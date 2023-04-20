College Baseball
Bucknell 5, Navy 1Notes:
Ben Magovern pitched seven strong innings and was backed up by a sharp defensive effort, and Grant Voytovich and Tyler Dunn carried the bulk of the offensive load in Bucknell’s win over Navy at sunny Depew Field. The Bison (16-20, 9-10 PL) snapped a six-game losing streak and took the season series from Navy (20-18, 12-7 PL) three games to two. The win also moved Bucknell back into third place in the Patriot League standings, percentage points ahead of Lafayette. Voytovich went 4-for-4 for his third four-hit game of the month and lifted his season average to .300. Dunn was 3-for-4 and drove in three runs, and it was his two-run single that sparked Bucknell’s four-run bottom of the first inning. Six straight Bison reached base in that decisive opening inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Dunn laced a hard ground ball back through the middle to make it 2-0. Billy Kender’s infield hit re-loaded the bases, and then Chris Klein hit another shot through the box to score two more runs.
Lycoming 12, FDU-Florham 8Notes:
A seven-run second inning and a 4-for-5 effort with two runs, a triple and two RBI from junior Joey Trout helped lift the Warriors to a MAC Freedom win over FDU-Florham at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Lycoming (10-20, 7-12 MAC Freedom) sent 11 batters to the plate in the second inning to break open the game after it was tied at one by the Devils in the top of the inning. Trout started the inning with a single, moved to third on a single by first-year Jack Kelly and scored on a fielder’s choice. A pair of errors kept the inning alive before sophomore Jake Schilling singled to center. Another error scored two more runs, setting up a triple to right center from first-year Zachary Pleska and Trout brought in the seventh run with another single against the Devils (7-25, 4-14). Pleska finished 3-for-5 with three runs, two triples and two RBI and junior Braden Campbell went 2-for-5 with a run and three stolen bases.
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 16 3 .842 _ Baltimore 11 7 .611 4½ New York 11 7 .611 4½ Toronto 11 8 .579 5 Boston 9 10 .474 7
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 11 7 .611 _ Cleveland 10 9 .526 1½ Detroit 7 10 .412 3½ Chicago 7 12 .368 4½ Kansas City 4 15 .211 7½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 12 6 .667 _ Los Angeles 9 9 .500 3 Houston 9 10 .474 3½ Seattle 8 11 .421 4½ Oakland 3 16 .158 9½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 5 .737 _ New York 12 7 .632 2 Miami 10 9 .526 4 Philadelphia 8 11 .421 6 Washington 5 13 .278 8½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 14 5 .737 _ Chicago 11 6 .647 2 Pittsburgh 12 7 .632 2 St. Louis 8 11 .421 6 Cincinnati 7 11 .389 6½
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 11 8 .579 _ Los Angeles 9 10 .474 2 San Diego 9 11 .450 2½ San Francisco 6 11 .353 4 Colorado 5 14 .263 6
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game Detroit 1, Cleveland 0, 2nd game Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0 Baltimore 1, Washington 0 Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 2 Boston 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings Texas 12, Kansas City 2 Toronto 4, Houston 2 Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0 Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0 Cleveland 3, Detroit 2 Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2 Texas 12, Kansas City 3 Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2 Milwaukee 5, Seattle 3 Baltimore 4, Washington 0 Minnesota 10, Boston 4 N.Y. Yankees 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings Houston 8, Toronto 1
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Maeda 0-2) at Boston (Houck 2-0), 1:35 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0 Miami 4, San Francisco 2 Baltimore 1, Washington 0 Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game Arizona 8, St. Louis 7 Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 3 Atlanta 8, San Diego 1 Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0 L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 0 Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0 St. Louis 14, Arizona 5 Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2 San Francisco 5, Miami 2, 11 innings Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 3 N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3 San Diego 1, Atlanta 0 Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2 Milwaukee 5, Seattle 3 Baltimore 4, Washington 0
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati (Weaver 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1), 6:35 p.m. Colorado (Feltner 0-2) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-1), 6:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2), 7:40 p.m. San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-0) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
College softballGame 1: Lycoming 8, Wilkes 6Game 2: Lycoming 3, Wilkes 0Notes:
Senior Morgan Wetzel went 6-for-7 with a double, a homer and six RBI and junior Kylie Russell won her eighth straight start with her MAC Freedom-leading fifth shutout of the season, as the Warriors moved into second in the conference with a sweep of Wilkes at the Shangraw Athletic Complex. Wetzel powered the Warriors (20-8, 10-2 MAC Freedom) in the first game, going 4-for-4 with a double, a run and four RBI, and then hit a two-run homer in the second game to propel the Warriors to the win. Russell (10-3) allowed four hits in the second game and left six Wilkes runners on base, as she walked one and struck out eight while lowering her season ERA to 1.07. Lycoming reached 20 wins for the fourth time in head coach Melissa Montoro’s 10 years as head coach, as she finished the afternoon with 149 career wins. Wetzel finished 2-for-3 with a run, a homer and two RBI in the second game and sophomore Avery Eiswerth went 1-for-2 with her first homer of the season against the Colonels (17-11, 3-7).
Men’s lacrosseLycoming 9, King’s 7Notes:
Notching his second three-goal game of the season, sophomore Sean Farrell led the Warriors in a MAC Freedom victory over King’s at McCarthy Stadium. Farrell added an assist and a ground ball to go with his three goals. Senior Owen Zimmerman scored two and picked up a ground ball. Junior Andrew Ednie also scored two, assisted twice, and picked up three ground balls. Sophomore Shayne Wilson and sophomore Joey Hoover scored a goal each, Wilson with two ground balls for Lycoming (6-8, 3-2 MAC Freedom) against King’s 0-12, 0-5).
Women’s lacrosseLycoming 18, King’s 4Notes:
Opening the scoring for the Warriors just a minute and a half into play on a free-position opportunity, sophomore Katie Maguire scored her 50th goal of the season, starting things off as Lycoming dominated King’s in a MAC Freedom victory at UPMC Field. Maguire scored four more times, picking up an assist, two ground balls, a caused turnover, and she won five draw controls. First-year Riley Block, six goals away from crossing the 50-goal milestone herself, led the Warriors in scoring, putting up six goals, an assist, and a draw control. Junior Kailey Stocker had four goals, a ground ball, and caused a turnover. Sophomore Alexa Baldwin scored two and led the team with five assists and senior Madison Wineburg scored her first goal of the season for Lycoming (8-5, 4-1 MAC Freedom against King’s (2-11, 1-4).
Men’s tennisKing’s 9, Lycoming 0Note:
The Warriors fell to King’s in MAC Freedom action at Kirby Park. The Warriors fall to 5-8 overall and 3-3 in the MAC Freedom, and King’s improved to 10-7, 3-3.
Men’s track and fieldLock Haven at Shippensburg’s Midweek InvitationalNote:
In the meet for the Bald Eagles, Tyler Lobos, a graduate of Milton Area High School, finished third in the pole vault with a vault of 12-7 1/2.
NBA Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceBoston 2, Atlanta 0
Saturday, April 15: Boston 112, Atlanta 99 Tuesday, April 18: Boston 119, Atlanta 106 Friday, April 21: Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23: Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m. x-Tuesday, April 25: Atlanta at Boston, TBA x-Thursday, April 27: Boston at Atlanta, TBA x-Saturday, April 29: Atlanta at Boston, TBA
Philadelphia 2, Brooklyn 0
Saturday, April 15: Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 101 Monday, April 17: Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 84 Thursday, April 20: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 1 p.m. x-Monday, April 24: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBA x-Thursday, April 27: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBA x-Saturday, April 29: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBA
Milwaukee 1, Miami 1
Sunday, April 16: Miami 130, Milwaukee 117 Wednesday, April 19: Milwaukee 138, Miami 122 Saturday, April 22: Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 24: Milwaukee at Miami, TBA Wednesday, April 26: Miami at Milwaukee, TBA x-Friday, April 28: Milwaukee at Miami, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: Miami at Milwaukee, TBA
Cleveland 1, New York 1
Saturday, April 15: New York 101, Cleveland 97 Tuesday, April 18: Cleveland 107, New York 90 Friday, April 21: Cleveland at New York, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23: Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26: New York at Cleveland, TBA x-Friday, April 28: Cleveland at New York, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: New York at Cleveland, TBA
Western ConferenceSacramento 2, Golden State 0
Saturday, April 15: Sacramento 126, Golden State 123 Monday, April 17: Sacramento 114, Golden State 106 Thursday, April 20: Sacramento at Golden State, 10 p.m. Sunday, April 23: Sacramento at Golden State, 3:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, April 26: Golden State at Sacramento, TBA x-Friday, April 28: Sacramento at Golden State, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: Golden State at Sacramento, TBA
Phoenix 1, L.A. Clippers 1
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Clippers 115, Phoenix 110 Tuesday, April 18: Phoenix 123, L.A. Clippers 109 Thursday, April 20: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, TBA x-Thursday, April 27: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, TBA x-Saturday, April 29: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, TBA
Memphis 1, L.A. Lakers 1
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Lakers 128, Memphis 112 Wednesday, April 19: Memphis 103, L.A. Lakers 93 Saturday, April 22: Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Monday, April 24: Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 26: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, TBA x-Friday, April 28: Memphis at L.A. Lakers, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, TBA
Denver 2, Minnesota 0
