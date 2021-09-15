Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 76 67 .531 _ Philadelphia 72 72 .500 4½ New York 72 74 .493 5½ Miami 61 84 .421 16 Washington 60 85 .414 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 89 56 .614 _ St. Louis 75 69 .521 13½ Cincinnati 75 70 .517 14 Chicago 66 79 .455 23 Pittsburgh 53 91 .368 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 95 50 .655 _ Los Angeles 93 53 .637 2½ San Diego 74 70 .514 20½ Colorado 67 78 .462 28 Arizona 47 98 .324 48 z-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5 Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings Washington 8, Miami 2 Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 3 Colorado 5, Atlanta 4 St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 11 innings San Francisco 6, San Diego 1 L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 4

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 7-7) at Washington (Rogers 1-0), 1:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 1:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11), 6:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 7:10 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 7:20 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 10-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 90 55 .621 _ New York 81 64 .559 9 Toronto 81 64 .559 9 Boston 82 65 .558 9 Baltimore 46 98 .319 43½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 83 61 .576 _ Cleveland 70 73 .490 12½ Detroit 69 76 .476 14½ Kansas City 66 78 .458 17 Minnesota 64 82 .438 20

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 84 60 .583 _ Seattle 78 67 .538 6½ Oakland 77 67 .535 7 Los Angeles 70 74 .486 14 Texas 54 90 .375 30

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0 Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2 Texas 8, Houston 1 Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 3 Kansas City 10, Oakland 7 Boston 8, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 1:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Toronto (Ray 11-5), 3:07 p.m. Boston (Houck 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-7), 7:05 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 5-3) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 7:40 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 8:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 9-9) at Kansas City (Minor 8-12), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Leaders

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING_T.Turner, Los Angeles, .318; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, .314; Soto, Washington, .313; B.Harper, Philadelphia, .307; Winker, Cincinnati, .307; A.Frazier, San Diego, .300; F.Freeman, Atlanta, .298; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .298; Segura, Philadelphia, .298; Crawford, San Francisco, .297; Riley, Atlanta, .297. RUNS_F.Freeman, Atlanta, 108; Soto, Washington, 97; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 91; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 91; Albies, Atlanta, 90; Cronenworth, San Diego, 89; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 88; Muncy, Los Angeles, 88; C.Taylor, Los Angeles, 87; India, Cincinnati, 85. RBI_Duvall, Atlanta, 101; Arenado, St. Louis, 97; Albies, Atlanta, 94; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 90; M.Machado, San Diego, 90; Riley, Atlanta, 89; Votto, Cincinnati, 87; Alonso, New York, 86; Muncy, Los Angeles, 85; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 85. HITS_T.Turner, Los Angeles, 168; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 159; A.Frazier, San Diego, 155; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 154; Riley, Atlanta, 153; Edman, St. Louis, 151; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 150; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 148; Albies, Atlanta, 143; Soto, Washington, 140. DOUBLES_Edman, St. Louis, 38; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 33; Arenado, St. Louis, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; Winker, Cincinnati, 32; A.Frazier, San Diego, 31; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 31; Swanson, Atlanta, 31. TRIPLES_D.Peralta, Arizona, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Cronenworth, San Diego, 6; Hampson, Colorado, 6; Duggar, San Francisco, 5; E.Escobar, Milwaukee, 5; A.Frazier, San Diego, 5; Story, Colorado, 5; 6 tied at 4. HOME RUNS_Tatis Jr., San Diego, 38; Duvall, Atlanta, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 32; Alonso, New York, 32; Báez, New York, 31; Arenado, St. Louis, 31; Votto, Cincinnati, 30; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 30; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 29. STOLEN BASES_T.Turner, Los Angeles, 28; Edman, St. Louis, 25; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 25; S.Marte, Oakland, 22; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 21; Tapia, Colorado, 20; Story, Colorado, 18; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 17; Albies, Atlanta, 17; Báez, New York, 17; Hampson, Colorado, 17. PITCHING_J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 16-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 14-3; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 14-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-5; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Morton, Atlanta, 13-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 13-9; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5; Miley, Cincinnati, 12-6; DeSclafani, San Francisco, 12-6. ERA_Scherzer, Los Angeles, 2.17; Burnes, Milwaukee, 2.25; Buehler, Los Angeles, 2.32; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 2.48; Gausman, San Francisco, 2.65; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 2.86; Stroman, New York, 2.88; Wainwright, St. Louis, 2.88; Musgrove, San Diego, 2.93; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 2.98. STRIKEOUTS_Wheeler, Philadelphia, 225; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 219; Burnes, Milwaukee, 210; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 202; Gausman, San Francisco, 201; Morton, Atlanta, 192; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 191; Buehler, Los Angeles, 189; Mahle, Cincinnati, 188; Alcantara, Miami, 185.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 67 48 .583 — Omaha (Kansas City) 64 51 .557 3 St. Paul (Minnesota) 59 56 .513 8 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 54 60 .474 12½ Columbus (Cleveland) 53 60 .469 13 Louisville (Cincinnati) 50 64 .439 16½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 47 68 .409 20

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 69 43 .616 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 65 47 .580 4 Worcester (Boston) 65 49 .570 5 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 50 63 .442 19½ Rochester (Washington) 44 67 .396 24½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 44 68 .393 25

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 73 42 .635 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 67 48 .583 6 Jacksonville (Miami) 65 50 .565 8 Nashville (Milwaukee) 60 55 .522 13 Memphis (St. Louis) 53 62 .461 20 Norfolk (Baltimore) 47 68 .409 26 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 44 71 .383 29

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 5, Rochester 4 Columbus 2, Toledo 1, 8 innings Worcester 5, Syracuse 4 Durham 6, Charlotte 2 Norfolk 7, Jacksonville 2 Scranton/WB 4, Lehigh Valley 2 St. Paul 13, Indianapolis 4 Gwinnett 6, Nashville 5 Louisville 10, Memphis 4 Iowa 8, Omaha 1

Wednesday’s Games

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 12:05 p.m. Louisville at Memphis, 1:15 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 5:05 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Iowa ta Omaha, 8:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, makeup July 11, canc.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m. Iowa ta Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 69 45 .605 — Portland (Boston) 64 45 .587 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 14½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 57 .447 17½ Reading (Philadelphia) 45 64 .413 21½ Hartford (Colorado) 37 76 .327 31½

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 71 43 .623 — Bowie (Baltimore) 70 45 .609 1½ Erie (Detroit) 60 54 .526 11 Richmond (San Francisco) 56 52 .519 12 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 56 56 .500 14 Harrisburg (Washington) 41 73 .360 30

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 8, Somerset 6 Bowie 3, Altoona 2, 1st game Bowie 6, Altoona 4, 2nd game Richmond 6, Erie 3 Reading 2, Binghamton 1 Portland 2, Hartford 1 Harrisburg at New Hampshire, canc.

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m. Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m. Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 24 6 .800 — x-Chicago 15 15 .500 9 Washington 12 18 .400 12 New York 11 19 .367 13 Atlanta 8 22 .267 16 Indiana 6 24 .200 18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 22 8 .733 — x-Minnesota 20 10 .667 2 x-Seattle 20 11 .645 2½ x-Phoenix 19 11 .633 3 x-Dallas 13 18 .419 9½ Los Angeles 11 19 .367 11 x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 85, Indiana 78 Wednesday’s Games New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at New York, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 17 4 4 55 47 29 Nashville 10 2 11 41 38 21 Orlando City 10 5 8 38 33 29 New York City FC 10 8 5 35 41 27 Inter Miami CF 9 9 5 32 24 31 Philadelphia 8 7 8 32 28 24 D.C. United 9 10 4 31 36 33 CF Montréal 8 8 7 31 30 28 Columbus 8 11 6 30 29 34 Atlanta 7 7 9 30 28 28 New York 6 11 5 23 25 28 Chicago 6 12 5 23 24 35 Cincinnati 4 10 8 20 23 38 Toronto FC 3 15 6 15 26 50

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 13 4 6 45 36 19 Sporting Kansas City 12 5 7 43 39 26 Colorado 12 4 6 42 32 21 LA Galaxy 11 8 4 37 36 36 Portland 10 10 3 33 32 39 Minnesota United 8 7 7 31 24 25 Real Salt Lake 8 9 6 30 36 32 Los Angeles FC 8 9 6 30 35 33 Vancouver 7 8 8 29 29 33 FC Dallas 6 10 9 27 36 40 San Jose 6 8 9 27 25 31 Houston 4 10 10 22 27 36 Austin FC 5 14 4 19 21 34 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday, September 14

FC Dallas 3, New York City FC 3, tie Miami 1, Toronto FC 0 Columbus 2, New York 1 Wednesday, September 15 Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m. CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m. Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, September 17

New York at Miami, 7 p.m. Saturday, September 18 D.C. United at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. Columbus at New England, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Jose at Austin FC, 8 p.m. Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Houston, 10 p.m. Sunday, September 19 Chicago at CF Montréal, 1 p.m. Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Portland, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, September 22

Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m. New England at Chicago, 8 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 11 4 2 35 25 11 Reign FC 10 7 2 32 27 19 North Carolina 8 5 5 29 22 10 Orlando 7 5 7 28 24 21 Chicago 7 7 5 26 20 23 Washington 6 6 5 23 19 21 Houston 6 7 5 23 20 23 Gotham FC 5 5 7 22 17 15 Louisville 4 9 5 17 15 27 Kansas City 2 11 5 11 9 28 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, September 10

Chicago 1, Houston 1, tie Saturday, September 11 Orlando 3, Louisville 1 Sunday, September 12 Portland 1, North Carolina 0 Reign FC 3, Washington 0

Saturday, September 25

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 3 p.m. Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m. Sunday, September 26 Houston at Louisville, 3 p.m. Kansas City at Washington, 5 p.m. Orlando at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Martin Perez from the COVID-19 IL. Returned RHP Kaleb Ort To Worcester (Triple-A East). BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Marcos Diplán from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of INF Pat Valaika from Norfolk and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed LHP Tanner Scott on the 10-day IL. Placed INF Jorge Mateo on the 60-day IL. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated SS Tim Anderson and RHP Lucas Giolito from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Zack Collins from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Placed OF Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 10. Optioned INF Danny Mendick and C Seby Zavala to Charlotte. Placed RHP Ryan Tepera on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 11. Recalled LHP Jace Fry from Charlotte. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus (Triple-A East). Reinstated C Roberto Perez from the 10-day IL. Designated C Ryan Lavarnway for assignment. DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP José Cisnero on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 13. Recalled RHP Jason Foley from Toledo (Triple-A East). HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Zack Greinke from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day IL. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Dayton Moore president of baseball operations and J.J. Picollo has been promoted to senior vice president of baseball operations/general manager. MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP John Gant on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Andrew Albers from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Designated LPH Charlie Barnes to serve as the 29th man for today’s doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians. NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Signed RHP Sal Romano to a major league contract. Designated RHP Brooks Kriske for assignment. Sent RHP Domingo Germán to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a rehab assignment. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Domingo Acevedo from Las Vegas (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Burch Smith for assignment. SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Jake Fraley from his rebab assignment and the 10-day IL. Designated INF/OF José Marmolejos for assignment. TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Drew Anderson and 3B Brock Holt from the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Nick Snyder and OF Eli White from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHPs Wes Benjamin and Hyeon-Jong Yang to Round Rock (Triple-A West). National League CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Jason Heyward on the 7-day concussion IL, retroactive to September 12. Selected the contract of OF Trayce Thompson from Iowa (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Transferred OF Michael Hermosillo from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Kenley Jansen from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Mitch White. NEW YORK METS — Reinstated C Tomás Nido and RHP Jake Reed from the 10-Day IL. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP David Bednar on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 11. Promoted RHP Enyel De Los Santos to the active roster. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed LHP Ross Detwiler to a major league contract. Optioned RHP Shaun Anderson to El Paso (Triple-A West). Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired P Matt Vogel from the New Jersey in exchange for a player to be named later. Signed and activated P Matt Vogel. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Caleb Martin to a two-way contract. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Re-signed G Jordan McLaughlin. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released TE Bruno Labelle. ATLANTA FALCONS — Released K Elliot Fry, WR Juwan Green and TE David Wells from the practice squad. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OL Tyre on injured reserve. Released RB Trenton Cannon. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released K Ryan Santoso. Promoted K Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad to the active roster. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Lirim Hajrullahu to the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Nate Hairston and WR Kendell Hinton. Signed WR Rico Gafford and DB Rojesterman Farris to the practice squad. Placed CB Ronald Darby and WR Jerry Jeudy on injured reserve. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Andrew Sendejo. Released CB Chris Wilcox. Released S Sean Davis from the practice squad. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DT Raekwon Davis on injured reserve. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DB Jeff Heath to the acitve roster. Released FB Adam Prentice. Signed OT Caleb Benenoch and WR Kenny Stills to the practice squad. Signed DT Montravius Adams. NEW YORK JETS — Placed OT Mekhi Becton, P Braden Mann, LB Blake Cashman and S Lamarcus Joyner on injured reserve. Signed S Jarrod Wilson, OL Isaiah Williams, LB BJ Goodson and P Thomas Morstead to the active roster. Signed OL Elijah Nkansah and LB Noah Dawkins to the practice squad. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed T Le’Raven Clark on the practice squad injured list. Signed C Harry Crider to the practice squad. Released DB Trenton Cannon. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed RB Raheem Mostert and DB Jason Verrett on injured reserve. Signed DB Dontae Johnson and CB Dre Kirkpatrick. Signed LB Curtis Bolton to the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released G Earl Watford from injured reserve. Signed LS Carson Tinker and DB Andrew Adams. Signed DB Chris Cooper to the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TEs Austin Fort and Tommy Hudson to the practice squad. Signed K Randy Bullock to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed S Amani Hooker on injured reserve. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve. Signed LB Jared Norris from the practice squad to the active roster. HOCKEY National Hockey League DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed RW Givani Smith to a two-year contract. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed Fs Jimmy Vesey and Mark Jankowski and D Tyler Wotherspoon to professional tryout contracts. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Tyler Bozak to a one-year contract. East Coast Hockey League ECHL — Announced approval of the transfer of controlling interest in the Tulsa Oilers from Steven Brothers Sports Management of Tulsa, LLC to NL Sports, LLC, owned by Andy Scurto.

