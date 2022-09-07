TURBOTVILLE — Tanner Polcyn scored with mere ticks left on the clock in the second half to tie the game for Warrior Run against Central Mountain, but the nonleague contest ended in a 3-3 tie Tuesday at Defenders Stadium.

Polcyn scored twice for Warrior Run (2-1), with his first goal coming with 12:04 remaining in the opening half. Cooper Wilkins also scored in the first half as the two teams went into the break tied at 2.

