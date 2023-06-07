USWNT FINISH TOP OF POOL AT 2023 HOCKEY5S PAC
June 06, 2023, 4:54 p.m. (ET)
USWNT FINISH TOP OF POOL AT 2023 HOCKEY5S PAC
June 06, 2023, 4:54 p.m. (ET)
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The U.S. Women’s National Team finish at the top of Pool A at the 2023 Hockey5s Pan American Cups (PAC) after beating Panama. Six different goal scorers contributed to tallying four goals in each half as the United Eagles claimed an 8-0 victory.
USA struggled to get a solid shot off in the opening minutes but opened the scoring in the 5th minute and tallied four in the half. The first came after an intercept at the halfway line led to Lora Clarke (Shaker Heights, Ohio) passing to Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.) who sent it down to Jans Croon (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) who deflected it in. Next, Charlotte de Vries (Malvern, Pa.) sent a reverse sweep down to Gonzales who touched it onto Suira’s pads and followed up with a lift into the net. In the 8th minute in a numbers up situation, Natalie Konerth (Huntingtown, Md.) put it into the net and a minute later, De Vries buried a backhand into the far corner.
The United Eagles doubled the score in the second half. In the 13th minute, Gonzales had a perfectly placed backhand tapped in by Nathalie Friedman (Phoenix, Md.). Two minutes later, Carter Ayars (Wilmington, Del.) had a good intercept and fed it to Clarke who swept it in. Next, Clarke deflected in a sweep from Croon and to round out the scoring, De Vries uses individual skill down the left board, lifting it over a defender’s stick, before breaking infield and firing a forehand shot between Suira’s legs.
Tomorrow is a rest day before the women’s crossover matches on Thursday, June 8. USA will take on the fourth place finisher in Pool B at 2:00 p.m. ET.
For more information regarding the Hockey5s Pan American Cups, visit the event page.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
