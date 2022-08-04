WILLIAMSPORT — After more than a decade as a dedicated assistant coach for the Lycoming College men’s and women’s tennis teams, Joel Reid will serve as the interim head coach in 2022-23, Director of Athletics Mike Clark announced on Wednesday.

“We are happy that Joel has decided to lead the team through the 2022-23 season,” Clark said. “Joel has been a dedicated assistant coach for the past 12 years. He has developed some great relationships with our student-athletes and there is no doubt he will continue to do that in this new role. With a fairly veteran pair of teams coming back, Joel will no doubt provide some stability and continue to help them develop as tennis players and young adults.”

