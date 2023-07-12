DUBOIS — Warrior Run's All-Stars exploded for 12 runs in the fourth inning to blow out Back Mountain, 17-4 in five innings, in an opening game of the Senior Little League Baseball PA State Tournament at DuBois City Park's Stern Field.
The Section 3 champs came from four runs down to win the game and set up today's matchup against Section 4 champ Hollidaysburg. The game will be played at 5 p.m.
Warrior Run scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning - all with two outs - to take a one-run lead over Back Mountain.
Landen Wagner helped put the first run on the board for Warrior Run when he reached base on an error and later scored on a passed ball.
Chase Knarr followed with an RBI single to bring home Griffen Harrington before James Keifer reached base on another error that plated two more runs that tied the game at 4.
Warrior Run then went ahead 5-4 two batters later when Tyler Ulrich hit a single, and an error on the play allowed Keifer to come home.
The team never looked back, especially after batting around in the fourth.
A three-run triple to center by Harrington highlighted the fourth inning for Warrior Run, which also got two-run singles from Cohen Zechman and Knarr, plus an RBI single from Ulrich.
Harrington, Knarr, Keifer and Ulrich all finished with two hits each, plus Harrington and Knarr also led the way with three RBI and three runs scored apiece.
Harrington also got the win on the mound for Warrior Run, plus Gabe Engel entered in relief and pitched the final 2.2 innings to nail down the win for the Section 3 champs.
Senior Little League Baseball PA State Tournament
At DuBois City Park's Stern Field
Warrior Run 17, Back Mountain 4 (5 innings)
Back Mountain 004 00 - 4-5-5
Warrior Run 005 (12)x - 17-10-1
S. Smith, T. Matreselva (3), C. Smith (4), T. Evans (4), T. Zurawski (4) and A. Seymour. Griffen Harrington, Gabe Engel (3) and Engel.
WP: Engel. LP: Matreselva.
Top Back Mountain hitters: Evans, walk, run scored; T. Roberts, 1-for-3; Zurawski, 1-for-3, RBI, run; S. Plummer, 1-for-2, RBI; R. Finlay, 1-for-2, run; A. Borchert, 1-for-2, RBI, run.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Landen Wagner, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored; Engel, 2 walks, run; Harrington, 2-for-4, triple, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Landon Polcyn, 2 walks, run; Avery Reiff, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Chase Knarr, 2-for-3, walk, 3 RBI, 3 runs; James Keifer, 2-for-3, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Cohen Zechman, 1-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, run; Tyler Ulrich, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, run.
