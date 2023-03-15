WILLIAMSPORT — Senior center Dyson Harward became the first Lycoming College men’s basketball player in 17 years to earn all-district accolades from the National Association of Basketball Coaches, as he earned a spot on the District 4 Second Team, the association announced on Tuesday.

One of two players in program history to earn all-conference honors in all four years of his career and one of five to earn first-team all-conference accolades three times, Harward is Lycoming’s first all-district selection since Jonathan Pribble ’06 repeated on the second team in 2006.

