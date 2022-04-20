The following scholastic events scheduled for Tuesday were postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions. Make-up dates (when available) are listed after the event.
Baseball
Milton at Central Columbia, postponed to 4:30 p.m. April 26
Softball
Montoursville at Warrior Run, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today
Mifflinburg at Danville, postponed to TBA
Lewisburg at Loyalsock, postponed to 4:30 p.m. May 2
Boys tennis
Central Columbia at Milton, postponed to 4 p.m. today
Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, postponed to TBA
Boys/girls track and field
Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, postponed to TBA
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Dallas, postponed to TBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.