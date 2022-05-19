MONTOURSVILLE — Shea Girton hit an RBI double and then scored on an error in the top of the seventh inning to give Lewisburg a 6-5 victory over Montoursville in Heartland-I action Wednesday.
Lewisburg (10-7, 8-7 HAC-I) took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth on RBI singles from Max Mitchell and Girton. Mitchell later scored on an error.
Girton led the Green Dragons at the plate by going 4-for-4 with a double, 2 RBI and two runs scored. On the mound, Kaiden Wagner picked up the win in relief of Max Mitchell, who struck out six, walked five and gave up five runs off four hits in 5.1 innings of work.
Lewisburg ends the regular season with the win, and now the No. 4-seeded Green Dragons open play in the District 4 Class 4A playoffs by hosting No. 5 Athens in a quarterfinal game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 6, Montoursville 5
At Montoursville
Lewisburg 000 130 2 – 6-9-2
Montoursville 102 020 0 – 5-6-2
Max Mitchell, Kaiden Wagner (6) and Shea Girton. Cameron Weihermuller-Francis, Mathew Conklin (5), Nick Reeder (5), Maddix Dalena (7) and Cael Frame.
WP: Wagner. LP: Dalena.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Tony Burns, walk, run scored; Wagner, 1-for-4, run; Mitchell, 1-for-4, RBI, run; Girton, 4-for-4, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Forrest Zelechoski, 1-for-1, 3 walks, RBI; Logan Heyman, 1-for-3, run.
Top Montoursville hitters: Nick Reeder, 2 walks, 2 runs scored; Dalena, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs; AJ Llorente, 1-for-3, walk, run; Cole Remsnyder, 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Weihermuller-Francis, 1-for-3, walk; Conklin, RBI; Ethan Stahl, 1-for-3.
Softball
Lewisburg 4,
Montoursville 0
MONTOURSVILLE — Lewisburg got a complete-game one-hitter from Kimmy Shannon as well as five extra-base hits to beat the Warriors in Heartland-II action.
Shannon struck out six and didn’t walk a batter for Lewisburg (15-3, 10-4 HAC-II). The only hit Shannon gave up was a two-out single by Hannah Klotz in the sixth.
The Green Dragons also got an RBI triple from Sydney Bolinsky in the first, and Lewisburg added three insurance runs in the seventh to put the game away against Montoursville (10-9, 6-8).
First, Gracie Murphy had a two-run single after Bolinsky was intentionally walked to load the bases. Ryan Brouse then followed with an RBI single.
Lewisburg ends its regular season Friday when it hosts Muncy at 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg 4, Montoursville 0
at Montoursville
Lewisburg 100 000 3 — 4-10-1
Montoursville 000 000 0 — 0-1-0
Kimmy Shannon and Sydney Bolinsky. Mahlon Yonkin and Brianna Trueman.
WP: Shannon; LP: Yonkin.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Carley Wagner, 1-for-4, run scored; Erin Field, 3-for-4, double, run; Rylee Dyroff, 1-for-4, triple, run; Bolinsky, 2-for-2, double, triple, run, RBI; Gracie Murphy, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Ryan Brouse, 1-for-4, RBI; Shannon, 1-for-3, triple.
Top Montoursville hitter: Hannah Klotz, single.
Shamokin 13,
Mifflinburg 8
COAL TOWNSHIP – Shamokin’s softball game with Mifflinburg Wednesday started an hour early so the Wildcats could get home early for another school function.
Unfortunately for them, Shamokin’s bats started early, too. The Indians scored eight runs in the first inning and built a 10-0 lead but Mifflinburg never shut down, and the Wildcats rallied for eight runs of their own before the Indians took the Heartland-I victory.
Mifflinburg, to its credit, kept plugging and got five extra-base hits of its own. Losing pitcher Chelsea Miller doubled and drove in three runs, and Zoey Martin homered. Kira Hackenberg had two hits, including a double, and Hope Swarey also doubled and drove in two runs.
Shamokin will finish its regular season today at Jersey Shore (11-5), the Indians’ likely opponent in the district playoffs, although the entire scenario was up in the air yet Wednesday.
Mifflinburg finished the season 6-14, 5-11 HAC-I.
Shamokin 13, Mifflinburg 8
at Shamokin
Mifflinburg 000 313 1 — 8-9-2
Shamokin 811 021 x — 13-14-3
Chelsea Miller and Zoey Martin. Annie Hornberger, Brooke Sebasovich (2), Cadence Barnes (5) and Gabby Parks.
WP: Barnes. LP: Miller.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Kira Hackenberg, 2-for-5, double, run scored; Evelyn Osborne, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Miller, 1-for-4, 3 RBI; Madison Fohringer, 1-for-4, double; Martin, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Julia Martin, 2-for-4, 2 runs; Hope Swarey, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI, run.
Top Shamokin hitters: Kennedy Petrovich, 3-for-4, 2 runs; Kurtz, 3-for-4, double, HR, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Hornberger, 1-for-1, RBI, run; Glosek, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Parks, 3-for-3, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Wilk, 1-for-4, double, RBI, run; Kehler, 2-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, run.
