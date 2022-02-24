MILTON — Due to an icy mix of weather forecasted to hit the Valley, the times for tonight’s District 4 girls basketball playoff games have changed.
In Class 3A, the game between No. 8 Warrior Run at No. 1 Bloomsburg will now begin at 5 p.m.
The Class 4A matchups — No. 5 Milton at No. 4 Jersey Shore, No. 6 Lewisburg at No. 3 Athens and No. 7 Mifflinburg at No. 2 Central Columbia have all been moved to 6 p.m. starts.
Bucknell men’s swimming places eight on All-PL Team
BETHLEHEM – The Bucknell men’s swimming & diving team placed eight on the 2022 All-Patriot League Team, the league office announced Wednesday.
Sophomores Chris Fabian and John Gehrig and freshmen Andy Dorsel and Chris Kopac earned spots on the First Team while seniors Liam Pitt and Sean Quinn, junior Leo Kuyl and freshman Justin DiSanto made the Second Team. All are first-time All-Patriot League honorees.
The Bison’s eight 2022 All-Patriot League selections is tied for third in school history. They previously placed a record 10 on the 2008 and 2010 teams and eight on the 2012 squad. Their four First Team members matched their school standard, set in 2008 and equaled in 2012.
Of this year’s All-Patriot League honorees, four earned medals in individual events: Kopac (silver in 200 free), Kuyl (silver in 50 free), Fabian (bronze in 100 back) and Gehrig (bronze in 200 fly). Gehrig (800 free), Kopac (800 free), Kuyl (200 medley) and Pitt (200 medley) were also members of a bronze medal winning relay team.
Bucknell women’s swimming places six on All-PL Team
BETHLEHEM – The Bucknell women’s swimming & diving team placed six on the 2022 All-Patriot League Team, the league office announced Wednesday.
Senior Maddie Hartigan, juniors Catherine Craig and Sabrina Vumbacco and sophomore Abby Doss, a graduate of Shamokin Area High School, represented the Bison on the First Team while junior Sophia Donati and sophomore Esme Hunter made the Second Team.
Hartigan will now graduate having made the First Team following all three of the Patriot League Championships contested during her time in Lewisburg. Craig and Vumbacco, both 2020 Second Team members, earned their first First Team spots. Doss, Donati and Hunter are all first-time All-Patriot League honorees.
Of Bucknell’s All-Patriot League sections, four earned medals in individual events: Hartigan (gold in 500 & 1,650 free, bronze in 200 free), Doss (silver in 400 IM, bronze in 200 breast), Vumbacco (silver in 1,650 free, bronze in 500 free) and Craig (bronze in 400 IM). Hartigan (400 & 800 free), Donati (400 free), Hunter (400 freestyle) and Vumbacco (800 free) were also members of at least one silver medal winning relay team.
Hartigan is an eight-time Patriot League individual medalist; she previously earned one gold in the 1,650 free (2019), two silvers in the 500 free (2020, 2019), one silver in the 1,650 free (2020) and one bronze in the 200 free (2020). Despite only being able to compete at three Patriot League Championships due to the 2021 edition’s cancelation, she is tied for third in school history in total number of individual conference titles with Kathy Lynch ‘87 and Emma Levendoski ‘16.
This year, Hartigan became the first Bison to win two gold medals at one championship meet since Levendoski swept the backstroke races for the record fourth-straight time in 2016. In addition, she was a member of four career medal-winning relay teams, having captured bronze on 800 freestyle relay squads in both 2020 and 2019 before winning silver in this event and in the 400 free relay in 2022.
Vumbacco, previously the Rookie of the 2020 Patriot League Championships, is a four-time Patriot League individual medalist; she previously captured bronze in the 500 free and the 1,650 free as a first year. Craig and Doss, an NC State transfer, each earned her first individual medal this year.
Lycoming swimmer Brown selected for NCAA Championships
WILLIAMSPORT – Junior Katherine Brown is the first Lycoming College women’s swimmer to earn an invitation to compete at the NCAA Division III Championships and she will enter the championships seeded amongst the top 20 in the 100-yard breaststroke, the NCAA announced with the complete field on Wednesday.
Brown qualified for the championships after posting a 1:03.88 in the 100-yard breast to win the Middle Atlantic Conference Championship. The MAC record time was also the 21st-best time in the country this year and allows her to enter the NCAA Division III Championships seeded 19th in the country.
The championships begin on Wednesday, March 16 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Ind., with the 100 breast taking place on Friday, March 18. Trials for the event are at 10 a.m. ahead of the finals at 6 p.m.
She is the first Lycoming swimmer to qualify for the NCAA Championships since Nate DeCapria in 2003 and the first women’s swimmer since Denise Zimmerman in 1984.
Brown will also get to swim in two other individual events, entering the 50 free (24.56) on Wednesday and the 100 free (54.43) on Saturday.
Brown also broke a school record by becoming the first Lycoming athlete to earn six conference player of the week awards in the same season. She broke the 100 breast Lamade Gym Natatorium school-record twice this year and the school-record twice as well.
Bucknell’s Jason Lohwater named Patriot League Golfer of the Week
LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior Jason Lohwater earned Patriot League Player of the Week honors on Wednesday after shooting 4-under-par over 54 holes on the way to a top-10 finish at the Loyola Intercollegiate in Arizona.
Lohwater posted rounds of 70-70-72 on the par-72 Palm Valley GC track, good for a 4-under total of 212. His best collegiate 54-hole score put him in a tie for 10th place in a field of 110 players. Lohwater tallied 11 birdies and an eagle and had only one double bogey all week.
It was a strong week for the Bison squad, who finished eighth in a talented 18-team field after posting a 1-under 863 composite. That is the fourth-best 54-hole score in school history, and the 1-under total is second-best in relation to par in team annals. The Bison posted a 6-under 858 on the same course two years ago.
Bucknell is now off until March 26-27 at the Battle at Rum Pointe in Berlin, Md. The Bison will be looking to defend their title in that event. Bucknell bested the 10-team field there last spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.