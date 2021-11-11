LEWISBURG — Four players who had a hand in another fine season for Lewisburg’s field hockey team were selected to the 2021 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II All-Star team, as voted upon by the conference’s coaches.
Seniors Rylee Dyroff, Siena Brazier and Natalie Hall were all first-team honorees, while sophomore Carley Wagner was named to the second team for the Green Dragons.
With the aforementioned four players, Lewisburg (11-5-1, 6-0-1 HAC-II) won the Division II title and advanced to the District 4 Class A semifinals.
“We are very happy to have three seniors — Rylee, Siena, and Natalie — selected to the first team and Carley selected to the second team,” said Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski. “These girls were a major part of us winning the conference and playing in districts. Rylee and Siena were four-year staters and Natalie is a three-year starter, so they had a lot of experience and knowledge of the game to pass on to the team.”
Dyroff, a forward, led the Green Dragons with 15 goals to go along with a pair of assists. Brazier, a midfielder, had four goals and four assists, plus Hall chipped in two assists as well.
Wagner also scored a goal this season for Lewisburg.
Rylee, I believe, is ending with 61 career goals — half of those goals came in the 2019 season,” said Zaleski. “Siena has always been a strong back, but this year we needed someone to take on the center mid position and Siena stepped in and filled that position.
“Natalie took on the center back role this year and played it superbly. She really stepped up this year and helped lead the team,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Dyroff, Brazier and Hall were part of a six-senior class for Lewisburg, and those three and the rest will be sorely missed according to Zaleski.
“All three were captains as well this season. We will miss this senior class. They brought a lot of field hockey knowledge and experience to the field,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “Carley really came on the second half of the season. She became confident, used her skills, and was a dominant back for us.”
Heartland Athletic Conference Division II
2021 All-Star Team
First Team
Forwards: Andi Gutshall, Bloomsburg; Kassie Bond, Bloomsburg; Mea Consentino, Central Columbia; Rylee Dyroff, Lewisburg.
Midfielders: Grace Brosious, Bloomsburg; Alyx Flick, Central; Siena Brazier, Lewisburg; Delaney Klingler, Midd-West; Marlo Spriggle, Midd-West.
Backs: Courtney Shuman, Bloomsburg; Olivia Hubler, Central; Natalie Hall, Lewisburg.
Goalkeeper: Hailey Leisenring, Bloomsburg.
Second Team
Forwards: Emma Yoder, Central; Abby Benner, Midd-West.
Midfielders: Maggie Mylin, Bloomsburg.
Backs: Alex Rosser, Central; Carley Wagner, Lewisburg; Lorna Oldt, Midd-West; Carmyn Markley, Midd-West.
Goalkeeper: Izzy Snyder, Central.
