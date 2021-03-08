UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0, 6-0 B1G), ranked No. 2 in the latest InterMat Tournament Power Index, crowned two champions Sunday at the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships in the Bryce Jordan Center. Junior Roman Bravo-Young (Tucson, Ariz.) and sophomore Aaron Brooks (Hagerstown, Md.) each won individual titles. Bravo-Young won his first and Brooks his second.
Freshman Carter Starocci (Erie, Pa.), runner-up at 174, was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Penn State finished the team race in second place. Iowa won the team title, followed by Penn State, Nebraska, Michigan, Minnesota and Purdue.
Penn State now heads to the 2021 NCAA Championships with nine total NCAA qualifiers secured, with the potential for one more with at-large bids announced Tuesday. The 2021 NCAA Championships will take place March 18-20 in St. Louis.
Junior Roman Bravo-Young (Tucson, Ariz.), ranked No. 2 by InterMat at 133, topped No. 3 Austin DeSanto of Iowa, 5-2. Bravo-Young went 3-0 to pick up his first conference crown.
Senior Nick Lee (Evansville, Ind.), ranked No. 2 at 141, fell 6-5 to No. 1 Jaydin Eierman of Iowa in the finals. Lee took second at 141 with a 2-1 record, including a technical fall.
Freshman Carter Starocci (Erie, Pa.), ranked No. 4 at 174, fell 7-2 to No. 1 Michael Kemerer of Iowa. Starocci earned runner-up status in his first conference tournament with a 3-1 record, including a pin.
Sophomore Aaron Brooks (Hagerstown, Md.), ranked No. 1 at 184, beat No. 14 Taylor Venz of Nebraska, 10-5, for his second straight Big Ten Championship at 184.
True freshman Robert Howard (Cranford, N.J.) fell 4-2 to No. 9 Malik Heinselman of Ohio State in Penn State’s first consolation semifinal bout. Howard went 3-3 with two majors and advanced to nationals.
Junior Brady Berge (Mantorville, Minn.), ranked No. 8 at 157 took a medical forfeit against No. 6 Brayton Lee of Minnesota in the conso semis. Berge earned a sixth-place finish with a 3-2 record, including three majors. He now preps for the NCAA Championships.
Freshman Michael Beard (Pottstown, Pa.), No. 15 at 197, fell 6-4 to No. 13 Cameron Caffey of Michigan State in the consolation semis. Beard finished sixth in his first Big Ten tournament with a 3-3 record.
Freshman Greg Kerkvliet (Grove Heights, Minn.), ranked No. 6 at 285, fell 9-0 to No. 3 Tony Cassioppi of Iowa. Kerkvliet finished fourth at his first conference tourney with a 4-2 record, including three majors.
Freshman Joe Lee (Evansville, Ind.) fell 10-6 to David Ferrante of Northwestern for seventh place at 165. Lee went 2-3 and finished eighth in his first conference tournament run.
All nine of the above Nittany Lions have qualified for the NCAA Championships. True freshman Beau Bartlett (Tempe, Ariz.) went 1-2 at 149, dropping a sudden victory bout in his last match-up in session two. Bartlett will be in the pool for consideration for an at-large bid at 149. The NCAA will announce the at-large entrants at each weight on Tuesday in a release on NCAA.com.
The Nittany Lions went 3-9 in overall on Sunday. Penn State finished the tournament with a 27-17 overall record and collected 18.5 bonus points from eight majors, a tech fall and four pins. Brooks earned his second Big Ten title and Starocci became Penn State’s seventh Big Ten Freshman of the Year. It is Penn State’s second straight, with Brooks winning last season.
