 13 seconds to play, but Fisher hit a pair of free throws with less than a second on the clock to seal the 63-57 win for the Huskies.
Four Huskies reached double-figures, led by Corridoni with her 19-point, 15-rebound double-double. Fisher chipped in 12 points and four assists, while Saxton finished the day with 10 points and six assists. Brusha chipped in 11 points, all in the fourth quarter, and was 2-for-5 from deep.
The Griffins out-rebounded the Huskies, 43-36, but Bloomsburg led 14-7 in second-chance points.
Bloomsburg has a break for the Thanksgiving holiday before returning to the hardwood on Dec 3. The. Huskies play host to the California University of Pennsylvania in Bloomsburg on Friday, Dec. 3. Tip-off is set for 5:30 pm.
MEN
Goldey-Beacom 84
Bloomsburg 75
WILMINGTON, Del. — Tuesday evening, despite a season-high 25 points from junior Justin Anderson, Bloomsburg dropped a hard-fought 84-75 decision to Goldey-Beacom. With the loss, the Huskies fell to 0-3 on the year while the Lightning improved to 2-3.
Anderson paced the Huskies with 25 points behind a 9-for-20 day on the floor, including 3-for-7 from beyond the arc. Anderson was 4-for-7 from the free-throw line as well. He pulled down seven rebounds, dished out a pair of assists, had the team’s only block, and picked up two steals. Junior Travis Elmore posted 19 points for the Huskies and had seven rebounds, while senior Jake Nelson led the team with 14 rebounds and added six points and two steals.
As a team, the Huskies went 31-for-70 (44.3%) from the floor for the game and were 5-for-20 from long range. Bloomsburg was 8-for-15 from the free-throw line.
The Huskies out-rebounded the Lightning 43-38 and held a slight 20-19 advantage in second-chance points. Goldey-Beacom took advantage of the Huskies’ 14 turnovers and scored 19 points off of turnovers.
The Huskies return to the court after a short break for Thanksgiving when they host Wilmington (Del.) on Sunday, November 28. The opening tip is set for 2:00 pm at Nelson Field House.
