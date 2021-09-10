Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 74 65 .532 _ Philadelphia 71 69 .507 3½ New York 70 71 .496 5 Miami 59 81 .421 15½ Washington 58 82 .414 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 86 55 .610 _ Cincinnati 74 67 .525 12 St. Louis 71 68 .511 14 Chicago 65 76 .461 21 Pittsburgh 50 90 .357 35½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 90 50 .643 _ Los Angeles 88 53 .624 2½ San Diego 74 65 .532 15½ Colorado 64 77 .454 26½ Arizona 45 95 .321 45
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1 Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 2:20 p.m. Washington (Gray 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 6:35 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 11-10) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at St. Louis (Lester 5-6), 8:15 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 10-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 88 52 .629 _ Boston 80 62 .563 9 New York 78 62 .557 10 Toronto 77 62 .554 10½ Baltimore 45 94 .324 42½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 80 60 .571 _ Cleveland 69 69 .500 10 Detroit 66 75 .468 14½ Kansas City 63 77 .450 17 Minnesota 62 78 .443 18
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 81 58 .583 _ Oakland 76 64 .543 5½ Seattle 76 64 .543 5½ Los Angeles 69 71 .493 12½ Texas 51 88 .367 30
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 1 Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1 Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0 Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Ray 11-5) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Detroit (Boyd 3-8), 7:10 p.m. Boston (Houck 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 11-5), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Lynch 4-4) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-1) at Houston (Valdez 9-5), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Otto 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-2), 9:40 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m. Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 64 47 .577 — Omaha (Kansas City) 62 49 .559 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 57 54 .514 7 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 52 58 .473 11½ Columbus (Cleveland) 51 58 .468 12 Louisville (Cincinnati) 48 62 .436 15½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 46 65 .414 18
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 67 41 .620 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 62 46 .574 5 Worcester (Boston) 62 47 .569 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 48 60 .444 19 Rochester (Washington) 43 64 .402 23½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 42 66 .389 25
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 69 41 .627 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 64 47 .577 5½ Jacksonville (Miami) 63 47 .577 5½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 59 52 .532 10½ Memphis (St. Louis) 51 60 .459 18½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 45 65 .409 24 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 42 69 .378 27½
Thursday’s Games
Scranton W/B 5, Rochester 1, 1st game Scranton W/B 11, Rochester 3, 2nd game Buffalo 6, Syracuse 1 Gwinnett 1, Columbus 0 Louisville 6, Indianapolis 3 Lehigh Valley at Worcester, ppd. Norfolk 6, Durham 5 Jacksonville 6, Charlotte 5, 10 innings Omaha 4, St. Paul 2 Nashville 5, Memphis 0 Iowa 5, Toledo 1
Friday’s Games
Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Toledo at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Indianapolis at Louisville, 1 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 1:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 4:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 2, 4:30 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 6:05 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Toledo at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Tennis
US Open Results
Thursday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $27,200,000
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4. Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, 6-1, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (4), Britain, def. Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (7), Britain, def. Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and John Peers (8), Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 23 6 .793 — x-Chicago 15 14 .517 8 New York 11 18 .379 12 Washington 10 18 .357 12½ Atlanta 7 21 .250 15½ Indiana 6 21 .222 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 21 8 .724 — x-Seattle 20 10 .667 1½ x-Phoenix 19 10 .655 2 x-Minnesota 18 10 .643 2½ Dallas 12 17 .414 9 Los Angeles 10 19 .345 11 x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut 75, Los Angeles 57
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m. Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m. Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.