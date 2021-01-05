National Football League
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m. Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, 4:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at Washington, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Tennessee, 1:05 p.m. Chicago at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 16 and Sunday, Jan. 17
lowest seed remaining at Green Bay lowest seed remaining at Kansas City TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD
AFC TBD NFC TBD
At Tampa, Fla. TBD, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 6 1 .857 — Boston 5 3 .625 1½ New York 4 3 .571 2 Brooklyn 3 4 .429 3 Toronto 1 5 .167 4½
W L Pct GB Orlando 5 2 .714 — Atlanta 4 3 .571 1 Miami 3 3 .500 1½ Charlotte 2 5 .286 3 Washington 2 5 .286 3
W L Pct GB Indiana 5 2 .714 — Milwaukee 4 3 .571 1 Cleveland 4 3 .571 1 Chicago 3 4 .429 2 Detroit 1 6 .143 4
W L Pct GB New Orleans 4 3 .571 — Dallas 3 4 .429 1 Houston 2 3 .400 1 San Antonio 2 4 .333 1½ Memphis 2 4 .333 1½
W L Pct GB Utah 4 2 .667 — Portland 3 3 .500 1 Denver 2 4 .333 2 Minnesota 2 4 .333 2 Oklahoma City 2 4 .333 2
W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 5 2 .714 — Phoenix 5 2 .714 — L.A. Lakers 5 2 .714 — Golden State 4 3 .571 1 Sacramento 3 4 .429 2
Boston 122, Detroit 120 L.A. Lakers 108, Memphis 94 Washington 123, Brooklyn 122 Utah 130, San Antonio 109 Denver 124, Minnesota 109 L.A. Clippers 112, Phoenix 107 Chicago 118, Dallas 108 Golden State 137, Portland 122
Orlando 103, Cleveland 83 Philadelphia 118, Charlotte 101 Miami 118, Oklahoma City 90 New York 113, Atlanta 108 Boston 126, Toronto 114 Milwaukee 125, Detroit 115 Dallas 113, Houston 100 Indiana 118, New Orleans 116, OT Golden State 137, Sacramento 106
Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m. San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m. Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Utah at New York, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Chicago at Sacramento, 10 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Memphis, 8 p.m. Dallas at Denver, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m. San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Boston U. 83, Holy Cross 76 Coppin St. 86, Delaware St. 78 Siena 76, Monmouth (NJ) 62 SOUTH Campbell 70, Gardner-Webb 61 Jackson St. 60, Alabama St. 44 Radford 79, Hampton 66 SC-Upstate 71, Longwood 69 Winthrop 85, Charleston Southern 69 MIDWEST Drake 86, S. Illinois 55 Indiana 63, Maryland 55 S. Dakota St. 93, Mount Marty 50 SOUTHWEST West Virginia 87, Oklahoma St. 84 FAR WEST Fresno St. 81, Wyoming 61 Montana 56, N. Colorado 54 San Diego St. 78, Colorado St. 65 San Jose St. 80, Benedictine Mesa 64 Stanford 81, Oregon St. 71
Women’s college basketball
EAST Boston U. 76, Holy Cross 54 Delaware 86, Northeastern 59 Maryland 84, Indiana 80 Quinnipiac 59, Marist 55, OT Vermont 65, UMBC 54 SOUTH Alabama St. 72, Jackson St. 70 Alcorn St. 55, Prairie View 48 Austin Peay 62, Tennessee St. 37 Coppin St. 56, Delaware St. 54 High Point 63, Campbell 55 LSU 77, Mississippi 69, OT Longwood 79, SC-Upstate 70 Presbyterian 62, Charleston Southern 51 Samford 135, Birmingham-Southern 60 South Carolina 77, Alabama 60 MIDWEST Ohio St. 82, Penn St. 69 SOUTHWEST Arkansas St. 85, Central Baptist College 39 FAR WEST Fresno St. 83, Wyoming 80, OT Gonzaga 79, Pacific 59 Loyola Marymount 72, San Francisco 55 Portland 81, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 58 San Diego 58, BYU 56
College hockey
EAST Air Force 1, Niagara 1, OT (Niagara wins shootout 2-1) UMass Lowell 9, Maine 5 MIDWEST Michigan St. 5, Penn St. 1 Minnesota 6, Arizona St. 4
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms on minor league contracts with C Christian Bethancourt, INF Ronald Torreyes and RHPs Neftali Feliz and Michael Ynoa. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sign C Curt Casali to a one-year contract. Minor League Baseball Eastern League ALTOONA CURVE — Announced the resignation of director of communications & broadcasting Garett Mansfield. Frontier League JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP Steve Moyers. OTTAWA TITANS — Signed LHP Evan Grills. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Announced the retirement of field manager Gregg Langbehn. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Named Josh Proctor Chief Financial Officer. Promoted Liz Cardenas to Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Tim Frazier. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Delrick Abrams Jr., OLs Willie Wright and Willier Beavers, QB Kurt Benkert, RB Tony Brooks-James, WRs Greg Dortch and Chris Rowland, K Elliott Fry, DBs T.J. Green and Chris Williamson and DT Chris Slayton to reserve/future contracts. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WRs Tanner Gentry and Kenny Still to the practice squad. Activated WR Tyler Kroft from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WRs Gary Jennings and J.J. Nelson from the practice squad. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Freedom Akinmoladun, LS Dan Godsil, S Trayvon Henderson, WRs Trenton Irwin and Scotty Washington, LB Keandre Jones, CBs Donnies Lewis and Winston Rose, HB Jacques Patrick and QB Kyle Shurmur to reserve/future contracts. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Brian Allen off Cincinnati’s practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed OTs Isaac Alarcon, Eric Smith and Wiliam Sweet, DB Kemon Hall, LB Ladarius Hamilton, Cs Marcus Henry and Adam Redmond, TE Cole Hikutini, WRs Jon’Vea Johnson, Chris Lacy and Aaron Parker, DT Walter Palmore, WB Cooper Rush and CB Saivion Smith to reserve/future contracts. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed C/G Beau Benzschawel, ILB Curtis Bolton, C Cohl Cabral, LS Anthony Kukwa, WR J’Mon Moore and CB Brandon Williams to reserve/future contracts. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OL Zack Bailey, FB Jake Bargas, T Blake Brandel, QBs Jake Browning and Nate Stanley, S Luther Kirk and CBs Tae Hayes and Cordrea Tankersley to reserve/future contracts. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed Ks Roberto Aguayo and Justin Rohrwasser, QB Jake Dolegala, DLs Bill Murray and Nick Thurman, OL Ross Reynolds, DB D’Angelo Foss and WRs Devin Smith, Kristian Wilkerson and Isaiah Zuber to reserve/future contracts. NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed DB Madre Harper and T Jackson Barton. Signed WR Alex Bachman, LB Trent Harris, DBs Montre Hartage, Jarren Williams and Quincy Wilson, QBs Alex Tanney and Clayton Thorson, LS Carson Tinker, Gs Kenny Wiggins and Chad Slade, TE Rysen John and RB Taquan Mizzell to reserve/future contracts. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CBs Adonis Alexander and Tim Harris Jr., DLs Josiah Coatney and Daeshon Hall, S Chris Edwards, LB Jonas Griffith, FB Josh Hokit, WRs Jauan Jennings, Austin Proehl and Kevin White, DB Obi Melifonwu and OLs Dakoda Shepley and Isaiah Williams to reserve/future contracts. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DT Jake Thomas on a one-year contract extension. HOCKEY American Hockey League MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Announced the team has opted out of the 2020-2021 season due to the financial and related implications caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic. ECHL ECHL — Announced that Orlando’s F Ben Thomson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a Jan. 3 match against Florida. ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Tom Hodges as EBUG. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned D Jack Sadek to Ontario Reign (AHL) effective Jan. 2. INDY FUEL — Signed F Cedric Lacroix to active roster. Activated D Mike Lee from reserve. Placed D Scott Savage and F Cedric Lacroix on reserve. Placed F Patrick McGrath on injured reserve effective Cec. 27. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated Fs Brendan Robbins and Anthony Collins from reserve. Placed Fs Loren Ulett and Anthony Finaldi on reserve. RAPID CITY RUSH — Released D Mark Auk and F Mason Baptista. Signed F Andrew Sturtz to active roster. Activated Ds Charles Curti and Mikael Tam and F Drew Callin from commissioner’s exempt list. Placed D Brandon Fehd on reserve. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Zachary Malatesta from reserve. Placed D Tyler Nanne on reserve. TULSA OILERS — Signed F Justin Taylor to active roster. Released F Griff Jeszka. Placed F Justin Taylor on reserve. COLLEGE PENN STATE — Named Nick Ziccardi men’s assistant golf coach. SYRACUSE — Named Maddie Kobelt assistant tennis coach. XAVIER (NO) — Named Phil Evans women’s volleyball assistant coach.
