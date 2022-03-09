LEWISBURG — When Littlestown’s Nathan Thomas banked in a 3-pointer to give the Thunderbolts a three-point lead over Lewisburg midway through the fourth quarter of their PIAA Class 4A first-round contest, the Green Dragons didn’t despair.
Instead of hanging their heads, Lewisburg simply retook the lead thanks to a 3-pointer from Henry Harrison, who would pick up a big steal moments later to help seal the hosts’ thrilling 56-54 victory over Littlestown Tuesday in the Dragons’ Lair.
The win for Lewisburg (23-5) was its first in the state playoffs since 2016.
“That was just an exciting win. That’s what high school basketball is all about,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji, whose team next faces District 11 champ Bethlehem Catholic in Friday’s second round at a site and time to be determined.
“It was so awesome to have a home playoff game. Our student section was unbelievable, and the place was packed,” Vaji added. “When we were there in the last 45 seconds of the game, the whole gym was on its feet screaming. That’s just exciting — it was exciting for these kids, it was exciting for me as a coach, and it was exciting for this school to have that kind of enthusiasm for its basketball team.”
Lewisburg trailed Littlestown (19-8) 44-43 heading into the fourth quarter, but back-to-back buckets by Cam Michaels and Jack Blough put the Green Dragons in front 47-44 with 6:50 left.
The Thunderbolts, however, went on a 5-0 run to go up by 2 (49-47), but a 3-pointer out of a timeout by Harrison gave the Dragons the spark they needed.
“That 3-pointer brought us back into the game. And when we got back into the game, we went back into a 2-3 zone and we made them take some tough shots,” said Harrison, who followed with another trey and then a big steal to put the proverbial dagger into Littlestown.
“The game was iced. It was iced,” said Harrison, who tallied 13 points off the bench on the night. “The steal was big because our coaches were telling us to be aggressive, because me and Cam had no fouls, so they were telling us to go after loose balls, rip it from guys and just be all over the place.
“So, I jumped the game at got the steal,” Harrison added.
The defensive pressure caused the Thunderbolts to turn the ball over three times in the final minutes, and it also produced a big steal by Michaels, who made 1-of-2 free throws the previous trip down the floor to result in the final score.
Michaels finished with nine points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals.
“I saw the ball rolling, and I was like, ‘Man, I got to get this (steal) to seal the game,” said Michaels. “Oh, my gosh, (the last few moments) were crazy. It got so loud, and everyone was standing up, and it was just an awesome environment.
“Getting Lewisburg’s first home state playoff win feels awesome — just winning with a huge crowd. We fed off the energy, and we just got it done tonight,” Michaels added.
A big reason the Green Dragons were in the position they were in late in the game was due to the play of Jake Hernandez, who scored inside and outside to finish with a team-high 19 points.
Hernandez tallied seven points in second period, five in the third, and he had another bucket in the fourth to help Lewisburg pull in front.
“I’m so happy right now. This is the first state game we won in a long time, and there’s no better feeling than this,” said Hernandez. “I just went out there and played, executed and did what I had to do to win.
“We were playing really well tonight, and thankfully we’re playing our best ball at the end of the season,” Hernandez added. “It was so much fun.”
The way Lewisburg finished the game was the story, and it was a point Vaji drove home to his players in the locker room afterwards.
“We didn’t panic, and we kept on trying to be positive. Hey, we were okay. We were able to work the ball against them, then Henry hit a key shot, and then we did a great job defensively,” said Vaji.
“I don’t think Littlestown got a shot off after we got the lead. Our defense was able to get turnovers, and that’s what it takes. I think we took some of their inside stuff way with the zone, and that helped us stay in the game and get the win.”
PIAA Class 4A First Round
Lewisburg 56, Littlestown 54
At Lewisburg High School
Littlestown 12 17 15 10 – 54
Lewisburg 10 19 14 13 – 56
Littlestown (19-8) 54
Nathan Thomas 3 0-0 8; Caleb Unger 1 0-0 2; Jake Bosley 7 1-2 18; Chris Meakin 7 6-8 20; Cole Riley 0 0-0 0; Zyan Herr 3 3-4 16. Totals: 21 10-14 54.
3-point goals: Herr 3, Bosley 3, Thomas 2.
Lewisburg (23-5) 56
Jake Hernandez 8 0-1 19; Forrest Zelechoski 1 1-1 3; Joey Martin 2 0-0 5; Khashaun Akins 1 2-2 4; Cam Michaels 4 1-3 9; Jack Blough 1 1-2 3; Henry Harrison 5 0-0 13. Totals: 22 6-8 56.
3-point goals: Harrison 3, Hernandez 3, Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.