PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run Monday night, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs.
The 42-year-old slugger connected for the St. Louis Cardinals off Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning. It was Pujols’ 35th career home run at PNC Park, his most at any visiting ballpark.
The drive gave Pujols 2,216 RBIs, passing Ruth on the all-time list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297.
Pujols has 24 home runs this season and is one of four players in major league history with 700, joining Barry Bonds (762), Aaron (755) and Ruth (714).
Pujols had been hitless in eight career at-bats against Keller.
PSU’s Amor garners Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State redshirt senior punter Barney Amor was tabbed Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday. Amor dropped four punts inside the 20, including three inside the 10, to help No. 10 Penn State to a 17-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday.
Amor picked up his first career Big Ten weekly honor. Penn State’s last Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week was Jordan Stout on Nov. 22, 2022.
A member of the Ray Guy Award watch list, Amor earned Ray Guy Great 8 honors on Sept. 12 following the Ohio game.
Amor, who was awarded a scholarship during preseason camp, landed punts at the 7-, 4- and 8-yard lines.
The redshirt senior has placed 14 of his 23 punts inside the 20 this season and 12 of his 23 punts inside the 10.
Amor leads the country in both percentage of punts inside the 20 (61 percent) and inside the 10 (52.2 percent), and he paces the nation in total punts inside the 10 (12) and is tied fourth in total punts inside the 20 (14).
Amor ranks 25th in the FBS and fifth in the Big Ten with a 44.7 punt average. He’s hit seven punts of 50+ yards this season and Penn State sits 14th in the country in net punting (42.6).
Gearhart and Andican repeat as Patriot League weekly honorees
LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior Abby Gearhart and freshman Henna Andican have been honored by the Patriot League as the Midfielder of the Week and Rookie of the Week, respectively, for the second week in a row.
The accolades come on the heels of Bucknell’s wild 5-1 win over Holy Cross on Saturday, in which both Gearhart and Andican had a hand in three of the goals. It was a 1-1 game in the second half when the Bison exploded for four goals in a span of 10 minutes. Gearhart scored two of those goals and assisted on another, and Andican had two assists in that flurry after scoring Bucknell’s first goal in the final seconds of the first half.
Gearhart notched her second career brace and she moved into a tie for the Patriot League goal-scoring lead with five on the season. The five goals match her career high set last season, and she now has 13 career tallies.
Saturday’s game was all even into the 66th minute until Gearhart fired a shot into the top left corner from about 25 yards from goal. Only 1:47 later, Gearhart spotted Teresa Deda open in the center of the field, and Deda drove at the defense before slotting home a shot to make it 3-1. And then only 2:50 after that, Gearhart scored again to make it 4-1.
Andican assisted on both of Gearhart’s goals, and she scored her second goal of the season with just 18 seconds remaining in the first half. After fellow freshman Meghan White rang a shot off the crossbar, Andican punched in the rebound to give the Bison a 1-0 lead going into the halftime break.
The Holy Cross win helped the Bison remain in a tie for second place in the Patriot League standings at 3-1. Army is 3-0-1 and sits at the top of the table with 10 points, while Bucknell and Boston University are just one point behind with nine points.
Lycoming’s Maaloum named MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – A pair of three-point games for senior Bridget Maaloum helped her earn her first MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week recognition, the conference office in Annville announced on Monday.
In a 3-1 win over Alfred State last Wednesday, Maaloum found the back of the net in the 54th minute to tie the game at one. She then assisted on the game-winning goal by first-year Aubrey Williamson just 13 minutes later.
On Saturday, Maaloum struck first in the 26th minute for the Warriors, scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-0 Homecoming Weekend shutout over Delaware Valley University to open MAC Freedom play. Maaloum earned an assist on senior Bella Green’s late goal.
Maaloum is second on the team with 11 points, scoring three goals and posting a MAC Freedom-leading five assists.
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
PITTSBURGH — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified him Monday as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. Paramedics administered care on site before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter.
The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of the Jets’ 24-20 victory over the Steelers.
Keane had worked as a pipefitter at McCarl’s, an industrial piping company, in Beaver County since 2014, company CEO Ken Burk told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday.
“We’re just shocked, saddened,” Burk said in a telephone interview. He said Keane was one of the company’s “key guys” as a foreman and was “very well regarded.”
A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety declined comment, citing the ongoing investigation, but noted the medical examiner’s office would determine the cause and manner of death.
