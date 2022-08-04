WILLIAMSPORT — After more than a decade as a dedicated assistant coach for the Lycoming College men’s and women’s tennis teams, Joel Reid will serve as the interim head coach in 2022-23, Director of Athletics Mike Clark announced on Wednesday.
“We are happy that Joel has decided to lead the team through the 2022-23 season,” Clark said. “Joel has been a dedicated assistant coach for the past 12 years. He has developed some great relationships with our student-athletes and there is no doubt he will continue to do that in this new role. With a fairly veteran pair of teams coming back, Joel will no doubt provide some stability and continue to help them develop as tennis players and young adults.”
“We have some very talented tennis players and I can’t wait to help all of them continue to develop their games,” Reid added. “I’d like to thank Mike Clark for believing in me enough to give me this opportunity. I have loved the game of tennis all my life and getting the chance to continue to teach and coach the game at Lycoming College is something I am continually thankful for.”
Reid takes over for LeRoy Baer, who hired Reid when he was named head tennis coach in 2010 before teaming with Reid to win 103 matches in 12 years before retiring in July.
“Joel was the best assistant coach in the MAC,” Baer said. “The things he did with logistics, keeping me organized, taking care of food before, during and after every match for the kids was great. His assistance at practices and the things he did to keep things going were so important. I couldn’t have asked for a better assistant.”
In his career with the Warriors, Reid has helped mentor five singles players and one doubles team to the championship match at the MAC Individual Championships, including 2012 MAC Individual Singles Champion Jason Mifsud, and helped place 17 players on all-conference teams. The Warriors have advanced to the MAC Commonwealth Tournament three times (2011, ‘17, ‘18) on the women’s side and to the MAC Commonwealth Championship match in 2011.
A lifelong tennis player, a Williamsport native and an Air Force veteran, Reid has been playing the sport for 60 years. He is a founding member of the Williamsport Men’s Tennis League, having served in all the positions on the board. He is also a member and served as treasurer of the Williamsport Tennis Club and he has run tournaments for the City of Williamsport, Williamsport Men’s Tennis League and the Williamsport Tennis Club.
UConn’s Bueckers suffers torn ACL, will miss upcoming season
STORRS, Conn. — UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers tore the ACL in her left knee during a pickup game and will miss the entire 2022-23 season, the school announced Wednesday.
UConn said in a statement that Bueckers suffered the injury Monday and underwent an MRI that evening. It did not say where the junior guard from Hopkins, Minnesota, was playing when the injury occurred. It was the same knee she injured last year, causing her to miss significant time.
In a statement posted on her Instagram account, Bueckers said she is leaning on her faith to move forward.
“It’s so so crazy because you work so hard to get back healthy, you feel stronger than ever, and you are playing your best basketball and with one sudden movement it all shifts,” she wrote. “It’s hard trying to make sense of it all now, but I can’t help but think that God is using me as a testimony as to how much you can overcome with Him by your side.”
Bueckers was named the 2020-21 AP national player of the year, becoming the first freshman to earn that honor. She averaged 20.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game that season.
She missed 19 games last season after suffering a left knee tibia plateau fracture and torn meniscus in early December. But Bueckers returned to lead the Huskies to the Final Four, where the Huskies lost to South Carolina in the championship game at Target Center in Minneapolis, which is 10 miles from her hometown.
She finished the season averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
UConn said Bueckers will undergo surgery on Friday at UConn Health in Farmington.
NFL appeals six-game suspension for Browns’ Deshaun Watson
The NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year plus a fine in appealing a disciplinary officer’s decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, a person familiar with the filing told The Associated Press.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter isn’t public knowledge, also said Watson would be required to undergo treatment before he could be reinstated. The league initially recommended an $8 million fine and asked during settlement negotiations for at least a $5 million fine plus a 12-game suspension that never materialized, another person involved in the talks told the AP.
The NFL’s appeal gives Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates authority to impose a stiffer penalty.
Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson issued her ruling Monday after Watson was accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments while he played for the Houston Texans. In her 16-page report, Robinson described Watson’s behavior as “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.”
But her punishment fell far short of the NFL’s request. So, the league on Wednesday exercised its right to appeal, per the collective bargaining agreement.
The players’ union has until the end of business Friday to respond in writing. The union could challenge the appeal ruling in federal court, setting the stage for a prolonged fight. Both sides could still reach a settlement to avoid a lengthy battle. The NFLPA didn’t immediately comment on the appeal.
McCarthy said there’s no timeline for Goodell or his designee to make a ruling.
This is the first time since the new CBA was signed in 2020 that the league and the NFLPA turned to a jointly appointed disciplinary officer to determine violations of the personal conduct policy. In the past, Goodell has served as judge and jury to impose penalties on players.
By appealing, the NFL is giving that power back to Goodell, who can chose another person to levy any punishment. A league official told the AP before Watson’s three-day disciplinary hearing concluded in June that the NFL wanted to avoid an appeal.
But the league proceeded with one amid a backlash from some fans and intense public pressure in the media. Beyond that, there were other factors.
A person familiar with the league’s thinking cited Watson’s lack of expressed remorse, which Robinson noted in her report, the fact he didn’t report the first incident when it happened, and he wasn’t truthful with the league’s investigators.
Robinson questioned Watson’s testimony in her report, saying: “It is difficult to give weight to a complete denial when weighed against the credible testimony of the investigators who interviewed the therapists and other third parties.”
