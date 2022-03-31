MILTON — Rod Harris may have a number of remarkably productive seniors poised to enjoy memorable finales, but Milton’s highly charged skipper watched his squad get even deeper during a preseason matchup with neighboring rival Danville.
Harris, in fact, learned he has a freshman primed and ready to run whatever her head coach suggests at any number of April or May track and field competitions.
So, the secret is out, Camron Roush can motor and she’s ready to go, go, go.
“She can run anything from the 100 to the 800 and those are the (youngsters) you like to find,” said Harris, whose Black Panthers finished fourth at districts last spring after a second-place finish in divisional play. “That was a great find (on March 22).”
Well, Roush’s arrival comes at the perfect time for Harris’ Black Panthers, who lost only Regi Wendt from the 400-meter relay unit that stood atop the podium last spring after crossing the finish line first. Janae Bergey, Riley Murray and Mackenzie Lopez are back.
While Bergey likely will stay busy running the 100, 200 and a pair of relays, Lopez’s sophomore campaign will feature plenty of looks in the sprints, hurdles, javelin and maybe even the long jump. As for Murray, Harris can answer that.
“She can do all 18 events,” Harris cracked, referring to the Slippery Rock recruit.
Murray enjoyed a wonderful state meet, joining her teammates on the podium after finishing first in the 400 relay, tying for third in the pole vault after clearing 10-6 and popping a 47.35 in the 300-meter hurdles that landed her a sixth-place finish.
While Murray will anchor the 400 and 1600 relays — when she’s not pole vaulting — she also could see action in the 100 hurdles and high jump … or something else.
Fellow senior Leah Walter — Walter will play soccer and run track at Slippery Rock — also will be kept busy as Harris is likely to pencil her into slots in the 400, 800, 1600 and several relays. Yet Milton’s capable of scoring points elsewhere, too.
Take the javelin, which features Lopez, Mo Reiner and freshman Amelia Gainer. Reiner and Lopez each cranked out throws of 120-plus feet at Danville.
Aaliyah Myers brings even more depth to the sprint events, while Sara Dewyer will compete in all three jumps. Reiner also will long jump and pole vault, while Anita Shek is an experienced competitor in the discus and shot put.
More pop comes in the middle distance/distance events, as Emma East can run the 800, 1600 and 3200. So, Milton possesses quality as well as versatility.
Imagine how wound up the Black Panthers were able to compete on the all-weather running surface that’s still being installed. So, Milton continues to train at Lewisburg.
Nonetheless, loads of work remains for Harris’ youngsters.
“They have to be willing to go through the pain of all the workouts that we’re going to do this spring season to reap the benefits at the end,” Harris stated. “I think we will be pretty good this year. Everybody needs to stay healthy, and, like I said, everybody’s got to buy in and work hard. Other than that, I think we can be pretty successful.”
Milton Black PanthersClassification:
2A
Head coach:
Rod Harris (hurdles)
Assistants:
Matt Ishman (head boys coach/jumps/hurdles); Brad Rocco (pole vault); Janna Bond (distance); Wally Blair (distance); Bryan Walter (sprints); Patrick McCarthy (jumps); Kamryn Snyder (throws); Joe Stahley (throws); Bing Pursel (javelin).
RosterSeniors:
Alexis Beaver, Janae Bergey, Elise Degols, Kelly Hause, Jacklyn Hopple, Jillian Hopple, Mackenzi McBride, Riley Murray, Aaliyah Myers, Kyla Rovenolt, Ashley Shamblen, Anita Shek, Leah Walter.
Juniors:
Patience Benshoff, Sara Dewyer, Emma East, Carly Neidig, Morgan Reiner, Ryen Roush, Dania Santana-Reyes, Alivia Snyder, Ryleigh Stewart, Justianna Swank-Leach.
Sophomores:
Aliana Ayala, Hilhary Baez, Talya Bardole, Aubree Carl, Alayna Chappell, Lydia Crawford, Mercedez Farr, Brianna Gordner, Tori Gordner, Zoe Letteer, Mackenzie Lopez, Daileinis Nieves-Rodriguez, Abigail Saber, Madelyn Waltman, Leah Willow.
Freshmen: Lauryn Aunkst, Lilly Batman, Carlie Dauberman, Amelia Gainer, Lily Harter, Jayden Mather, Julia Mong, Kelise Morales, Abigail Moser, Addyson Murray, Kiera Nickles, Camron Roush, Kyleigh Snyder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.