Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 76 67 .531 _ Philadelphia 72 72 .500 4½ New York 72 74 .493 5½ Miami 61 84 .421 16 Washington 60 85 .414 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 89 56 .614 _ St. Louis 75 69 .521 13½ Cincinnati 75 70 .517 14 Chicago 66 79 .455 23 Pittsburgh 53 91 .368 35½
West Division
W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 95 50 .655 _ Los Angeles 93 53 .637 2½ San Diego 74 70 .514 20½ Colorado 67 78 .462 28 Arizona 47 98 .324 48 z-clinched playoff berth
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5 Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings Washington 8, Miami 2 Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 3 Colorado 5, Atlanta 4 St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 11 innings San Francisco 6, San Diego 1 L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 4
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 7-7) at Washington (Rogers 1-0), 1:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 1:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11), 6:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 7:10 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 7:20 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 10-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 90 55 .621 _ New York 81 64 .559 9 Toronto 81 64 .559 9 Boston 82 65 .558 9 Baltimore 46 98 .319 43½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 83 61 .576 _ Cleveland 70 73 .490 12½ Detroit 69 76 .476 14½ Kansas City 66 78 .458 17 Minnesota 64 82 .438 20
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 84 60 .583 _ Seattle 78 67 .538 6½ Oakland 77 67 .535 7 Los Angeles 70 74 .486 14 Texas 54 90 .375 30
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0 Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2 Texas 8, Houston 1 Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 3 Kansas City 10, Oakland 7 Boston 8, Seattle 4
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 1:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Toronto (Ray 11-5), 3:07 p.m. Boston (Houck 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-7), 7:05 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 5-3) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 7:40 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 8:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 9-9) at Kansas City (Minor 8-12), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Leaders
NATIONAL LEAGUE
BATTING_T.Turner, Los Angeles, .318; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, .314; Soto, Washington, .313; B.Harper, Philadelphia, .307; Winker, Cincinnati, .307; A.Frazier, San Diego, .300; F.Freeman, Atlanta, .298; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .298; Segura, Philadelphia, .298; Crawford, San Francisco, .297; Riley, Atlanta, .297. RUNS_F.Freeman, Atlanta, 108; Soto, Washington, 97; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 91; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 91; Albies, Atlanta, 90; Cronenworth, San Diego, 89; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 88; Muncy, Los Angeles, 88; C.Taylor, Los Angeles, 87; India, Cincinnati, 85. RBI_Duvall, Atlanta, 101; Arenado, St. Louis, 97; Albies, Atlanta, 94; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 90; M.Machado, San Diego, 90; Riley, Atlanta, 89; Votto, Cincinnati, 87; Alonso, New York, 86; Muncy, Los Angeles, 85; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 85. HITS_T.Turner, Los Angeles, 168; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 159; A.Frazier, San Diego, 155; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 154; Riley, Atlanta, 153; Edman, St. Louis, 151; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 150; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 148; Albies, Atlanta, 143; Soto, Washington, 140. DOUBLES_Edman, St. Louis, 38; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 33; Arenado, St. Louis, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; Winker, Cincinnati, 32; A.Frazier, San Diego, 31; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 31; Swanson, Atlanta, 31. TRIPLES_D.Peralta, Arizona, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Cronenworth, San Diego, 6; Hampson, Colorado, 6; Duggar, San Francisco, 5; E.Escobar, Milwaukee, 5; A.Frazier, San Diego, 5; Story, Colorado, 5; 6 tied at 4. HOME RUNS_Tatis Jr., San Diego, 38; Duvall, Atlanta, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 32; Alonso, New York, 32; Báez, New York, 31; Arenado, St. Louis, 31; Votto, Cincinnati, 30; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 30; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 29. STOLEN BASES_T.Turner, Los Angeles, 28; Edman, St. Louis, 25; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 25; S.Marte, Oakland, 22; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 21; Tapia, Colorado, 20; Story, Colorado, 18; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 17; Albies, Atlanta, 17; Báez, New York, 17; Hampson, Colorado, 17. PITCHING_J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 16-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 14-3; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 14-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-5; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Morton, Atlanta, 13-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 13-9; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5; Miley, Cincinnati, 12-6; DeSclafani, San Francisco, 12-6. ERA_Scherzer, Los Angeles, 2.17; Burnes, Milwaukee, 2.25; Buehler, Los Angeles, 2.32; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 2.48; Gausman, San Francisco, 2.65; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 2.86; Stroman, New York, 2.88; Wainwright, St. Louis, 2.88; Musgrove, San Diego, 2.93; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 2.98. STRIKEOUTS_Wheeler, Philadelphia, 225; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 219; Burnes, Milwaukee, 210; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 202; Gausman, San Francisco, 201; Morton, Atlanta, 192; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 191; Buehler, Los Angeles, 189; Mahle, Cincinnati, 188; Alcantara, Miami, 185.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 67 48 .583 — Omaha (Kansas City) 64 51 .557 3 St. Paul (Minnesota) 59 56 .513 8 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 54 60 .474 12½ Columbus (Cleveland) 53 60 .469 13 Louisville (Cincinnati) 50 64 .439 16½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 47 68 .409 20
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 69 43 .616 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 65 47 .580 4 Worcester (Boston) 65 49 .570 5 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 50 63 .442 19½ Rochester (Washington) 44 67 .396 24½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 44 68 .393 25
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 73 42 .635 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 67 48 .583 6 Jacksonville (Miami) 65 50 .565 8 Nashville (Milwaukee) 60 55 .522 13 Memphis (St. Louis) 53 62 .461 20 Norfolk (Baltimore) 47 68 .409 26 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 44 71 .383 29
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 5, Rochester 4 Columbus 2, Toledo 1, 8 innings Worcester 5, Syracuse 4 Durham 6, Charlotte 2 Norfolk 7, Jacksonville 2 Scranton/WB 4, Lehigh Valley 2 St. Paul 13, Indianapolis 4 Gwinnett 6, Nashville 5 Louisville 10, Memphis 4 Iowa 8, Omaha 1
Wednesday’s Games
St. Paul at Indianapolis, 12:05 p.m. Louisville at Memphis, 1:15 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 5:05 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Iowa ta Omaha, 8:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, makeup July 11, canc.
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m. Iowa ta Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 69 45 .605 — Portland (Boston) 64 45 .587 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 14½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 57 .447 17½ Reading (Philadelphia) 45 64 .413 21½ Hartford (Colorado) 37 76 .327 31½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 71 43 .623 — Bowie (Baltimore) 70 45 .609 1½ Erie (Detroit) 60 54 .526 11 Richmond (San Francisco) 56 52 .519 12 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 56 56 .500 14 Harrisburg (Washington) 41 73 .360 30
Tuesday’s Games
Akron 8, Somerset 6 Bowie 3, Altoona 2, 1st game Bowie 6, Altoona 4, 2nd game Richmond 6, Erie 3 Reading 2, Binghamton 1 Portland 2, Hartford 1 Harrisburg at New Hampshire, canc.
Wednesday’s Games
Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m. Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m. Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 24 6 .800 — x-Chicago 15 15 .500 9 Washington 12 18 .400 12 New York 11 19 .367 13 Atlanta 8 22 .267 16 Indiana 6 24 .200 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 22 8 .733 — x-Minnesota 20 10 .667 2 x-Seattle 20 11 .645 2½ x-Phoenix 19 11 .633 3 x-Dallas 13 18 .419 9½ Los Angeles 11 19 .367 11 x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 85, Indiana 78 Wednesday’s Games New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at New York, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 17 4 4 55 47 29 Nashville 10 2 11 41 38 21 Orlando City 10 5 8 38 33 29 New York City FC 10 8 5 35 41 27 Inter Miami CF 9 9 5 32 24 31 Philadelphia 8 7 8 32 28 24 D.C. United 9 10 4 31 36 33 CF Montréal 8 8 7 31 30 28 Columbus 8 11 6 30 29 34 Atlanta 7 7 9 30 28 28 New York 6 11 5 23 25 28 Chicago 6 12 5 23 24 35 Cincinnati 4 10 8 20 23 38 Toronto FC 3 15 6 15 26 50
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 13 4 6 45 36 19 Sporting Kansas City 12 5 7 43 39 26 Colorado 12 4 6 42 32 21 LA Galaxy 11 8 4 37 36 36 Portland 10 10 3 33 32 39 Minnesota United 8 7 7 31 24 25 Real Salt Lake 8 9 6 30 36 32 Los Angeles FC 8 9 6 30 35 33 Vancouver 7 8 8 29 29 33 FC Dallas 6 10 9 27 36 40 San Jose 6 8 9 27 25 31 Houston 4 10 10 22 27 36 Austin FC 5 14 4 19 21 34 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Tuesday, September 14
FC Dallas 3, New York City FC 3, tie Miami 1, Toronto FC 0 Columbus 2, New York 1 Wednesday, September 15 Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m. CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m. Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, September 17
New York at Miami, 7 p.m. Saturday, September 18 D.C. United at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. Columbus at New England, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Jose at Austin FC, 8 p.m. Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Houston, 10 p.m. Sunday, September 19 Chicago at CF Montréal, 1 p.m. Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Portland, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, September 22
Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m. New England at Chicago, 8 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA Portland 11 4 2 35 25 11 Reign FC 10 7 2 32 27 19 North Carolina 8 5 5 29 22 10 Orlando 7 5 7 28 24 21 Chicago 7 7 5 26 20 23 Washington 6 6 5 23 19 21 Houston 6 7 5 23 20 23 Gotham FC 5 5 7 22 17 15 Louisville 4 9 5 17 15 27 Kansas City 2 11 5 11 9 28 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, September 10
Chicago 1, Houston 1, tie Saturday, September 11 Orlando 3, Louisville 1 Sunday, September 12 Portland 1, North Carolina 0 Reign FC 3, Washington 0
Saturday, September 25
