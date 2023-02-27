YORK – Four Lycoming College wrestlers found their way to the podium on Saturday to cap the team’s season at the NCAA Southeast Regional. Junior 141-pounder Wiley Kahler led the Warriors, finishing fourth, junior 197-pounder Gable Crebs took fifth, first-year 149-pounder Korbin Karper sixth and sophomore 125-pounder Kaden Majcher, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, was seventh.
Crebs earned the tournament’s award for the Most Pins in the least amount of time, as the junior decked four opponents in 9:07.
Kahler posted two first-period takedowns and accumulated more than three minutes of riding time to down Marymount’s Mateo Hernandez in the consolation quarterfinals, reaching the semifinal against fourth-seeded Mark Samuel of Roanoke, where he posted a takedown, two reversal and a four-point near fall in the first period to take a 10-6 lead before a scoring a four-point near fall in the second period and a takedown in the third to notch a 17-12 decision. In the third-place match, he faced third-seeded Avery Leonard of Alvernia, who posted a 9-5 win to advance to the NCAA Division III Championship. Kahler finished his junior year with a 27-11 record.
Crebs opened his second day of wrestling with his fourth pin of the tournament, getting a takedown in the first 30 seconds before decking King’s Rich Fronheiser in 1:44 before facing Alvernia’s Mauro Pellot in the consolation semifinal, where he dropped a narrow 2-1 decision, getting in on a single with 30 seconds left, but was unable to complete it, to move into the fifth-place match, where he notched a 7-3 decision over Delaware Valley’s Daniel Eckley, finishing the year with a 34-5 record.
Karper fell into the consolation bracket with a 3-2 setback against second-seeded Hai Siu. Each of the grapplers had an escape in the second and third periods. Siu was able to get the match-winning takedown with a minute left in the period. After a 6-3 setback to fifth-seeded Chance Babb of Alvernia, he faced Jaryn Hartranft of Wilkes, falling 3-1 in overtime, finishing his rookie season 23-8.
Majcher moved into the seventh-place match after falling to York’s fifth-year senior Jared Kuhns. He garnered an 8-3 lead in the match before reversing Adrian Samano and pinning him in 5:38 to finish his sophomore year 26-9.
The Warriors finished the 2022-23 season with a 10-5 record under 30th-year head coach Roger Crebs.
Men’s basketballSeniors lead way in Bucknell’s win over Lafayette in regular-season finaleLEWISBURG — The Bison closed out the Patriot League regular season with a 75-65 win over Lafayette on Saturday at Sojka Pavilion. The Bucknell Class of 2023 had a strong Senior Day, as Jake van der Heijden, Xander Rice, and Alex Timmerman combined for 33 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 assists in leading the Bison to victory.
The Bison (12-19, 5-13 PL) will be the No. 10 seed in the Patriot League Tournament and play at American on Tuesday evening in the opening round.
Timmerman was one of three Bison players to score a team-high 16 points and added 10 rebounds for his third straight double-double and fourth straight game with 10 or more rebounds. Andre Screen added eight rebounds to his 16 points, while Jack Forrest contributed 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Returning to the starting lineup for Senior Day, van der Heijden made three shots from behind the arc, scoring nine points with five rebounds, while Rice added eight points and seven assists.
Both teams shot better than 50 percent in a fast-paced first half. The Bison used a 15-2 run to flip a 15-12 deficit into a 27-17 lead. Rice, Ian Motta, and van der Heijden all made 3-pointers in that surge, but Lafayette quickly closed the gap with a 12-2 run of its own, capped by consecutive 3-pointers from Leo O’Boyle.
Bucknell went to the locker room with a 34-32 lead, and then the two teams combined to start the second half 2-for-11. Justin Vander Baan, who finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, hit a tough 3-pointer to give the Leopards a 43-39 lead. Screen answered with six straight Bison points, and then Forrest’s 3-pointer with 9:28 to go ignited a decisive 17-3 run and gave Bucknell the lead for good.
Women’s basketballBucknell defeated by LafayetteEASTON — The Bucknell Bison women’s basketball team (12-16, 8-9 PL) fell 69-61 to Lafayette (9-18, 6-11 PL) on Saturday. The Bison are eliminated from the chance of a top-four seed with the loss.
The Bison could never get going offensively as the team shot 24-of-70 (34.3%) from the field and 6-of-27 (22.2%) from the three-point land. Lafayette, in contrast, shot 25-of-55 (45.5%) and nailed 5-of-12 (41.7%) treys.
Isabella King was the sole exception from beyond the three-point arc. The sophomore hit four of her eight shots from deep and shot 5-of-9 overall for a team-high 14 points. Emma Shaffer scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for her ninth career double-double. Tai Johnson added 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
Lafayette was led by Abby Antognoli, who drained 21 points to lead all scorers. Makayla Andrews contributed 16 points to the Leopards’ cause.
The Bison opened the third quarter by stomping their way back into a tied game. With the score 35-30 Lafayette, Shaffer scored five straight points, including a basket off a magnificent fast break to deadlock the game. The Bison had a 39-38 lead; a few possessions later, courtesy of Grace Sullivan’s put-back. However, Lafayette would undertake an 11-4 run to end the quarter as it started: with the Leopards up by six points.
Lafayette opened the fourth stanza by running the score to 51-43 before the Bison cut it to 51-49, thanks to King, Shaffer, and Emma Theodorsson. Bucknell would briefly take its final lead after King and Remi Sisselman nailed back-to-back three-pointers. The media timeout followed, and Lafayette used the time to regroup. The Leopards tied the game and then went ahead for good.
