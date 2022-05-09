Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 19 8 .704 _ Tampa Bay 18 11 .621 2 Toronto 17 13 .567 3½ Baltimore 11 17 .393 8½ Boston 10 19 .345 10
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 11 .621 _ Chicago 14 13 .519 3 Cleveland 14 14 .500 3½ Kansas City 9 16 .360 7 Detroit 8 19 .296 9
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 11 .633 _ Houston 18 11 .621 ½ Seattle 13 16 .448 5½ Texas 11 15 .423 6 Oakland 10 18 .357 8 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 20 10 .667 _ Atlanta 14 16 .467 6 Miami 13 15 .464 6 Philadelphia 12 16 .429 7 Washington 10 20 .333 10
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 10 .655 _ St. Louis 16 12 .571 2½ Pittsburgh 11 16 .407 7 Chicago 9 18 .333 9 Cincinnati 5 23 .179 13½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 7 .731 _ San Diego 19 10 .655 1½ Colorado 16 12 .571 4 San Francisco 16 12 .571 4 Arizona 15 14 .517 5½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Minnesota 1, Oakland 0 Toronto 8, Cleveland 3, 1st game Houston 3, Detroit 2 Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1, 10 innings Cleveland 8, Toronto 2, 2nd game Washington 7, L.A. Angels 3 Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 2 Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd. Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2 N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 1, 1st game Cleveland 4, Toronto 3 Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4, 1st game Houston 5, Detroit 0 Minnesota 4, Oakland 3 Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4 Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game Baltimore 4, Kansas City 2, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 12:05 p.m. Texas (Gray 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1), 1:05 p.m. Oakland (Blackburn 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-1), 9:38 p.m. Philadelphia (Suárez 2-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Oakland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game Oakland at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 2 Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 5, 2nd game San Francisco 13, St. Louis 7 L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game Colorado 4, Arizona 1 Miami 8, San Diego 0 Washington 7, L.A. Angels 3 N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game Atlanta 9, Milwaukee 2 Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3 Arizona 4, Colorado 0 San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3 San Diego 3, Miami 2 N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 1, 2nd game L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4 L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1), 6:35 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3) at San Diego (Gore 2-0), 9:40 p.m. Miami (Hernandez 2-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Suárez 2-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Gomber 2-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 3-1), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE SEMIFINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEastern ConferenceMilwaukee 2, Boston 1
Sunday, May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89 Tuesday, May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86 Saturday, May 7: Milwaukee 103, Boston 101 Monday, May 9: Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m., TNT Wednesday, May 11: Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT x-Friday, May 13: Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m./8 p.m., ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Milwaukee at Boston, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Miami 2, Philadelphia 2
Monday, May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92 Wednesday, May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103 Friday, May 6: Philadelphia 99, Miami 79 Sunday, May 8: Philadelphia 116, Miami 108 Tuesday, May 10: Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m., TNT Thursday, May 12: Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Philadelphia at Miami, 3:30 p.m.7 p.m./8 p.m., TNT
Western ConferencePhoenix 2, Dallas 2
Monday, May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114 Wednesday, May 4: Phoenix 129, Dallas 109 Friday, May 6: Dallas 103, Phoenix 94 Sunday, May 8: Dallas 111, Phoenix 101 Tuesday, May 10: Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m., TNT Thursday, May 12: Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Phoenix, 8 p.m./9:30 p.m., TNT
Golden State 2, Memphis 1
Sunday, May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116 Tuesday, May 3: Memphis 106, Golden State 101 Saturday, May 7: Golden State 142, Memphis 112 Monday, May 9: Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m., TNT Wednesday, May 11: Golden State at Memphis, 9:30 p.m., TNT x-Friday, May 13: Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m./10 p.m., ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Golden State at Memphis, TBD, TNT
WNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Washington 2 0 1.000 — Atlanta 1 0 1.000 ½ New York 1 0 1.000 ½ Chicago 0 1 .000 1½ Indiana 0 2 .000 2 Connecticut 0 1 .000 1½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 2 0 1.000 — Las Vegas 1 0 1.000 ½ Seattle 1 0 1.000 ½ Minnesota 0 2 .000 2 Phoenix 0 1 .000 1½ Dallas 0 1 .000 1½ ___
Saturday’s Games
New York 81, Connecticut 79 Atlanta 66, Dallas 59
Sunday’s Games
Los Angeles 87, Indiana 77 Washington 78, Minnesota 66 Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m. New York at Chicago, 8 p.m. Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 5 1 4 19 15 8 New York 5 2 3 18 16 8 CF Montréal 5 3 2 17 20 19 Orlando City 5 4 2 17 13 15 Cincinnati 5 5 1 16 14 17 New York City FC 4 3 2 14 19 10 Atlanta 4 4 2 14 15 14 Charlotte FC 4 6 1 13 10 13 Columbus 3 3 4 13 15 11 D.C. United 4 5 0 12 12 13 New England 3 5 2 11 16 18 Toronto FC 3 6 2 11 16 22 Inter Miami CF 3 6 1 10 9 19 Chicago 2 4 4 10 7 11
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 7 1 2 23 23 10 Austin FC 6 2 2 20 22 9 LA Galaxy 6 3 1 19 11 7 FC Dallas 5 1 4 19 16 7 Real Salt Lake 4 3 4 16 10 15 Nashville 4 3 3 15 11 10 Minnesota United 4 4 2 14 11 9 Houston 3 4 3 12 12 13 Colorado 3 4 3 12 11 12 Portland 2 3 6 12 11 16 San Jose 2 5 3 9 16 23 Sporting Kansas City 2 6 3 9 8 16 Seattle 2 5 1 7 9 13 Vancouver 2 6 1 7 7 17 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Saturday, April 30
Austin FC 2, Houston 1 Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 1 Real Salt Lake 1, LA Galaxy 0 CF Montréal 2, Atlanta 1 New England 2, Miami 0 Orlando City 2, Charlotte FC 1 Columbus 3, D.C. United 0 New York 2, Chicago 1 FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie Colorado 2, Portland 0
Sunday, May 1
New York City FC 3, San Jose 0 Philadelphia 1, Nashville 1, tie Los Angeles FC 2, Minnesota 0
Wednesday, May 4
Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 0
Saturday, May 7
Charlotte FC 1, Miami 0 CF Montréal 4, Orlando City 1 Atlanta 4, Chicago 1 Portland 1, New York 1, tie Sporting Kansas City 0, New York City FC 0, tie D.C. United 2, Houston 0 Columbus 2, New England 2, tie Cincinnati 1, Minnesota 0 FC Dallas 2, Seattle 0 San Jose 1, Colorado 0 Philadelphia 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie
Sunday, May 8
Vancouver 1, Toronto FC 0 Nashville 2, Real Salt Lake 0 LA Galaxy 1, Austin FC 0
Saturday, May 14
Orlando City at Toronto FC, 3 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 3:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m. San Jose at Vancouver, 7 p.m. New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m. D.C. United at Miami, 8 p.m. Nashville at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 15
New England at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
New York City FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
NWSL Glance W L T Pts GF GA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 2 0 0 6 5 0 Portland 1 0 0 3 3 0 Chicago 1 0 0 3 2 1 Washington 1 0 0 3 2 1 Houston 1 1 0 3 2 1 ANGEL CITY FC 1 1 0 3 2 2 Gotham FC 1 1 0 3 3 4 Orlando 1 1 0 3 1 3 OL Reign 0 1 1 1 3 4 Louisville 0 1 1 1 3 4 North Carolina 0 1 0 0 1 2 Kansas City 0 2 0 0 0 5 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Saturday, April 30
Portland 3, Kansas City 0 Chicago 2, Louisville 1
Sunday, May 1
Washington 2, OL Reign 1 San Diego Wave FC 1, Houston 0 Gotham FC 3, Orlando 0
Saturday, May 7
San Diego Wave FC 4, Gotham FC 0
Sunday, May 8
Houston 2, Kansas City 0 Louisville 2, OL Reign 2, tie Orlando 1, Angel City FC 0
Friday, May 13
OL Reign at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
Kansas City at Orlando, 6:30 p.m. North Carolina at Gotham FC, 7 p.m. Houston at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 15
Chicago at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m. Angel City FC at Washington, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m. San Diego Wave FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7)(x-if necessary)Monday, May 2
Carolina 5, Boston 1 Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0 St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0 Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3
Tuesday, May 3
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, 3OT Washington 4, Florida 2 Colorado 7, Nashville 2 Calgary 1, Dallas 0
Wednesday, May 4
Carolina 5, Boston 2 Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3 Minnesota 6, St. Louis 2 Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 0
Thursday, May 5
N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2 Florida 5, Washington 1 Colorado 2, Nashville 1, OT Dallas 2, Calgary 0
Friday, May 6
Boston 4, Carolina 2 Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2, series tied 2 — 2 Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1 Edmonton 8, Los Angeles 2, Edmonton leads series 2 — 1
Saturday, May 7
Washington 6, Florida 1, Washington leads series 2 — 1 Colorado 7, Nashville 3, Colorado leads series 3 — 0 Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh leads series 2 — 1 Dallas 4, Calgary 2, Dallas leads series 2 — 1
Sunday, May 8
Boston 5, Carolina 2, series tied 2 — 2 St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2, series tied 2 — 2 Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3 Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Monday, May 9
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Florida at Washington, 7 p.m. Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Colorado at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10
Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11
Dallas at Calgary, TBA Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m. x-Nashville at Colorado, TBA
Thursday, May 12
x-Carolina at Boston, TBA x-Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Edmonton at Los Angeles, TBA x-Minnesota at St. Louis, TBA
Friday, May 13
x-N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, TBA x-Florida at Washington, TBA x-Calgary at Dallas, TBA x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA
Saturday, May 14
x-Boston at Carolina, TBA x-Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA x-Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA x-St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA
Sunday, May 15
