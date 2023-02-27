YORK – Four Lycoming College wrestlers found their way to the podium on Saturday to cap the team’s season at the NCAA Southeast Regional. Junior 141-pounder Wiley Kahler led the Warriors, finishing fourth, junior 197-pounder Gable Crebs took fifth, first-year 149-pounder Korbin Karper sixth and sophomore 125-pounder Kaden Majcher, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, was seventh.

Crebs earned the tournament’s award for the Most Pins in the least amount of time, as the junior decked four opponents in 9:07.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.