UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson has been named a semifinalist for The Walter Camp Football Foundation’s 2021 Player of the Year award. Dotson in one of 15 semifinalists and the only wide receiver on the list.
The 15-player list includes eight quarterbacks, four defensive players, two running backs and one wide receiver. Thirteen different schools and six conferences are represented on the list.
The Walter Camp Player of the Year is voted on by the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. A list of five finalists will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 2, and the winner announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Dotson was named a second-team midseason All-American by the Athletic. He began the 2021 campaign on the Biletnikoff and Maxwell Award watch lists. He’s also on the Paul Hornung Award watch list for the most versatile player in the country.
Dotson is one of two FBS receivers, and the only Power Five receiver, with at least 70 receptions, 930 yards and nine touchdowns in their first nine games of the season, joining Western Kentucky’s Jerreth Sterns (104, 1,276, 11).
Dotson is the first Big Ten receiver with at least 70 receptions, 930 yards and nine touchdowns in the first nine games of a season since Northwestern’s Austin Carr (70, 1,010, 10) in 2016.
A native of Nazareth, Dotson has at least one 20-yard reception in 26 career games, including each of the first five games this year. According to PFF, since 2020, Dotson leads all FBS receivers in 20+ yard touchdowns with 12.
Dotson leads the Big Ten in 2021 in receptions (71, t-6th nationally), and is second in receiving scores (9, 6th), receiving yards (932, 11th) and receiving yards per game (103.6, 11th).
The 71 grabs are currently the fourth-most in a season at Penn State, while his 932 yards are ninth and nine touchdown receptions rank sixth.
Four Warriors earn All-MAC Freedom men’s soccer honors
WILLIAMSPORT – Four Lycoming College men’s soccer players were named to the All-MAC Freedom team, led by first-team selection Brayden Wise, the conference office announced on Thursday.
Along with Wise, senior defender Colin Wieand and sophomore midfielder Dylan Sloan were each second-team selections and sophomore midfielder Joe Bamfo picked up honorable mention accolades.
Wise started all 18 games for the Warriors, serving as the heart of a defense that pitched eight shutouts during the season. He ended the season with one goal, three assists and five points. Wise was also a Second Team All-MAC Commonwealth defender as a rookie in 2019.
Wieand earned his third career all-conference honors, previously being named Second Team All-MAC Commonwealth honors in 2018 and Honorable Mention All-MAC Commonwealth accolades in 2019. Wieand started all 18 games for the Warriors as the center back, averaging 86 minutes per game, and ended his season with one goal, scoring the game-winner against Delaware Valley. Wieand was also the 2018 MAC Commonwealth Rookie of the Year.
Sloan started 17 games, averaging 81 minutes to help fuel the Warrior offense. He scored the game-winning goal via penalty kick in a shutout of Ithaca College on Sept. 12 and totaled five assists and seven points. Sloan led the Warriors in assists and ranked fifth in the conference in the category.
Bamfo led the Warriors with four goals and eight points in 18 games. He scored two goals to help the Warriors to a 3-2 win over Lebanon Valley on Sept 18, as well as the winning goal in a shutout of Haverford College on Sept. 4.
It was the sixth straight year that the Warriors (7-8-3, 3-5 MAC-Freedom) accumulated at least four all-conference accolades under ninth-year head coach Nate Gibboney.
Patrick O’Hara named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team for third straight year
LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior Patrick O’Hara added another scholar-athlete honor to his growing portfolio when he was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Men’s Soccer Team on Thursday. Earlier in the week, O’Hara was selected to the 11-man Academic All-Patriot League squad.
This is the third year in a row that O’Hara was named to both the CoSIDA Academic All-District and Academic All-Patriot League teams. Freshmen are not eligible for either award, so O’Hara went 6-for-6 on those two prestigious honors.
Student-athletes must be at least a sophomore, a starter or key reserve on their team, and maintain a 3.30 or better cumulative grade-point average in order to be considered for CoSIDA Academic All-District honors.
O’Hara, who now moves on to the national Academic All-America ballot, is the Bucknell men’s soccer team’s second three-time First Team All-District honoree, and the first since Jonathan Hemmert from 2002-04.
On the field, O’Hara tallied a goal and three assists for the Bison this season, with the goal coming in a league match against Army. O’Hara logged seven goals and five assists in his Bucknell career.
Steelers sign ex-Falcons LB Tuioti-Mariner to practice squad
PITTSBURGH — It didn’t take long for former Atlanta linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to find a new home.
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Tuioti-Mariner to the practice squad on Thursday, two days after he was released by the Falcons in a surprise move.
Tuioti-Mariner shared the team lead with two sacks and had nine tackles this season for Atlanta, though he was inactive for each of the Falcons’ past two games before being cut.
The Falcons initially signed Tuioti-Mariner as an undrafted rookie free agent defensive tackle in 2018. He spent nearly 1 1/2 seasons on the practice squad before being promoted to the 53-man roster midway through the 2019 season. His three fumble recoveries in 2020 tied for sixth most in the NFL. He also had 31 tackles and one sack in 16 games a year ago.
Atlanta moved Tuioti-Mariner from defensive tackle to outside linebacker for the 2021 season.
The Steelers have been active this season when it comes to scouring the waiver wire for linebacker help. They grabbed Taco Charlton in September and promoted him to the 53-man roster two weeks ago.
Pittsburgh signed former Denver linebacker Derrek Tuszka to the practice squad on Sept. 1 and he made his way onto the active roster within a month.
Pittsburgh (5-3) has won four straight heading into a visit from winless Detroit (0-8) on Sunday.
The Steelers are relatively healthy while working on a short week following a 29-27 victory over Chicago on Monday night.
Wide receiver Chase Claypool’s status is in doubt while he deals with a toe injury. Claypool did not practice on Thursday.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was given the day off to address left pectoral, hip and right shoulder issues.
Tight end Eric Ebron did practice on Thursday and is likely to return after missing each of the past two games with a hamstring injury.
