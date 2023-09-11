MILTON — With the three-headed rushing attack of quarterback Cale Bastian, along with tailbacks Chris Doyle and Monty Fisher, Milton’s offense was front and center in Friday’s 57-13 Heartland-III victory over Midd-West.
The Black Panthers’ defense also had a lot to do with the blowout victory against the Mustangs.
Milton allowed Midd-West to cross midfield just twice in the first half out of six possessions.
The Mustangs were held to just 130 total yards in the opening half, and 197 total yards for the night (including just 32 rushing yards on 22 carries.
In addition for the Black Panthers, they got sacks from Heyden Patterson and Hunter Zettlemoyer, plus fumble recoveries from Connor Snyder and Talen Strous — all in the first half.
“The defense was very stout Friday,” said Milton coach Curt Zettlemoyer. “Our front did a good job and allowed for our backers to play downhill. Overall, the kids rallied to the ball allowing for the unit to play well. There are a few things we have to clean up for Friday, but obviously that is in all three phases.”
Lopez making good on her PAT’s:
Senior Mackenzie Lopez has proven to be a valuable member of Milton’s football team this season.
A senior striker for the Black Panthers’ girls soccer team, Lopez made all seven of her extra points during Friday’s 57-13 rout of Midd-West.
“We are very excited to have Mackenzie as well as Ethan (Rhodes, who handles kickoffs). Mackenzie is doing a tremendous job for us,” said coach Zettlemoyer. “She is committed to getting better every week. Every time she makes it to practice to kick, she always wants more attempts than time permits. We are lucky to have her.”
More snaps doesn’t always translate into a victory: Conventional football thinking used to say that ball control will help win football games, but with new spread offenses, that’s not necessarily the case, especially if your defense is struggling.
Take Mifflinburg’s 48-28 loss to Shamokin. The Wildcats had 85 offensive snaps (24 runs, 58 passes three punts) and racked up 549 yards of offense. That was twice the number of snaps the Indians had (42 — 27 runs, 11 passes, four punts) but the Indians managed to rack up 486 yards themselves, averaging almost 13 yards per offensive play.
Martin airing it out: Mifflinburg quarterback Chad Martin threw for more than 400 yards for the second straight game. Not sure if that’s ever happened before in this area. After competing 29 of 35 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns the week before against Central Columbia, Martin completed 28 of 51 passes for 443 yards and two scores against Shamokin.
Martin took a hit late out of bounds late in the game and was on crutches afterward, but Wildcats coach Jason Dressler said he didn’t know what the sophomore’s initial condition was.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.