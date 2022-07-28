PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden decided to grow his beard and shear his annual salary in Philadelphia.
Harden signed a deal worth slightly over $68 million, paying him about $33 million this season with a $35 million player option for the 2023-24 season. Harden, though, will make about $14.5 million less this coming season than he could have earned under his previous deal. Harden had a $47.4 million option for this coming season that he declined last month, saying he wanted to give the 76ers flexibility to improve their roster and compete for a championship.
“This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal,” Harden said Wednesday. “From my first day with the 76ers organization, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia. I’m excited to build off of last season and I can’t wait to get out on the court with the guys and start this journey.”
Harden’s plans have been clear since Philadelphia’s season ended: He was committed to staying with the 76ers and committed to help them get better.
“Taking less money this year to sign as many players as we needed to help us contend and be the last team standing was very, very important to me,” Harden said in an interview this month with The Associated Press. “I wanted to show the organization, the Sixers fans and everybody else who supports what we’re trying to accomplish, what I’m trying to accomplish individually, that this is what I’m about.”
Harden vowed to return after battling a lingering hamstring injury that cut his production with the Brooklyn Nets, and later the Sixers, after he was acquired in a trade-deadline deal.
"Over the last two years we have taken major steps toward our ultimate goal of becoming champions,” said coach Doc Rivers. “James shares our drive to win a title, and he believes being a 76er gives him the best opportunity to do that. Together, we will work tirelessly to achieve our goal.”
A member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, Harden averaged 22 points this season for Brooklyn and Philadelphia, his lowest since he became a starter in the 2012-13 season. He turns 33 in August.
Harden has appeared in 942 games (728 starts) with Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Houston and Oklahoma City and holds averages of 24.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals.
Lehr, Wineburg earn IWCLA Honor Roll accolades
WILLIAMSPORT– Senior Emma Lehr and junior Madison Wineburg were named to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Association Academic Honor Roll, the organization announced on Wednesday.
The IWLCA honored 977 student-athletes from 183 different institutions on the 2022 IWLCA Division III Academic Honor Roll. To be eligible for this honor, student-athletes must be a junior, senior, or graduate student and have earned a cumulative academic GPA of 3.50 or greater.
Lehr, a business administration major, was a four-year starter on attack and midfield for the Warriors, scoring 34 goals and adding four assists and 56 draw controls in her career. In 2022, the captain posted 21 goals, averaging 1.11 per game. A four-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll, Lehr was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society in 2021.
Wineburg, a criminal justice major, started all 19 games as a defender for the Warriors. She won 31 ground balls and forced 14 turnovers throughout the season, earning an Honorable Mention All-MAC Freedom honors. Wineburg is a two-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll and was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma in 2022.
Lycoming finished 10-9 overall and 4-4 in the MAC Freedom, reaching the MAC Freedom semifinals in the team’s first postseason appearance since 2017, under third-year head coach Sarah Quigley.
