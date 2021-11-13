LEWISBURG - Bucknell men's basketball coach Nathan Davis is glad that college basketball, the way its meant to be played, is finally back.
Davis is also excited for the possibilities that lie ahead for his Bison, whose lineup features a nice mixture of both experience and youth.
"You know, it's just great to be back," said Davis, whose team opened the 2021-22 season Tuesday at N.C. State (with the Bison falling 88-70). "Just the whole experience - back to traveling, the fans, the cheering and noise that isn’t pumped in."
Despite that loss to the Wolfpack, Davis is optimistic for the season and he's looking forward to seeing what his players can do.
"Yeah, no doubt (we feel optimistic). I've been saying all along – we have a nice group of players and nice balance, with a lot of nice things going our way," said Davis. "(Tuesday night) showed we're going in the right direction. With our league, you got to be playing your best come the tournament (rather than at the beginning of the season), and it's about getting better every day.
"We’re going in the right direction, and we’re progressing," added Bucknell's coach.
The Bison are looking to bounce back from a pair of uncharacteristic sub-.500 seasons and make it back to the Patriot League final and earn another berth into the NCAA Tournament.
Last year Bucknell posted a 5-7 mark during a pandemic-altered season. Regardless, the Bison still advanced to the semifinals of the PL Tournament where they lost 105-75 to eventual champ Colgate.
"When you're here at Bucknell, you're here to compete for a league championship," said Davis. "We have a group of guys who can do it, but we're not there yet. When we get into trouble, we got to get through the trouble spots as quickly as possible.
"We have the ability (to accomplish big things this season), but we got to keep working to get better," added Bucknell's coach.
To reach their goals, Davis will be counting on guards Andrew Funk and Xander Rice to lead the team this year.
Funk, a senior, and Rice, a junior, are both co-captains and the top two returning scorers for the Bison. Funk averaged 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game a season ago, while Rice had averages of 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
"I think it's very important to have Josh and Xander back. They are both multi-dimensional players, and having good guard play is important. They are guys we will be leaning on a lot," said Davis, who will also have sophomore guard Josh Adoh (1.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.3 apg) in the backcourt mix as well.
"Xander is more of a point guard who can play off the ball, while Funk is more of a wing who can play on the ball when you need him to. They can play off each other and they can do different things depending on the matchup. They can play at all three levels - score, defend and rebound. They have a lot of diversity."
In the frontcourt, Davis will have junior forward Jake van der Heijden (3.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg) and sophomore center Andre Screen (7.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.5 bpg).
Both players showed flashes of their potential last year, and this season Davis is expecting both to make a big jump and become more involved on both ends of the floor.
"Andre is looking good. On Tuesday Andre showed what he can do (10 points and 8 rebounds), and Jake (11 points) showed what he can do. I expect them both to be better than last year," said Bucknell's coach. "Andre, at 7 feet tall, is highly skilled and a willing passer, and he's learning to be consistent day in and day out. Andre has the potential to be a special player, but he has to improve his game.
"Jake is an underrated player. He can block, rebound and score, and he moves his feet well. Jake just has to be consistent day in and day out to have a good year," Davis added.
Junior center Alex Timmerman is another key player down low for the Bison, and his minutes have steadily increased from one year to the next.
"Alex has had a great last two years. He has the skill to step out and shoot, and to go inside and score," said Davis. "Alex is our most vocal post defender and he’s probably our best defender all around."
There are 12 players total on Bucknell's roster, and you'll seem them all this year, including freshmen Ian Motta, Elvin Edmonds IV, Brock Newton and Josh Bascoe according to Bucknell's coach.
"Edmonds, Bascoe, Motto and Newton, they’re all playing well, and moments haven’t been too big for them yet. They can all shoot and defend, and I think they all have a bright future," said Davis.
"I think we have to be competitive every day and be ready to perform day in and day out (to be successful). We have to be smart on the defensive end and be smart and physical offensively, and we have to play together and be balanced. We have to embrace finding the open man – and if we do that we’ll score a lot of points."
2021-22 Roster
No./Name/Position/Height/Weight/Year/Hometown/High school
1 Ian Motta F 6-6 196 Fr. Allen, Texas/Allen
3 Malachi Rhodes F 6-8 233 Jr. Marietta, Ga./Wheeler
5 Elvin Edmonds IV G 6-2 184 Fr. Hopewell, Va./Hopewell
10 Andrew Funk G 6-5 188 Sr. Warrington, Pa./Archbishop Wood
11 Josh Adoh G 6-3 206 So. Bellflower, Calif./Combine Academy (N.C.)
12 Brock Newton F 6-7 200 Fr. Fergus, Ontario/Toronto Basketball Academy
13 Josh Bascoe G 6-0 180 Fr. Milton, Ontario/Vermont Academy/Putman Science Academy (Conn.)
21 Xander Rice G 6-3 185 Jr. West Long Branch, N.J./The Patrick School
23 Andre Screen C 7-0 251 So. Alexandria, Va./Saint Stephen's & Saint Agnes
25 Alek Delev G 6-0 140 So. Sofia, Bulgaria/Second English Language School
32 Jake van der Heijden F 6-9 218 Jr. Raleigh, N.C./Ravenscroft
40 Alex Timmerman C 6-9 265 Jr. Crystal Lake, Ill./Crystal Lake Central
