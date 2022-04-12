MIFFLINBURG — Two steals of home in the sixth inning broke a tied ballgame and gave Mifflinburg a 5-4 Heartland-I victory over Jersey Shore on Monday.
Zeb Hufnagle and Luke Rokavec both drew walks in the sixth before scoring on a steal of home.
Mifflinburg (1-2) scored its five runs on only one hit – a single by Hufnagle, who also walked and scored two runs.
The Wildcats next hosts Shikellamy at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Jersey Shore 002 100 1 – 4-10-1
Mifflinburg 111 002 x – 5-1-3
WP: Luke Rokavec. LP: J. Loomis.
Top Jersey Shore hitters: C. Griffin, 2-for-4, run scored; K. Peacock, 2-for-4, 2 RBI; T. Bauder, 1-for-4, RBI; G. Marteall 1-for-2, walk, run; C. Davis, 2-for-3, RBI; C. Hess, 2-for-3, 2 runs.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Liam Church, walk, run scored; Zach Wertman, walk; Lucas Whittaker, walk, run; Andrew Diehl, walk; Zeb Hufnagle, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs; Gabe Stetler, RBI; Rokavec, walk, run; Jarrett Miller, walk.
Central Mountain 7,
Lewisburg 2
LEWISBURG — The Wildcats scored in every inning but the seventh to take the Heartland-I victory over the Green Dragons at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
Kaiden Wagner singled and drove in a run, plus Derek Asche doubled and scored a run to lead Lewisburg (3-2, 2-2 HAC-I), next hosts Danville at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Central Mtn. 111 112 0 — 7-6-2
Lewisburg 010 010 0 – 2-4-5
WP: C. Stover. LP: Jack Blough.
Top Central Mountain hitters: G. Fravel, run scored; C. Foltz, run; Stover, 2-for-3, walk; L. Schlesinger, run; G. Johnson, 1-for-3, walk, 2 RBI; C. McCloskey, walk, RBI, run; K. Probst, walk, run; A. Miller, 1-for-1, double, 2 RBI; N. Helms, walk; E. Fravel, 2 walks, run; K. Grenninger, 2-for-4, RBI; B. Myers, run.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Kaiden Wagner, 1-for-4, RBI; Blough, walk; Max Mitchell, walk; Shea Girton, 1-for-2, walk; Michael Casale, walk, run; Derek Asche, 1-for-3, double, run scored; Tony Burns, 1-for-3.
Loyalsock 6,
Warrior Run 2
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The Lancers scored twice in both the first and second innings, and the runs held up in the HAC-II win over the Defenders.
Stone Allison and Ryan Four both singled twice and drove in a run to lead Warrior Run (1-5, 1-4 HAC-I), which next plays at Central Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Warrior Run 000 110 0 — 2-6-4
Loyalsock 220 002 x — 6-5-0
WP: Berger, LP: Mason Sheesley.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Sheesley, single; Aiden Lewis, single; Stone Allison, 2 hits, RBI; Ryan Foura, 2 hits, RBI; Cooper Wilkins, double.
Top Loyalsock hitters: Cotter, 3 hits, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored; Larson, 2 hits, RBI.
Mount Carmel 11,
Milton 1 (5 innings)
MILTON — A six-run first inning got the Red Tornadoes off and running for a HAC-II victory over the Black Panthers.
Quinn Keister doubled and scored a run, plus Austin Gainer singled and had an RBI for Milton (1-3 overall and HAC-II), which next hosts Loyalsock at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mount Carmel 600 32 – 11-7-0
Milton 000 10 – 1-4-0
WP: Jonas Bettleyon. LP: Gehrig Baker.
Top Mount Carmel hitters: Bettleyon, 1-for-3; Evan Bronkoski, run scored; Casen Sandri, 1-for-2, 2 runs; Clark Cartright, run; Johnny Morgante, 1-for-3, double, RBI, run; Julian Stellar, 2 runs, RBI; Damien Milewski, 1-for-3, run; Gavin Lasko, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Devin O’Hearn, 1-for-2, run; Colin Lokitis, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run.
Top Milton hitters: Baker, 1-for-2; Quinn Keister, 1-for-3, double, run scored; Aiden Keiser, 1-for-2; Austin Gainer, 1-for-2, RBI.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg 5,
Selinsgrove 0
SELINSGROVE — There were straight-set wins all around as the Wildcats beat the Seals in the Heartland-I contest.
Gabe Greb rolled to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Chris Feiler at No. 1 singles, and at No. 1 doubles for Mifflinburg (2-4) Kellen Beck and Daytona Walter took a 6-0, 6-0 shutout over Ben Rowen and Garrett Spriggle.
Mifflinburg next plays at Shikellamy at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Singles
1. Gabe Greb (M) def. Chris Feiler, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Ethan Dreese (M) def. Neil Slavishak, 6-3, 6-2.
3. Aaron Hackenburg (M) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Kellen Beck-Daytona Walter (M) def. Ben Rowen-Garrett Spriggle, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Moses Knepp-Ben Hornig (M) def. Andon Kloostra-David Lyttle, 6-2, 6-1.
Lewisburg 5,
Bloomsburg 0
BLOOMSBURG — The Green Dragons gave up just seven games on the day to roll past the Panters in the HAC-II matchup.
At No. 2 singles Will Cecchini won his match 6-0, 6-0 over Dave Cooper, and Greyson Azeredo at No. 3 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Sar Vishwakarma and Matt Rawson also gave up only one game in their match.
Lewisburg (4-2) next plays at Central Columbia at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco (L) def. Levi Fritz, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Dave Cooper, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Jake Evans, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Sar Viswakarma-Matt Rawson (L) def. George Ader-Aiden Derr, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Erich Stiner-Alexey Rosenberg (L) def. Ben Burrell-Ahmed Elbetagy, 6-2, 6-1.
Loyalsock 5,
Milton 0
MILTON — The Black Panthers got some wins, but the Lancers came away with the HAC-II win. Milton (0-6) next hosts Hughesville at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Singles
1. Jett Pulizzi (L) def. Trace Witter, 6-1, 6-3.
2. Logan Hammond (L) def. Gaven Russell, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Kaden Bidelspacher (L) def. Tyler Geiswite, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Austin Schwarzer-Ryan Cao (L) def. Luke Embeck-Talon Hoffer, 6-3, 6-1.
2. Jackson Shangraw-Colby Peters (L) won by default.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg 19,
Mechanicsburg 6
LEWISBURG — Collin Starr scored six goals and had an assist to lead the Green Dragons to the nonleague victory.
Matt Spaulding added four goals, three assists and eight ground balls for Lewisburg (5-0), which also got two goals, two assists and six ground balls from Alex Koontz.
In addition for the Green Dragons, Evan Gilger had two goals and an assist, Quin Michaels scored twice, Rowen Martin had a goal and four assists, Matt Reish scored a goal and Joey Martin had a goal and seven ground balls.
