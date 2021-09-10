Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 74 65 .532 _ Philadelphia 71 69 .507 3½ New York 70 71 .496 5 Miami 59 81 .421 15½ Washington 58 82 .414 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 86 55 .610 _ Cincinnati 74 67 .525 12 St. Louis 71 68 .511 14 Chicago 65 76 .461 21 Pittsburgh 50 90 .357 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 90 50 .643 _ Los Angeles 88 53 .624 2½ San Diego 74 65 .532 15½ Colorado 64 77 .454 26½ Arizona 45 95 .321 45

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1 Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 2:20 p.m. Washington (Gray 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 6:35 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 11-10) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at St. Louis (Lester 5-6), 8:15 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 10-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 88 52 .629 _ Boston 80 62 .563 9 New York 78 62 .557 10 Toronto 77 62 .554 10½ Baltimore 45 94 .324 42½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 80 60 .571 _ Cleveland 69 69 .500 10 Detroit 66 75 .468 14½ Kansas City 63 77 .450 17 Minnesota 62 78 .443 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 81 58 .583 _ Oakland 76 64 .543 5½ Seattle 76 64 .543 5½ Los Angeles 69 71 .493 12½ Texas 51 88 .367 30

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 1 Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1 Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0 Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Ray 11-5) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Detroit (Boyd 3-8), 7:10 p.m. Boston (Houck 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 11-5), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Lynch 4-4) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-1) at Houston (Valdez 9-5), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Otto 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-2), 9:40 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m. Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 64 47 .577 — Omaha (Kansas City) 62 49 .559 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 57 54 .514 7 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 52 58 .473 11½ Columbus (Cleveland) 51 58 .468 12 Louisville (Cincinnati) 48 62 .436 15½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 46 65 .414 18

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 67 41 .620 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 62 46 .574 5 Worcester (Boston) 62 47 .569 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 48 60 .444 19 Rochester (Washington) 43 64 .402 23½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 42 66 .389 25

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 69 41 .627 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 64 47 .577 5½ Jacksonville (Miami) 63 47 .577 5½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 59 52 .532 10½ Memphis (St. Louis) 51 60 .459 18½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 45 65 .409 24 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 42 69 .378 27½

Thursday’s Games

Scranton W/B 5, Rochester 1, 1st game Scranton W/B 11, Rochester 3, 2nd game Buffalo 6, Syracuse 1 Gwinnett 1, Columbus 0 Louisville 6, Indianapolis 3 Lehigh Valley at Worcester, ppd. Norfolk 6, Durham 5 Jacksonville 6, Charlotte 5, 10 innings Omaha 4, St. Paul 2 Nashville 5, Memphis 0 Iowa 5, Toledo 1

Friday’s Games

Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Toledo at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indianapolis at Louisville, 1 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 1:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 4:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 2, 4:30 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 6:05 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Toledo at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Tennis

US Open Results

Thursday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $27,200,000

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4. Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, 6-1, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (4), Britain, def. Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (7), Britain, def. Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and John Peers (8), Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 23 6 .793 — x-Chicago 15 14 .517 8 New York 11 18 .379 12 Washington 10 18 .357 12½ Atlanta 7 21 .250 15½ Indiana 6 21 .222 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 21 8 .724 — x-Seattle 20 10 .667 1½ x-Phoenix 19 10 .655 2 x-Minnesota 18 10 .643 2½ Dallas 12 17 .414 9 Los Angeles 10 19 .345 11 x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut 75, Los Angeles 57

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m. Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m. Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Chicago, 3 p.m. Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Richie Martin from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Matt Harvey on the 10-day IL. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Greg Holland from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Emmanuel Rivera to Omaha (Triple-A East). MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Randy Dobnak on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 8. Recalled LHP Andrew Albers from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Derek Law outright to St. Paul. NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 7. Selected the contract of RHP Sal Romano from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Designated OF Jonathan Davis for assignment. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent OF Seth Brown to Stockton (Low-A West) on a rehab assignment. SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled 3B Kevin Padlo from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed LHP Tyler Anderson on the bereavement list. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Merrill Kelly to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated OF Yonathan Daza from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Antonio Santos to Albuquerque (Triple-A West). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Tony Gonsolin from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Andre Jackson fro Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Mitch White to Oklahoma City. Designated RHP Neftalí Féliz for assignment. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed INF Ty Kelly on the inactive list and RHP Vin Mazzaro on the reserve/retired list. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived C Marcus Henry with an injury settlement. ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated TE Parker Hesse from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived OT Greg Senat with an injury settlement. DETROIT LIONS — Signed OT Will Holden to the practice squad. Released WR Javon McKinley from the practice squad. HOUSTON TEXANS — Traded DB Bradley Roby to New Orleans. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived TE Andrew Vollert with an injury settlement. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Kyle Caskey as an offensive quality control coach. Elevated Carlos Polk to assistant special teams coordinator. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Named Nick Capo vice president of event operations, Brad Gee vice president of football communications, Kevin Higgins vice president of information technology and Jeremy Slavens vice president of Arrowhead events. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Christian Elliss to the practice squad. Released C Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted S Andrew Adams and WR Jaydon Mickens from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s game. TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OL Cole Banwart after reinstating from reserve/COVID 19 list. Canadian Football League CFL — Announced OL Dejon Allen, DB Treston Decoud from Toronto, DL Woody Baron, OL Donald Hawkins and DB Najee Murray from Montreal, OL Juwann Bushell-Beatty and DB Randall Evans from Ontario, DLs Malik Carney and Julian Howsare, WR Steven Dunbar, DBs Will Likely and Jumal Rolle from Hamilton, WR/KR Janarion Grant, WR Lucky Whitehead and DBs Deatrick Nichols and Marcus Sayles from Winnipeg, DLs Anthony Johnson, Jarell Owens, Cassanova McKinzy and QB Jake Maier from Calgary, DLs Anthony Lanier and Jonathan Woodard and OL Andrew Lauderdale from Saskatchewan, QB Shea Patterson from British Columbia, WR Rodney Smith from Edmonton have been unveiled by their respective clubs negotiation lists. SOCCER Major League Soccer AUSTIN FC — Signed M Owen Wolff as first homegrown player in club history. INTER MIAMI CF — Named Meghan Cameron as the director of player personnel and compliance. MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Michael Boxall to a two-year contract, starting in 2022. NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred D Amro Tarek to El Gouna FC on a free transfer with a 20-percent future sell-on fee through September 15. ORLANDO CITY — Loaned M David Loera to Phoenix (USL Championship) for the remainder of the 2021 season with the ability to terminate the loan agreement at any point throughout the loan. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Loan G Isaac Boehmer to Pacific FC through the end of the season. COLLEGE BARTON — Named Tim Foster interim head coach for the men’s and women’s cross country & track and field teams. SIENA — Named Lynne Young general manager for athletics scholarships. SYRACUSE — Named Kenzie Kent assistant coach for women’s lacrosse.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.