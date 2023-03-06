The matchups have been set for the three teams from The Standard-Journal coverage area that have advanced to this week’s start of the PIAA boys and girls basketball tournaments.
Lewisburg’s girls (17-8), who are back in the PIAA Tournament for the first time since 2019, opens with a Class 4A play-in game at Northwestern Lehigh at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
On Friday District 4 runner-up Lewisburg (16-9) hosts District 3 third-place team Littlestown (20-6) in a Class 4A first-round game at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Then on Saturday, District 4 Class A girls champ Meadowbrook Christian (25-2) “hosts” District 3 sixth-place team Harrisburg Academy at 5:30 p.m. at Saint John Neumann High School.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
