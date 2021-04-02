SELINSGROVE - Shamokin coach Jayson Mowery knows that his young team isn't nearly up to the level that Selinsgrove is, but he hopes that someday they will be.
Playing against the Seals in Friday's conference matchup the Indians, as expected, sure did get their fair share of lumps, but not a single hit against Selinsgrove pitching.
Selinsgrove scored seven runs in the third inning and then two more in the fourth to put it away as the Seals beat Shamokin, 10-0 in five innings, in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup.
Mowery, however, expected some growing pains for his inexperienced squad.
"We're going to take our lumps. We're young and Selinsgrove is a good team," said Mowery, whose team has suffered back-to-back 10-run losses to start the year. "(The score) speaks for itself. I don't think we had a hit, but we're doing all we can do because of the weather.
"It is what it is," added Mowery.
Right from the get-go, Selinsgrove (1-1, 1-0 HAC-I), which is only two years removed from winning the Class 4A state title, put a runner in scoring position.
A one-out single and then two stolen bases by No. 2 batter Teague Hoover set the table for Tyler Swineford, whose RBI double to center plated Hoover easily for a 1-0 lead.
Shamokin (0-2, 0-1) averted more trouble, albeit temporarily, in the second when Selinsgrove put two runners on with an error and a walk, the latter by Tucker Teats coming with two outs. But the Indians got out of the inning when Ryan Reich, the recipient of the aforementioned error, was picked off of third base.
The Indians' best chance at a run came an inning later when Seth Hart drew a two-out walk and then advanced all the way to third base on a failed pickoff attempt at first.
That would be as far as Hart got however as Teague Hoover struck out Matt Long swinging to end the threat.
"We just couldn't produce. That's the bottom line," said Mowery. "We got to work on situations for when we need to produce. That's what we work on every day - gameday situations - but we just can't seem to execute them."
Selinsgrove began to put the game out of reach of Shamokin in the bottom of the third when the Seals sent 11 runners to the plate and scored seven runs on five hits to take an 8-0 lead. Among the hits was a two-run double by Ryan Richter, as well as RBI singles from Swineford and Tucker Teats (2).
"We have one pitcher (senior Hunter Bates) and he threw his arm out last Monday, so he's down for the year," said Mowery. "But none (of our other kids) have pitching experience. These kids are pitching for the first time in varsity, so we're doing the best we can and we're going to work as hard as we can."
The Seals got to the required 10 runs to end the game early in the fourth when Gannon Steimling first hit an RBI single to plate Ryan Aument before scoring on a wild pitch.
Yes, the loss was another lopsided one, but Mowery thinks his team will learn and grow from experiences like these to get better.
"Hopefully, we can move forward on it. When we played Mount Carmel (a 10-0 loss on Monday), they have some good pitchers and Selinsgrove has some good pitchers here today," said Mowery, whose Indians were struck out 13 times in the game. "Hopefully we can grow from it. The guys know what they are getting themselves in to, and we're going to work as hard as we can and hopefully the team comes together."
Selinsgrove 10, Shamokin 0 (5 innings)
at Selinsgrove
Shamokin;000;00 - 5-0-2
Selinsgrove;107;2x - 10-8-1
Matt Long, Tyler Whary (3), Hayden Kramer (4) and Hunter Rodman. Teague Hoover, C. Horton (4) and Ryan Aument.
WP: Hoover. LP: Long.
Shamokin: Seth Hart, walk; Rodman, walk; Collin Bozza, walk.
Selinsgrove: Brandon Hile, 1-for-3, run scored; Hoover, 2-for-3, 2 SB, 2 runs, RBI; Tyler Swineford, 2-for-2, double, walk, SB, 2 RBI, run; Ryan Aument, walk, 2 runs; Randy Richter, 1-for-2, double, walk, RBI, run; Gannon Steimling, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run; Ryan Reich, 2 walks, run; Tucker Teats, 1-for-1, walk, 2 RBI, run.
