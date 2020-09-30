Boys/girls cross country
Lewisburg sweeps Midd-West
LEWISBURG — Jacob Hess’ first-place time of 16 minutes and 25 seconds paced a fast Green Dragons’ boys team to a 15-50 nonleague win over the Mustangs.
Thomas Hess followed close behind as he came in second in 16:55 for Lewisburg.
On the girls side, a 15-50 victory, the Green Dragons were led by a first-place finish from Samantha Wakeman in 21:20 — just five seconds ahead of teammates Sarah Mahoney, Hannah Mirshahi, Olivia Beattie, Maggie Daly and Delaney Humphrey, who all crossed the finish line in 21:25.
BoysLewisburg 15, Midd-West 50at Lewisburg
1. Jacob Hess, Lew, 16:25; 2. Thomas Hess, Lew, 16:55; 3. Calvin Bailey, Lew, 17:02; 4. Gianluca Perrone, Lew, 17:13; 5. Bryce Ryder, Lew, 17:15; 6. Connor Murray, Lew, 17:14; 12. Anden Aitkins, MW, 19:51.
GirlsLewisburg 15, Midd-West 50at Lewisburg
1. Samantha Wakeman, Lew, 21:20; 2. Sarah Mahoney, Lew, 21:25; 3. Hannah Mirshahi, Lew, 21:25; 4. Olivia Beattie, Lew, 21:25; 5. Maggie Daly, Lew, 21:25; 6. Delaney Humphrey, Lew, 21:25; 7. Lydia Bowersox, MW, 21:47; 16. Emma Shellenberger, MW, 24:43; 18. Kirsten Stauffer, MW, 25:27.
Milton at Shikellamy
SUNBURY — The HAC-I meet between the Black Panthers and the host Braves was rained out and will be made up today beginning at 4:15 p.m.
Boys soccer
Milton 9
Hughesville 0
MILTON — Dominic Ballo scored twice in the first half and Seth Yoder scored twice in the second half to lead the Black Panthers to the HAC-II victory.
Behind Ballo’s goals Milton (6-1, 4-1 HAC-II) led 3-0 at the half, but then the Black Panthers blew the game wide open in the second half as their first four goals were scored in a span of eight minutes.
Evan Yoder, Jamir Wilt, Brodey Scoggins all had a goal and an assist in the second half for Milton, plus Ballo and Seth Yoder both added assists in the game as well.
Milton next hosts Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 9, Hughesville 0at MiltonFirst half
Milt-Evan Yoder, assist Pierce Edinger, 2:47; Milt-Dominic Ballo, assist Carter Lilley, 5:45; Milt-Ballo, assist Lilley, 35:38.
Second half
Milt-Jamir Wilt, assist C. Lilley, 45:54; Milt-Seth Yoder, assist Ballo, 48:03; Milt-Brodey Scoggins, assist Evan Yoder, 50:34; Milt-S. Yoder, assist Wilt, 52:03; Milt-E. Yoder, unassisted, 56:22; Milt-C. Lilley, assist Scoggins, 64:03.
Saves:
Milton, Tyler Flederbach, 7; Hughesville, 11.
Field hockey
Warrior Run 2
Danville 1 (OT)
TURBOTVILLE — Paige Foura scored a pair of goals to lead the Defenders past the Ironmen.
Freshman keeper Hailey Carper tallied nine saves for Warrior Run.
The Defenders are at Milton today.
Waarrior Run 2, Danville 1 (OT)
at Warrior Run Shots: WR 4-2; Corners: WR 11-4; Saves: WR (Hailey Carper) 9, Danville (Kaitlyn Gabel) 13. Girls soccer
From Monday
Milton 2
Loyalsock 0
MILTON — Mackenzie Lopez and Janae Bergey both scored unassisted goals to lead the Black Panthers past the Lancers in nonleague action Monday. Milton (5-2) led in both shots (15-5) and corner kicks (4-1) over Loyalsock, plus Morgan Reiner made three saves to get the shutout for the Black Panthers.
Girls tennis
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE — The HAC-I matchup between the Wildcats and the Seals was postponed by rain and it will be made up Monday at 4 p.m.
