WILLIAMSPORT — Senior center Dyson Harward became the first Lycoming College men’s basketball player in 17 years to earn all-district accolades from the National Association of Basketball Coaches, as he earned a spot on the District 4 Second Team, the association announced on Tuesday.
One of two players in program history to earn all-conference honors in all four years of his career and one of five to earn first-team all-conference accolades three times, Harward is Lycoming’s first all-district selection since Jonathan Pribble ’06 repeated on the second team in 2006.
Harward finished in the top 10 in the MAC Freedom in five statistical categories, sitting eighth in scoring, averaging 13.7 points per game, third in rebounds (9.7), tied for the lead in three-pointers made (2.2 per game), third in blocked shots (1.7 per game), fourth in free throw percentage (.817) and fourth in three-point field goal percentage (.392).
He finished his career 23rd in school history with 1,172 career points, sixth with 839 rebounds and he broke the school record with 166 blocked shots despite playing just 89 career games. He was the first player with more than 800 career rebounds since Bill Conroy ‘78 pulled down 933.
The Warriors finished 16-10 overall and 11-5 in the MAC Freedom under first-year head coach Mark Linebaugh.
Zendejas will represent US long-term instead of Mexico
CHICAGO (AP) — Alejandro Zendejas says he is committing to the U.S. national team over Mexico.
The 25-year-old forward made his U.S. debut in a Jan. 25 exhibition against Serbia but remained eligible to ask FIFA for a one-time switch of affiliation to Mexico.
Zendejas started three matches for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup, where he was a teammate of Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams, then played for Mexico in friendlies against Ecuador in October 2021 and Guatemala last April plus three under-23 matches for El Tri.
Mexico was ordered to forfeit all five matches and fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,900) by FIFA for using Zendejas while he was affiliated with the U.S.
“I am very proud of being Mexican-American. Values from both cultures have made me the person I am today,” Zendejas said in a statement Tuesday. “Making a decision on your international career is very difficult, and I believe in following your heart. Mine tells me that my future lies representing the USA.”
Zendejas was in the youth academy of Major League Soccer’s Dallas team. He made his MLS debut against Houston on May 1, 2015, and transferred to Mexico’s Chivas in June 2016, then went on loan to Zacatepec in June 2017. Zendejas transferred to Necaxa in June 2020 and to Club América in January 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.