LEWISBURG — Although Lewisburg’s girls basketball team may not score a lot of points, the Green Dragons more than make up for it on the defensive end.
Muncy found out the hard way just how tough Lewisburg’s defense can be during their nonleague matchup on Monday.
The Green Dragons forced the Indians into committing just as many turnovers as the points they allowed, en route to taking a 31-18 victory.
“We don’t score a ton of points, but I tell people if we score in the 30’s, we can win those games,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “The last couple of years — that’s what we’ve been doing. We just play really good defense.”
Lewisburg (13-6) held Muncy (12-7) to just one field goal in the first quarter to take an 11-3 lead. By comparison, the Dragons’ Sydney Bolinsky outscored the Indians herself in the opening quarter with a couple layups, including an and-1.
Muncy would score a few more buckets in the second quarter and went on a 6-2 run late to cut into Lewisburg’s lead, but the Green Dragons still held a 17-13 advantage at the half.
“Muncy is a good team. They beat NE-Bradford by 10 and they pushed South Williamsport, and I’ve been coaching for a while and I know Craig Weaver Sr., and I know when you play one of his teams they are going to come out and work both ends of the floor — get after it on offense and defense.
“In the second quarter we gave them some points there, and they went on a little bit of a run, but we responded nicely,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Behind a couple of buckets and a couple of steals from Sophie Kilbride, Lewisburg put together an 8-0 run to start the third while holding Muncy to another three-point quarter to lead 25-16.
Kilbride later scored her fifth basket in the fourth quarter and also assisted on a bucket by Keeley Baker to push her team’s lead into double digits.
“To start the second half we got some steals, pushed in transition and we got some baskets out of it,” said Sample. “Sophie is a trooper, and she definitely went out wanting to get a couple of steals, and it kind of turned the face of the game because Muncy was ready to make a run (in the second half). She got a couple of steals as we went on an 8-0 run, and it kind of gave us a lead we never gave back.”
Kilbride finished with a game-high 10 points to go along with four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Bolinsky added seven points and five rebounds, and Teagan Osunde chipped in six points, five rebounds and a couple of blocks.
Monday’s win was crucial in another regard as it starts a big final week of the regular season for the Green Dragons.
Today they play at Central Columbia (18-2), the top team in District 4 Class 4A, before Lewisburg hosts Central Mountain on Friday before ending the regular season with a home game against Montoursville on Saturday.
“We have four games in six days. They are all decent teams, but when you play teams back-to-back, it’s tough,” said Sample. “With (our) one game at a time mentality, once we get to the end of the season, we want to give the girls some time (off) and prepare for districts.”
Lewisburg 31, Muncy 18
At Lewisburg
Muncy 3 10 3 2 – 18
Lewisburg 11 6 10 4 – 31
Muncy (12-7) 18
Addison Eyer 1 0-4 2; Cierra Charles 1 0-0 2; Avery Bigelow 0 3-4 3; Mia Edkin 1 0-0 2; Anna Zalonis 0 1-2 1; Addison Gresh 0 0-0 0; Emma McCormack 0 0-0 0; Ella Nogel 0 0-0 0; Katelyn Rice 1 0-0 2; Nolah Moyer 3 0-0 6. Totals: 7 3-6 18.
3-point goals: None.
Lewisburg (13-6) 31
Sydney Bolinsky 3 1-1 7; Maddy Moyers 2 0-1 4; Addie Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Faridah Aboueid 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 0 0-0 0; Elsa Fellon 1 0-0 2; Kate Batowski 0 0-0 0; Lauren Schwartz 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 5 0-0 10; Teagan Osunde 3 0-0 6; Addie Shedleski 0 0-0 0; Keeley Baker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 1-2 31.
3-point goals: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.