Lock Haven was back in action in Thomas Fieldhouse for the first time in 2022-23 for the 16th edition of the historic Mat Town Open. A total of 13 Bald Eagles were in action both attached and unattached on Sunday as Mat-Town U.S.A. was home to 10 different teams including Navy, Pittsburgh and Virginia along with Mid-American Conference (MAC) rivals Clarion and Bloomsburg. The reigning MAC champions put in a strong performance as two Bald Eagles grabbed individual titles and three more took runner-up status. At 165 pounds, Avery Bassett (Midd-West H.S. (George Mason)) wrestled unattached for LHU and breezed to the title on a 3-0 record on three-straight pins. Bassett put the icing on the cake in the championship bout and earned the fall over Pittsburgh’s Jared Keslar to take first place. Tyler Stoltzfus (Mifflinburg/Saint Joseph’s Academy) brought home the second individual crown for Lock Haven wrestling unattached at 174 pounds. The sophomore powered his way to the finals on three pins of his own before a medical forfeit in the championship bout to wrap up a dominant day.
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 309 199 Miami 8 3 0 .727 282 256 N.Y. Jets 7 4 0 .636 230 196 New England 6 5 0 .545 239 202
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 209 205 Indianapolis 4 6 1 .409 173 220 Jacksonville 4 7 0 .364 244 232 Houston 1 9 1 .136 174 260
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 4 0 .636 275 227 Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 285 231 Cleveland 4 7 0 .364 263 286 Pittsburgh 3 7 0 .300 170 244
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 2 0 .818 326 243 L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 252 282 Las Vegas 4 7 0 .364 265 276 Denver 3 8 0 .273 157 194
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 303 216 Dallas 8 3 0 .727 279 187 N.Y. Giants 7 4 0 .636 225 232 Washington 7 5 0 .583 233 236
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 6 0 .455 200 203 Atlanta 5 7 0 .417 272 293 Carolina 4 8 0 .333 230 266 New Orleans 4 8 0 .333 249 280
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 262 257 Detroit 4 7 0 .364 275 310 Green Bay 4 8 0 .333 235 283 Chicago 3 9 0 .250 251 305
West W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 7 4 0 .636 249 173 Seattle 6 5 0 .545 291 281 Arizona 4 8 0 .333 264 321 L.A. Rams 3 8 0 .273 178 253 ___
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo 28, Detroit 25 Dallas 28, N.Y. Giants 20 Minnesota 33, New England 26
Sunday’s Games
Carolina 23, Denver 10 Cincinnati 20, Tennessee 16 Cleveland 23, Tampa Bay 17, OT Jacksonville 28, Baltimore 27 Miami 30, Houston 15 N.Y. Jets 31, Chicago 10 Washington 19, Atlanta 13 L.A. Chargers 25, Arizona 24 Las Vegas 40, Seattle 34, OT Kansas City 26, L.A. Rams 10 San Francisco 13, New Orleans 0 Philadelphia 40, Green Bay 33
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m. Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. Indianapolis at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. Open: Arizona, Carolina
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 16 4 .800 — Philadelphia 11 9 .550 5 Toronto 10 9 .526 5½ Brooklyn 10 11 .476 6½ New York 9 11 .450 7
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 11 9 .550 — Washington 10 10 .500 1 Miami 10 11 .476 1½ Charlotte 6 14 .300 5 Orlando 5 15 .250 6
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 14 5 .737 — Cleveland 13 7 .650 1½ Indiana 11 8 .579 3 Chicago 8 11 .421 6 Detroit 5 17 .227 10½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 12 8 .600 — New Orleans 11 8 .579 ½ Dallas 9 10 .474 2½ San Antonio 6 15 .286 6½ Houston 5 14 .263 6½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 12 7 .632 — Portland 11 9 .550 1½ Utah 12 10 .545 1½ Minnesota 10 10 .500 2½ Oklahoma City 8 12 .400 4½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 13 6 .684 — L.A. Clippers 12 9 .571 2 Sacramento 10 8 .556 2½ Golden State 11 10 .524 3 L.A. Lakers 7 11 .389 5½ ___
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 105, Dallas 100 Houston 118, Oklahoma City 105 L.A. Lakers 143, San Antonio 138 Phoenix 113, Utah 112
Sunday’s Games
Brooklyn 111, Portland 97 Golden State 137, Minnesota 114 L.A. Clippers 114, Indiana 100 Miami 106, Atlanta 98 Boston 130, Washington 121 Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103 Cleveland 102, Detroit 94 Memphis 127, New York 123 Milwaukee 124, Dallas 115
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m. Houston at Denver, 9 p.m. Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Indiana at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
New York at Detroit, 7 p.m. Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
