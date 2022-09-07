TURBOTVILLE — Tanner Polcyn scored with mere ticks left on the clock in the second half to tie the game for Warrior Run against Central Mountain, but the nonleague contest ended in a 3-3 tie Tuesday at Defenders Stadium.
Polcyn scored twice for Warrior Run (2-1), with his first goal coming with 12:04 remaining in the opening half. Cooper Wilkins also scored in the first half as the two teams went into the break tied at 2.
"It was one of the most intense games I have ever coached," said Warrior Run's Troy Emmert. "It was two good teams battling."
Nathan Axtman also had an assist in the game for the Defenders, who trailed in shots 8-5 but led in corner kicks 8-0 - including two big ones in the second overtime.
"In second overtime we had four corner kicks and were unable to capitalize," said Emmert. "I'm very proud of the team's effort, and Tanner Polcyn's goal to tie the game with 4.6 seconds left."
Defensively, Braego Cieslukowski made five saves for Warrior Run versus Central Mountain.
The Defenders next competes at Danville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 1,
Central Columbia 0
ALMEDIA - Seth Yoder scored off a Dom Ballo assist with 27:22 remaining in the first half to give the Black Panthers the only goal they needed in the nonleague win at Blue Jays Stadium.
Jonah Strobel made six saves to get the shutout for Milton (3-0), which also led Central (2-2) in corners 3-2.
Milton continues its nonleague swing with an 11 a.m. game Saturday at Midd-West.
Lewisburg 4,
Loyalsock 0
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP - Darrien Svilokos scored a goal in each half to direct the Green Dragons to a shutout win over the Lancers in a nonleague matchup.
Svilokos along with Cohen Hoover helped give Lewisburg (1-0-1) a 2-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, Svilokos scored in addition to Alfred Romano, who also had two assists on the night for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg's defense was also stout as Loyalsock (2-3) didn't get a single shot off against senior goalkeeper Henry Harrison.
The Green Dragons next host Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. today.
Lewisburg 4, Loyalsock 0
at Loyalsock
First half
Lew-Cohen Hoover, assist Alfred Romano, 18:34.
Lew-Darrien Svilokos, assist Reese Dieffenderfer, 8:25.
Second half
Lew-Svilokos, assist Romano, 25:02.
Lew-Romano, assist Noah Pawling, 5:33.
Shots: Lewisburg, 13-0; Corner kicks: Lewisburg 3-0; Saves: Lewisburg (Henry Harrison), 0; Loyalsock (Chris Cooley), 9.
JV score: 0-0.
Cross country
Milton girls sweep quad meet
BLOOMSBURG - Behind four top-7 finishes, Milton's girls cross country team rolled to three wins in an interdivisional quad meet at Bloomsburg that also featured Midd-West, Selinsgrove and South Williamsport.
Emma East finished fourth in 22:10 to lead Milton, and she was followed closely by Jayden Mather (5th, 22:27), Mercedez Farr (6th, 24:07) and Aliana Ayala (7th, 27:18).
On the boys side, Milton claimed wins over the Mustangs and the Panthers, but the Black Panthers were edged by a single point by the Seals.
Ryan Bickhart, however, won the race for Milton by clocking a time of 17:25. Rex Farr was second in 17:26, plus Jude Sterling added a sixth-place finish in 19:06.
Milton next races at the PTXC 11 Invitational at 9:25 a.m. Saturday at Kutztown University.
Boys
Selinsgrove 28, Milton 29
Milton 19, Midd-West 39
Milton 15, Bloomsburg 43
At Bloomsburg, 3.1-mile course
1. Ryan Bickhart, Milt, 17:25; 2. Rex Farr, Milt, 17:26; 3. Ben Hummel, MW, 17:44; 4. Gabe Schaeffer, Sel, 17:46; 5. Derick Blair, Sel, 18:05; 6. Jude Sterling, Milt, 19:06; 7. Michael Andretta, Sel, 19:07; 8. Zach Wentz, Sel, 19:36; 9. Matthew Stebila, Sel, 20:09; 10. Brad Newcomer, Milt, 21:31; 18. Zach Guffey, Milt, 25:02; 23. Wyett Heintzelman, Milt, 29:09; 24. Chance Benchoff, Milt, 30:49.
Girls
Milton 15, Selinsgrove 50
Milton 15, Midd-West 50
Milton 22, Bloomsburg 35
At Bloomsburg, 3.1-mile course
1. Maizey Aikey, B, 19:03; 2. Shaela Kruskie, Sel, 19:40; 3. Elyse Knobel, So. Will, 22:04; 4. Emma East, Milt, 22:10; 5. Jayden Mather, Milt, 22:27; 6. Mercedez Farr, Milt, 24:07; 7. Aliana Ayala, Milt, 27:18; 8. Claire Sellers, MW, 28:27; 9. Adrianna Howell, B, 29:24; 10. Sydney Schroeder, B, 30:35; 13. Camryn Hoover, Milt, 35:05; 14. Brenda Garcia, Milt, 37:54; 15. Bianca Heimbach, Milt, 39:40.
Field hockey
Benton 8, Warrior Run 0
BENTON - The Defenders fell in the nonleague matchup to the Tigers. Benton improved to 3-1, while Warrior Run (0-2) next plays at Southern Columbia at 4:30 p.m. today for a Heartland-II matchup.
Postponements
The following scholastic events scheduled for Tuesday were postponed. Make-up dates are listed following the event.
Cross country
Mifflinburg at Mount Carmel, postponed to TBA
Lewisburg, Hughesville, Shikellamy at Warrior Run, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 27
Golf
Sugar Valley Rural at Milton, postponed to 3:30 p.m. today
