College
Men’s soccerWest Virginia 2, Bucknell 0Notes:
West Virginia netted a pair of second-half goals to hold off the Bison in non-conference action at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The Bison dropped to 1-1 on the season heading into Friday’s home opener. After playing its first two games of the season away from home, the Bison will play their next two at home at Emmitt Field. Robert Morris comes in for the home opener on Friday at 7 p.m., followed by George Mason one week later.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 82 49 .626 _ Tampa Bay 80 52 .606 2½ Toronto 72 60 .545 10½ Boston 69 63 .523 13½ New York 63 68 .481 19
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 69 63 .523 _ Cleveland 62 70 .470 7 Detroit 59 72 .450 9½ Chicago 52 80 .394 17 Kansas City 41 92 .308 28½
West Division W L Pct GB
Seattle 75 56 .573 _ Texas 74 57 .565 1 Houston 75 58 .564 1 Los Angeles 63 69 .477 12½ Oakland 38 94 .288 37½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 85 45 .654 _ Philadelphia 73 58 .557 12½ Miami 66 65 .504 19½ Washington 61 71 .462 25 New York 60 72 .455 26
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 74 57 .565 _ Chicago 69 62 .527 5 Cincinnati 68 65 .511 7 Pittsburgh 59 73 .447 15½ St. Louis 56 76 .424 18½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 81 49 .623 _ Arizona 69 63 .523 13 San Francisco 68 63 .519 13½ San Diego 62 70 .470 20 Colorado 49 82 .374 32½
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2 Colorado 4, Baltimore 3 L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4 Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 4 Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 1 Houston 17, Detroit 4 Cleveland 10, Toronto 7, 11 innings Minnesota 7, Texas 6, 13 innings Seattle 3, Kansas City 2
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 1 Philadelphia 6, L.A. Angels 4 Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 0 Texas 4, N.Y. Mets 3 Toronto 6, Washington 3 Minnesota 10, Cleveland 6 Pittsburgh 5, Kansas City 0 Houston 13, Boston 5 Seattle 7, Oakland 0
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-8), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (King 3-5) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 6-11), 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Gore 6-10) at Toronto (Berríos 9-9), 7:07 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 2-3) at Boston (Bello 10-7), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Heaney 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Williams 1-5) at Minnesota (López 9-6), 7:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (TBD) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-4), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Seattle (Kirby 10-8), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Houston at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2 Miami 2, Washington 1 Colorado 4, Baltimore 3 Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 1 L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4 Philadelphia 3, St. Louis 0 Milwaukee 10, San Diego 6 Arizona 5, Cincinnati 2 San Francisco 8, Atlanta 5
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, L.A. Angels 4 Texas 4, N.Y. Mets 3 Toronto 6, Washington 3 Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 5, Kansas City 0 San Diego 4, St. Louis 1 Atlanta 14, Colorado 4 San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 1 L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 4
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-8), 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 6-11), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Gore 6-10) at Toronto (Berríos 9-9), 7:07 p.m. Texas (Heaney 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Lugo 5-6) at St. Louis (Thompson 3-5), 7:45 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 14-3), 8:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (TBD) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-4), 8:10 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 13-10) at Colorado (Lambert 3-4), 8:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Williamson 4-3) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-5), 9:45 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 16 3 6 54 42 28 Philadelphia 13 7 4 43 42 27 New England 12 5 7 43 42 29 Orlando City 12 6 7 43 39 30 Columbus 12 7 6 42 50 33 Atlanta 11 7 8 41 48 39 Nashville 11 9 5 38 31 26 CF Montréal 11 12 2 35 26 34 Chicago 8 9 8 32 32 37 D.C. United 8 12 6 30 33 38 New York 7 10 8 29 23 28 Charlotte FC 7 9 8 29 32 41 New York City FC 5 10 11 26 25 35 Inter Miami CF 6 14 3 21 24 36 Toronto FC 3 13 10 19 20 38
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 14 9 2 44 50 32 Los Angeles FC 11 7 7 40 39 27 Seattle 10 9 7 37 30 26 Real Salt Lake 10 8 7 37 35 37 Houston 10 10 5 35 34 31 San Jose 9 8 8 35 29 32 Vancouver 9 8 7 34 41 35 FC Dallas 9 9 6 33 26 26 Austin FC 9 11 5 32 35 39 Minnesota United 8 8 8 32 29 31 Sporting Kansas City 7 11 8 29 34 36 Portland 6 11 8 26 28 41 LA Galaxy 6 10 7 25 28 37 Colorado 3 11 10 19 16 34 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday, August 20
Columbus 3, Cincinnati 0 Charlotte FC at Miami ppd. New York 1, D.C. United 0 Minnesota 2, New York City FC 0 FC Dallas at Philadelphia ppd. CF Montréal 3, Toronto FC 2 Orlando City 3, Chicago 1 Houston 5, Portland 0 New England at Nashville ppd. Saint Louis City SC 6, Austin FC 3 Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy ppd. Colorado at Los Angeles FC ppd. Atlanta 2, Seattle 0 San Jose 1, Vancouver 0
Wednesday, August 23
Los Angeles FC 4, Colorado 0
Saturday, August 26
Atlanta 4, Nashville 0 Charlotte FC 2, Los Angeles FC 1 Cincinnati 3, New York City FC 0 Columbus 2, Toronto FC 0 Philadelphia 3, D.C. United 1 CF Montréal 1, New England 0 Miami 2, New York 0 Orlando City 2, Saint Louis City SC 1 FC Dallas 1, Austin FC 0 Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 0 Houston 3, Real Salt Lake 0 LA Galaxy 3, Chicago 0 Vancouver 3, Portland 2
Sunday, August 27
Seattle 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Wednesday, August 30
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m. New York at New England, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 2
Vancouver at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m. Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Austin FC at New England, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Saint Louis City SC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Charlotte FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 3
