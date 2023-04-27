MILTON — A lot of history was made by Meadowbrook Christian’s girls basketball team this past season, and now the program can add one more accomplishment to its annals.
Junior guard Kailey Devlin was selected to the Pa. Sports Writers Class A All-State Girls Basketball Team on Monday following an outstanding season for the Lions’ captain.
“It’s always exciting to see your players achieve at a high level and get recognized. It is just that much more special when it is your daughter,” said Meadowbrook coach Shane Devlin. “I am so proud of her and who she is as a young lady, as well as who she is as a basketball player and leader.
“When I look at what our team accomplished and the large impact that Kailey had in helping the team win a league title, a district title and make it to the elite 8, I think her stats definitely earned her the chance to be considered being named on the all-state team,” added coach Devlin.
While making the all-state team was a lofty goal Kailey Devlin had in the back of her head prior to the season, she was more concerned about leading the Lions as far as they could go this year.
The team claimed its first Allegheny Christian Athletic Association title in years before going on to win its first ever District 4 title (a 57-47 win over Saint John Neumann) and then advance to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
“It was definitely a goal of mine, but it wasn’t something I expected. There was a lot of history made with our program this year, and I have been soaking it in and living in the moment,” Kailey said. “My goal was to see how far this team could go, and this was not a priority at all, just an added bonus.
“It’s definitely an honor. I’ve been asking God for opportunities to use the gifts he’s given me a lot recently, and this platform is a really cool answer to prayer and it’s not something I take lightly,” she added.
At 5 feet, 9 inches tall, Kailey Devlin gave opposing teams fits all year long with her talents on both ends of the floor.
Few teams could match up with her, who was a threat to score inside, and from the outside.
Kailey Devlin recorded 174 two-point field goals (scoring at a clip of 48 percent) and made 43 of her 3-pointers (39 percent) this year to amass a total of 621 points to push her career total to 1,378.
Those scoring averages only increased during the Lions’ state playoff run, and it only proved to coach Devlin that his daughter deserved to be listed among the best girls basketball players the state has to offer.
“Kailey actually had a higher scoring average in her playoff games than she did in the regular season, which showed how capable she is playing against good competition,” Shane said. “Seeing her and the whole team raise their collective game another level in the playoffs, confirmed for all of us as coaches that the potential we saw in this team could be realized.”
Joining Kailey on the Class A all-state team are a few familiar names: Mountain View’s Addison Kilmer, whose team ended Meadowbrook’s season in the state quarterfinals with a 47-41 defeat, earned a spot on the first team.
In addition, Neumann senior Sheiana Tutler also made the second team, plus Lourdes Regional junior guards Paityn Moyer and Masie Reed both landed on the third team.
“It’s really cool to see these girls, especially the ones I’ve played with under Kathy Fedorjaka at Next Level Strong. She’s really allowed us to create a community throughout District 4 and beyond, and I’m super proud of all of my AAU teammates and friends,” Kailey said.
“This kind of thing is just an extra blessing and boost to keep working hard. I can’t pretend that I’m the reason for being here. Every good thing, and even setback is for God’s purpose, so I’m just excited to have this platform to give him glory and do it with a lot of really talented ball players.”
And if her 20.7 points per game scoring average wasn’t enough reason to be placed on the all-state team, Kailey has the other stats to prove just how much of an all-around player she is.
Kailey also led Meadowbrook with 185 rebounds and 24 blocks, plus she was second on the team with 74 steals and 52 assists.
However, Kailey won’t be resting on her laurels anytime soon. The all-state honor will only fuel her efforts to be an even better player next year, which doesn’t bode well for opposing teams in the ACAA and District 4.
“This honor will definitely be an extra push on the tough days to get in the gym and keep working for my team, and for more opportunities like this to share the blessing,” she said. “My goals for the upcoming season are to first of all become a more well-rounded player and to repeat our district final win and see what God has in store — aiming to find ourselves in Hershey (for the state final) for the first time.”
2023 Pa. Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball TeamCLASS 1AFirst team
Amber Bullard, The Christian Academy, 6-1, Sr., 18.3 Kelly Cleaver, Union (New Castle), 6-0, Jr., 15.4 Ayla Hileman, Williamsburg, 5-8, Jr., 19.7 Addison Kilmer, Mountain View, 6-1, Fr., 20.5 Jenna Muha, Shade, 6-1, Sr., 31.6
Second team
Kailey Devlin, Meadowbrook Christian, 5-9, Jr., 20.7 Kylie Fruehstorfer, Union (New Castle), 5-5, So., 12.5 Grace Sechler, Berlin Brothersvalley, 5-9, Sr., 16.5 Katie Sheeler, Otto-Eldred, 5-7, Sr., 22.2 Sheiana Tutler, St. John Neumann, 6-0, Sr., 13.0
Third team
Linda Brown, Christian School of York, Sr., 5-7, 14.0 Paityn Moyer, Lourdes Regional, 5-9, Jr., 7.6 Masie Reed, Lourdes Regional 5-8, Jr., 11.8 Julie Spinelli, St. Joseph, 5-11, Jr., 19.2 Jayla Woodruff, Williamsburg, 6-0, Sr., 12.7
Player of the year
— Amber Bullard, The Christian Academy
Coach of the year
