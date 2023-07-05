LAURELTON – A four-run fourth inning helped Mifflinburg’s 8-10 All-Star baseball team come back and beat Lewisburg, 5-3, in a District 13 elimination bracket game Monday at the Field of Dreams.
The rally for Mifflinburg came with two outs and helped turn a 2-1 deficit into a 5-1 lead.
A fielder’s choice in the second put Lewisburg on the board first, but Mifflinburg tied the game in the second on a steal of home by Reece Boop.
An error put Lewisburg back in front by a run in the fourth, but it didn’t last long.
A two-out single by Jonah Kurtz got the rally started for Mifflinburg. And after Kurtz moved to second on a passed ball, he then scored on a hard grounder to first by Boop.
Mifflinburg went ahead 3-2 in the next at-bat on Tucker Kurtz’s RBI single to right before Ashten Ritter hit a two-run double to center for a 5-2 lead.
Lewisburg got a run back with two outs in the sixth on a steal of home by Brock Barr, but Mifflinburg relief pitcher Jaxson Smith got the next batter to fly out to end the game.
Smith (5ks, 2 walks, 1 hit, 1 run) got the win in relief of Boop (4ks, 4 walks, 2 hits, 2 runs), the starter.
Boop and Ritter both batted 2-for-2 to lead Mifflinburg.
Lewisburg, which was held to just three hits in the game, got singles from Ayden Ramirez, Gavin Grozier and Bodie Frankhouser. Jeffrey Beddall had the lone RBI for the team.
Mifflinburg stays alive to play Warrior Run, which prevailed over Central Columbia in the other elimination game Monday. The teams play at 5:30 p.m. today.
DANVILLE — After jumping out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, Selinsgrove put five more on the board in the fourth to prevail over Mifflinburg in the District 13 elimination bracket game Monday at Washies Field.
Selinsgrove limited Mifflinburg to just one hit in the game — a single by Connor Hicks.
Selinsgrove advances to face Central Columbia in the elimination bracket final today, with the winner then playing Berwick for the District 13 championship.
