The following scholastic events scheduled for Tuesday were postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions. Make-up dates (when available) are listed after the event.

Baseball

Milton at Central Columbia, postponed to 4:30 p.m. April 26

Softball

Montoursville at Warrior Run, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today

Mifflinburg at Danville, postponed to TBA

Lewisburg at Loyalsock, postponed to 4:30 p.m. May 2

Boys tennis

Central Columbia at Milton, postponed to 4 p.m. today

Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, postponed to TBA

Boys/girls track and field

Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, postponed to TBA

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Dallas, postponed to TBA

