College Baseball
DiFiore’s gem, Kender’s walk-off hit sends Bucknell to Patriot League Championship Series
LEWISBURG — Chris DiFiore spun a three-hit shutout in game one, and Billy Kender ripped a dramatic two-strike, two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the ninth in game two to send the second-seeded Bucknell baseball team to a sweep of the best-of-three Patriot League Tournament semifinal series from third-seeded Navy before a large crowd at Depew Field on Saturday. The Bison won by scores of 2-0 and 7-6 and will now celebrate their seniors’ Graduation Day on Sunday before advancing to the championship series next week. No. 4 Lafayette took the opener 7-5 from regular-season champion Army in the other semifinal. That series wrapped up Sunday. If Lafayette wins, Bucknell would host the championship series starting on Monday, May 22. If Army comes back to take the series, the Bison would head to West Point for game one on Friday, May 19. Bucknell and Navy both went 14-11 in Patriot League play this season, and the Bison claimed the tiebreaker by winning the head-to-head series three games to two. These two evenly matched teams were at it again on Saturday, as the senior DiFiore turned in one of the best games of his career to outduel Nate Mitchell in the opener, and then Kender capped a ninth-inning rally to give Bucknell its 17th comeback win of the season and ninth in its final at-bat. The Bison are headed to the final for the second year in a row and are seeking their seventh Patriot League title and first since 2014. Last season, Bucknell fell to top-seeded Army in a third and deciding game at Doubleday Field.
Game 1: Bucknell 2, Navy 0
Senior southpaw Chris DiFiore was the story for the Bison in game one, as he allowed only four baserunners on the way to the nine-inning, complete-game shutout, the first of his career. DiFiore (6-5) maintained a remarkably low pitch count against the aggressive Navy hitters. He needed only 36 pitches to navigate the first five innings and was at 80 entering the ninth. His only early blemishes were back-to-back singles from Logan Keller and Colin Smith in the second inning, but Brock Murtha lined into a double play to end the threat. DiFiore retired 11 in a row on only 24 pitches before issuing a walk with one out in the sixth. His first two strikeouts of the day came to the first two batters in the ninth, and then after Eduardo Diaz doubled with two outs, DiFiore retired Alex Smith on a fly ball to right to end it. Meanwhile, Bucknell got the only run it needed in the bottom of the first. After Anthony Sherwin and Jacob Corson singled to start the inning, Sean Keys delivered a run with a sacrifice fly.
Game 2: Bucknell 7, Navy 6
Senior righthander Will Greer picked right up where DiFiore left off in the nightcap. He had a 3-0 lead and took a no-hitter into the fourth inning, but Navy’s bats finally came alive, tying the game on a two-run homer by Kyle Rausch followed by doubles from Colin Smith and Murtha. Grant Voytovich’s two-out RBI single gave the Bison the lead back in the bottom of the fourth, but Navy tied it on a double-play ball in the sixth and took its first lead of the day on sac fly and a wild pitch in the eighth. The Bison got an important run back in the bottom of the eighth when Tyler Dunn led off with an opposite-field double and scored on Kender’s single on a 1-2 pitch.
Men’s track and fieldPSAC ChampionshipsFriday at Slippery RockNote:
For Lock Haven at the meet, Tanner Walter, a graduate of Milton Area High School, improved on his seed in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. He ran a personal-best time and scored in the event when he finished fourth overall in 9:46.05.
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 31 11 .738 _ Baltimore 26 14 .650 4 Toronto 24 16 .600 6 New York 23 19 .548 8 Boston 22 19 .537 8½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 23 18 .561 _ Cleveland 19 21 .475 3½ Detroit 18 21 .462 4 Chicago 14 28 .333 9½ Kansas City 12 30 .286 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 25 15 .625 _ Houston 21 19 .525 4 Los Angeles 21 20 .512 4½ Seattle 20 20 .500 5 Oakland 9 33 .214 17
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 25 15 .625 _ Philadelphia 20 20 .500 5 Miami 20 21 .488 5½ New York 20 21 .488 5½ Washington 17 23 .425 8
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 23 17 .575 _ Pittsburgh 22 19 .537 1½ Chicago 19 21 .475 4 Cincinnati 18 22 .450 5 St. Louis 16 25 .390 7½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 26 15 .634 _ Arizona 23 18 .561 3 San Diego 19 22 .463 7 San Francisco 17 23 .425 8½ Colorado 17 24 .415 9
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Seattle 5, Detroit 0 N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 8 Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1 Toronto 5, Atlanta 2 Texas 5, Oakland 0 St. Louis 4, Boston 3 Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 6 Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 0 Chicago White Sox 3, Houston 1 Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 3
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3 Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0 Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7 Detroit 5, Seattle 3 Toronto 6, Atlanta 5 Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3 Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6 Minnesota 16, Chicago Cubs 3 Texas 11, Oakland 3 St. Louis 9, Boston 1
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-0), 6:35 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3) at Toronto (Manoah 1-3), 7:07 p.m. Seattle (Kirby 4-2) at Boston (Houck 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 8:10 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-3), 9:40 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 3-3) at San Diego (Wacha 3-1), 9:40 p.m. Minnesota (López 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Miami 5 Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1 Toronto 5, Atlanta 2 St. Louis 4, Boston 3 Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 0 L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2 Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 3 Arizona 7, San Francisco 2 Philadelphia 7, Colorado 4 N.Y. Mets at Washington, sus.
Sunday’s Games
Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0 Miami 3, Cincinnati 1 Toronto 6, Atlanta 5 Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6 Minnesota 16, Chicago Cubs 3 Colorado 4, Philadelphia 0 L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0 Arizona 2, San Francisco 1 N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2, 2nd game St. Louis 9, Boston 1
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-5) at Washington (Corbin 1-5), 4:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-4), 7:45 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Greene 0-3) at Colorado (Seabold 1-0), 8:40 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-3), 9:40 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 3-3) at San Diego (Wacha 3-1), 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Falter 0-6) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 9:45 p.m. Minnesota (López 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
SoccerNWSL Glance W L T Pts GF GA
Washington 4 0 3 15 10 5 OL Reign 4 2 1 13 12 6 Gotham FC 4 2 1 13 7 6 Portland 3 1 3 12 18 10 San Diego 4 3 0 12 12 10 North Carolina 3 3 1 10 8 9 Houston 2 2 3 9 5 6 Angel City 2 3 2 8 11 13 Orlando 2 4 1 7 5 11 Louisville 1 2 4 7 9 9 Kansas City 2 5 0 6 9 14 Chicago 1 5 1 4 11 18 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, May 6
Washington 3, San Diego 1 Orlando 1, Louisville 0 Portland 3, North Carolina 3, tie OL Reign 2, Houston 0
Sunday, May 7
Gotham FC 2, Chicago 1 Angel City 3, Kansas City 2
Friday, May 12
Louisville 3, Chicago 0 Houston 2, Portland 1
Saturday, May 13
Washington 1, Angel City 0
Sunday, May 14
North Carolina 1, OL Reign 0 Orlando 0, Gotham FC 0, tie San Diego 2, Kansas City 0
Saturday, May 20
Angel City at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m. Louisville at Kansas City, 8 p.m. San Diego at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 21
