MIFFLINBURG - Thanks to the pandemic, Lewisburg head coach Don Leitzel had to wait an extra year to finally experience his first rivalry game against Mifflinburg.
And as it turned out, Leitzel will have to wait a few extra weeks before the latest edition of the Union County scrap between the Green Dragons and the Wildcats can be completed.
An RBI single by Lewisburg's Shea Girton in the top of the seventh inning tied the game at 4-all. And after a scoreless eighth the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup on Friday was suspended due to darkness.
The game will be finished at a later date. The two teams are scheduled to play again April 30 at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
"This was my first taste of this rivalry, but it feels a lot like (the cross-river rivalry between) Shikellamy and Selinsgrove," said Leitzel, a former head coach of the Braves.
The game featured the aces of both teams' pitching staffs - Cade Dressler for Mifflinburg and Owen Arndt for Lewisburg - starting the night, but neither of them would finish it.
Dressler struck out 12 in the game, including three in the first inning, but Lewisburg (1-2 overall and HAC-I) still tagged the VCU-bound pitcher with three runs in the first inning.
Arndt helped his own cause with an RBI single in the first to bring home Kaiden Wagner, who led off the game with a single. Arndt later scored on a throwing error before Max Mitchell scored on a wild pitch after he reached base with a walk.
"Some of our guys are giving us quality at-bats. I mean, Kaiden Wagner, he didn't even play last year - he wasn't even going to play last year because he wanted to focus on wrestling," said Leitzel. "Wagner hasn't played baseball basically in two years - and it's like he never skip a beat. He gives me a quality at-bat every time."
Mifflinburg (1-1, 1-1) got a run back in the first on an RBI single by Cade Dressler, and then the Wildcats tied the game at 3 in the third on RBI singles from Liam Church and Gavin Martin.
"I'm impressed. Our kids fought hard tonight. Our kids fought really hard. We were down 3-0 in the first inning and we came back, scored and then tied it up, and then we tied it up again. Our kids don't quit and they are going to play," said Mifflinburg coach Tom Church.
"Against Selinsgrove (an 11-1 loss on Monday), we quit. They scored five runs in the first and we quit and we never battled back. We had a talk with them after the game and said we can't do that. We're Mifflinburg and we're never giving up."
The game remained tied until the seventh when both teams traded runs.
Lewisburg first took the lead on Shea Girton's RBI single which plated Josh Heath, but in the bottom of the inning Mifflinburg retied the game on an RBI double from Troy Dressler that brought home his older brother Cade.
Troy Dressler also pitched the final 3.1 innings in relief of his brother, who shook off the rough first inning to pitch well.
"He pitched like Cade (is capable of pitching). And that's what happens when he throws 30-some pitches in the first inning and I had to take him out," said Church. "If he wouldn't have thrown those 30 pitches, he would've been finishing the game probably."
For Lewisburg, Heath came in relief of Arndt in the sixth and struck out eight. All told, the four hurlers combined to strikeout 34 batters in the game - 17 for each team.
"Owen and Josh, I can't say enough about the way they pitched. Our defense will have to make a few more plays for them," said Leitzel. "Boy, are you ever going to see a high school game with four arms like that? Holy mackerel, there were four top-quality pitchers out there."
Lewisburg 4, Mifflinburg 4
at Mifflinburg
Lewisburg;300;000;10 -- 4-6-2
Mifflinburg;102;000;10 -- 4-8-2
Owen Arndt, Josh Heath (6) and Heath, Shea Girton (6). Caden Dressler, Troy Dressler (5) and Lucas Whittaker.
Lewisburg: Kaiden Wagner, 1-for-3, walk, run scored; Heath, walk, run; Jack Landis, 1-for-2; Girton, 1-for-2, RBI; Arndt, 1-for-3, walk, RBI; Max Mitchell, 1-for-3, walk, run; Joel Myers, 1-for-3.
Mifflinburg: Colin Miller, 1-for-5, run scored; Liam Church, 1-for-4, RBI, run; C. Dressler, 2-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Gavin Martin, 2-for-4, RBI; T. Dressler, 2-for-3, double, RBI; Tanner Zimmerman, 1-for-4, run.
