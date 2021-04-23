LEWISBURG - Don Leitzel had a long talk with his players following Lewisburg's Heartland Athletic Conference Division I loss to Shikellamy on Friday.
Although not much of what Leitzel said in the meeting can be printed in this newspaper, then again not much good could be said following the Green Dragons' 15-4, 5-inning defeat to the Braves at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
Lewisburg (3-6 overall) had just three hits in the game while giving up 13 to Shikellamy (6-3), and the Green Dragons also committed six errors which also led to five unearned runs on the night as the Braves swept the season series (Shikellamy took 7-5 win on April 3).
"I know at times when we've gotten behind this year, shoulders have slumped and the effort has gone down. I don't think it was an effort thing tonight - we just played poorly," said Leitzel. "We have to improve on that, and as coaches we have to do a better job in preparing them."
The Green Dragons got behind early as the Braves came out and put four runs on the board in the first inning. An RBI single by Duncan Weir was followed by a two-run double from Kaden Hoffman to highlight the inning for the away team.
Shikellamy then tacked on two runs in the second inning and three more in the third to build its lead to 9-0.
"Well, Shikellamy is playing very good baseball. They might be the best team around right now. Shikellamy got off to a slow start this season, and since then they are just smoking the ball," said Leitzel of his former team.
"That is a great hitting team right there. I know. I was the beneficiary (of some good hitting teams) for many years. But (Shikellamy) looks like they are locked in and playing very confidently."
Lewisburg would finally break through in the hit column as well as the scoring column in the fourth behind an RBI triple from Jack Landis and an RBI single by Max Mitchell.
The Braves continued to stay locked in during the fifth inning when the team scored six runs on four hits, among them were an RBI double by Weir and a two-run double from Hoffman, who led Shikellamy with a 3-for-3 day that included the two doubles and a total of five RBI.
Owen Arndt added an RBI single in the fifth for Lewisburg, while Landis finished with two RBI.
Arndt, who's been trying to get back into form following some injuries, started the game on the mound for Lewisburg but was pulled after the first inning. Power-hitting lefty Josh Heath also wasn't in the lineup for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg will need to heal up and pick themselves back up quickly as the Green Dragons host District 4 Class 4A-leading Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
"I don't want to make excuses, but it's tough when you're No. 1 hitter is out and your No. 1 pitcher is struggling to recover from injuries," said Leitzel. "We're 3-6, and we need to pick up some wins here soon against some good teams.
Shikellamy 15, Lewisburg 4 (5 innings)
at Lewisburg
Shikellamy;423;06; - 15-13-2
Lewisburg;000;22 - 4-3-6
Wyatt Faust, Dominic Angelillo (5), Brayden Lytle (5) and Drew Balestrini. Owen Arndt, Nathaniel Gabel (2), Kaiden Wagner (4) and Shea Girton.
WP: Faust. LP: Arndt.
Shikellamy: Balestrini, 2-for-4, walk, 2 runs scored; Blaise Wiest, 1-for-3, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Duncan Weir, 2-for-5, triple, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Conner Fitzgerald, 2-for-2, double, 2 walks, 3 runs, RBI; Kaden Hoffman, 3-for-3, 2 doubles, walk, 5 RBI, run; Davis Marshall, walk, run; Mason Deitrich, walk; Colin Zechman, 2-for-4, run; Kyle Schaeffer, walk, run; Ben Heemstra, 1-for-1, 2 RBI.
Lewisburg: Joel Myers, walk, run; Wagner, walk, run; Arndt, 1-for-2, walk, run, RBI; Jack Landis, 1-for-3, triple, 2 RBI, run; Max Mitchell, 1-for-1, 2 walks, RBI.
